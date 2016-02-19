Production, Refining, Fabrication and Recycling of Light Metals

(partial) Section headings and selected papers: Foreword. Aluminum and Magnesium Smelting. Selection of monolithic castables for cathode barriers, D V Stewart & A T Tabereaux. Aluminothermic production of magnesium at the 100 kVa pilot scale, A F Saavedra & N E Richards. Mathematical Modelling and Computer Simulation of Aluminum Fabrication Processes. The paramount importance of thermal properties and coefficients in thermal process modelling, L J Kiss et al. Modelling evolution of microstructure during hot-rolling by plane-strain compression, S P Timothy et al. Aluminum Smelting and the Protection of the Environment. Environmental protection and aluminum smelting, a successful integration, M Lalonde. Zero process water discharge and storm water recycling at the Lauralco aluminum smelter, P Aylen et al. Light Metal Matrix Composites. Sedimentation during liquid processing of metal matrix composites, S Lafreniere & G A Irons. Properties and applications of particulate reinforced aluminum metal matrix composites, P L Morris & C Baker. Melting, Alloying and Treatment of Light Metals. Grain refinement with a boron-free master alloy, P J Read. Precipitation hardening in A356 alloys, S Sivkumar et al. Aluminum and Magnesium Recycling. Economics of recycling magnesium, J C Agarwal et al. Aluminum recycling in the 90s, R Yank. Fabrication and Applications of Light Metals. Ceramic components for light metal casting, R H Brown & G E Holling. Structural design trends for magnesium die castings, T J Ruden. Authors' index.