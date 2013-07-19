Product Manufacturing and Cost Estimating using CAD/CAE - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124017450, 9780124046009

Product Manufacturing and Cost Estimating using CAD/CAE

1st Edition

The Computer Aided Engineering Design Series

Authors: Kuang-Hua Chang
eBook ISBN: 9780124046009
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124017450
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 19th July 2013
Page Count: 570
Description

This is the second part of a four part series that covers discussion of computer design tools throughout the design process. Through this book, the reader will...

  • ...understand basic design principles and all digital design paradigms.

  • ...understand CAD/CAE/CAM tools available for various design related tasks.

  • ...understand how to put an integrated system together to conduct All Digital Design (ADD).

  • ...understand industrial practices in employing ADD and tools for product development.

Key Features

  • Provides a comprehensive and thorough coverage of essential elements for product manufacturing and cost estimating using the computer aided engineering paradigm
  • Covers CAD/CAE in virtual manufacturing, tool path generation, rapid prototyping, and cost estimating; each chapter includes both analytical methods and computer-aided design methods, reflecting the use of modern computational tools in engineering design and practice
  • A case study and tutorial example at the end of each chapter provides hands-on practice in implementing off-the-shelf computer design tools
  • Provides two projects at the end of the book showing the use of Pro/ENGINEER® and SolidWorks® to implement concepts discussed in the book

Readership

Mechanical, Aerospace, and Industrial Engineers studying design. Engineers interested in learning computer design tools such as ProEngineer and SolidWorks in the context of the design process. Senior and first-year graduate engineering students in Mechanical, Aerospace, Industrial, and Materials Engineering

Table of Contents

Dedications

Preface

About the Author

About the Cover

Acknowledgements

Chapter 1. Introduction to e-Design

1.1 Introduction

1.2 The e-Design Paradigm

1.3 Virtual Prototyping

1.4 Physical Prototyping

1.5 Example: Simple Airplane Engine

1.6 Example: High-Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle

1.7 Summary

Questions and Exercises

References

Sources

Chapter 2. Virtual Machining

2.1 Introduction

2.2 NC Part Programming

2.3 Virtual Machining Simulations

2.4 Practical Aspects in CNC Machining

2.5 Commercial Machining Simulation Software

2.6 Case Study and Tutorial Examples

2.7 Summary

Questions and Exercises

References

Appendix A Sample Address Codes

Appendix B Sample G- and M-Codes

Appendix C HAAS Mini-Mill

Chapter 3. Toolpath Generation

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Inclined Flat Surface

3.3 Ruled Surface

3.4 Cylindrical Surface of Bézier Curve

3.5 Summary

Questions and Exercises

References

Chapter 4. Sheet Metal Forming Simulation

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Fundamentals of Sheet Metal Forming

4.3 Process Planning and Tooling Design

4.4 Commercial Forming Simulation Software

4.5 Case Studies

4.6 Summary

Questions and Exercises

References

Chapter 5. Rapid Prototyping

5.1 Introduction

5.2 RP Process and Tutorial Example

5.3 Rapid Prototyping Systems

5.4 Advanced RP Systems

5.5 Rapid Prototyping Applications

5.6 Case Study: RP for Complex Assembly

5.7 Summary

Questions and Exercises

References

Chapter 6. Product Cost Estimating

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Fundamentals of Cost Analysis

6.3 Manufacturing Cost Models

6.4 Commercial Software for the Cost Estimate

6.5 Case Studies

6.6 Summary

Questions and Exercises

References

Appendix A Calculations of Material Removed for Standard Features

Project S4: Machining Simulation Using CAMWorks

S4.1 Introduction to CAMWorks

S4.2 Machining a Simple Plate

S4.3 Machining a Freeform Surface

S4.4 Multiaxis Surface Milling

Exercises

Project P4: Machining Simulation Using Pro/MFG

P4.1 Introduction to Pro/MFG

P4.2 Profile Milling for a Simple Plate

P4.3 Machining Nameplates

P4.4 Machining a Freeform Surface

P4.5 Multiaxis Surface Milling

Exercises

Project M4: Machining Simulation Using Mastercam

M4.1 Introduction to Mastercam

M4.2 Machining a Simple Plate

M4.3 Machining Nameplate

M4.4 Machining a Freeform Surface

M4.5 Multiaxis Surface Milling

Exercises

Index

No. of pages:
570
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780124046009
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124017450

About the Author

Kuang-Hua Chang

Dr. Kuang-Hua Chang is a David Ross Boyd Professor and Williams Companies Foundation Presidential Professor for the School of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering (AME) at the University of Oklahoma. He received his PhD in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Iowa in 1990. His areas of interest include Virtual Prototyping, CAD, Fatigue and Reliability Analysis, Tools and Information Integration for Concurrent Design and Manufacturing, Solid Freeform Fabrication, and bioengineering applications. His research has been published in eight books and more than 150 articles in international journals and conference proceedings.

Affiliations and Expertise

Williams Presidential Professor, School of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering (AME), University of Oklahoma, Norman, OK, USA

Ratings and Reviews

