Production and Management of Beverages
1st Edition
Volume 1. The Science of Beverages
Description
Production and Management of Beverages, Volume One in the Science of Beverages series, introduces the broad world of beverage science, providing an overview of the emerging trends in the industry and the potential solutions to challenges such as sustainability and waste. Fundamental information on production and processing technologies, safety, quality control, and nutrition are covered for a wide range of beverage types, including both alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, fermented beverages, cocoa and other powder based beverages and more. This is an essential resource for food scientists, technologists, chemists, engineers, microbiologists and students entering into this field.
Key Features
- Describes different approaches to waste management and eco-innovative solutions for the wine and beer industry
- Offers information on ingredient traceability to ensure food safety and quality
- Provides overall coverage of hot topics and scientific principles in the production and management of beverages for sustainable industry
Readership
Food scientists, food chemists, food microbiologists, food engineers in the beverages sector (R&D, Gov. and academia)
Table of Contents
1. Managing Metabolic Health Impact of Fructose-Containing Beverages
2. Technology and Nutritional Value of Powdered Drinks
3. Fortification in Beverages
4. Management of Plant-Derived Beverages of North-East India: A Traditional Approach
5. Fruit Agroindustrial Wastes for Preparing Beverages for Medicinal Purposes by Supercritical Fluid Extraction Technology. Andes Berry (Rubus glaucus benth) Case
6. Tracing Fruits and Vegetables from Farm to Fork: Questions of Novelty and Efficiency
7. Hydrodynamic Cavitation-Assisted Processing of Vegetable Beverages: Review and the Case of Beer-Brewing
8. Kombucha Drink: Production, Quality, and Safety Aspects
9. Molle Beer Production in the Ayacucho Valley, Peru
10. Profiling Beer Consumers for Brewery Management
11. Sugarcane Spirits (Cachaça) Quality Assurance and Traceability: An Analytical Perspective
12. Wine Consumption into a Certain Territory: Which Factors May Impact on It?
13. Alcoholic Beverage Production in Indochina: Local Wisdom, Safety, Quality, and Legal Control
14. Production of Fermented Beverages: Shedding Light on Indian Culture and Traditions
15. Industry 4.0: The Smart Factory of the Future in Beverage Industry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 504
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 10th December 2018
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128157008
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128152607
About the Editor
Alexandru Grumezescu
Alexandru Mihai Grumezescu is a lecturer in the Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, at the Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania. He is an experienced researcher and published editor in the field of nano and biostructures. He is the editor-in-chief of two international open access journals: Biointerface Research in Applied Chemistry, Letters and Applied NanoBioScience. Dr. Grumezescu has published more than 200 peer-reviewed papers, authored nine books, and has served as an editor for more than 50 scholarly books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Department of Science and Engineering of Oxide Materials and Nanomaterials, Faculty of Applied Chemistry and Materials Science and Faculty of Medical Engineering, Politehnica University of Bucharest, Romania
Alina-Maria Holban
Alina-Maria Holban is a lecturer in Microbiology and Immunology, at the Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest; and associate researcher at the University Politehnica of Bucharest, Romania. Her primary area of research is the development of bionanomaterials with antimicrobial applications. Dr. Holban has published 75 papers in peer-reviewed journals, 42 conference/symposia proceedings, and has edited more than 21 edited books.
Affiliations and Expertise
Botany and Microbiology Department, Faculty of Biology, University of Bucharest, Romania