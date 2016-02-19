Production Sets is a 12-chapter text that provides a comprehensive account of the properties of production sets.

After a brief history of the analysis of production set possibilities, this book goes on examining the flatness of the transformation surface and the properties of production set possibilities with pure intermediate products. The succeeding chapters cover the shape aspects of production sets and the nonsubstitution over the production-possibility frontier. These topics are followed by discussions of some implications of variable returns to scale, specifically the relation between output responses and the shape of the locus of production possibilities. The final chapters explore the production-possibility set with public intermediate goods and the scale effect of public goods on production-possibility sets. These chapters also look into the properties of the per capita production set in the two-sector model of economic growth.

This book will prove useful to economists, teachers, and students.