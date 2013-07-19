Product Manufacturing and Cost Estimating using CAD/CAE
1st Edition
The Computer Aided Engineering Design Series
Description
This is the second part of a four part series that covers discussion of computer design tools throughout the design process. Through this book, the reader will...
- ...understand basic design principles and all digital design paradigms.
- ...understand CAD/CAE/CAM tools available for various design related tasks.
- ...understand how to put an integrated system together to conduct All Digital Design (ADD).
- ...understand industrial practices in employing ADD and tools for product development.
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive and thorough coverage of essential elements for product manufacturing and cost estimating using the computer aided engineering paradigm
- Covers CAD/CAE in virtual manufacturing, tool path generation, rapid prototyping, and cost estimating; each chapter includes both analytical methods and computer-aided design methods, reflecting the use of modern computational tools in engineering design and practice
- A case study and tutorial example at the end of each chapter provides hands-on practice in implementing off-the-shelf computer design tools
- Provides two projects at the end of the book showing the use of Pro/ENGINEER® and SolidWorks® to implement concepts discussed in the book
Readership
Mechanical, Aerospace, and Industrial Engineers studying design. Engineers interested in learning computer design tools such as ProEngineer and SolidWorks in the context of the design process. Senior and first-year graduate engineering students in Mechanical, Aerospace, Industrial, and Materials Engineering
Table of Contents
Dedications
Preface
About the Author
About the Cover
Acknowledgements
Chapter 1. Introduction to e-Design
1.1 Introduction
1.2 The e-Design Paradigm
1.3 Virtual Prototyping
1.4 Physical Prototyping
1.5 Example: Simple Airplane Engine
1.6 Example: High-Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle
1.7 Summary
Questions and Exercises
References
Sources
Chapter 2. Virtual Machining
2.1 Introduction
2.2 NC Part Programming
2.3 Virtual Machining Simulations
2.4 Practical Aspects in CNC Machining
2.5 Commercial Machining Simulation Software
2.6 Case Study and Tutorial Examples
2.7 Summary
Questions and Exercises
References
Appendix A Sample Address Codes
Appendix B Sample G- and M-Codes
Appendix C HAAS Mini-Mill
Chapter 3. Toolpath Generation
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Inclined Flat Surface
3.3 Ruled Surface
3.4 Cylindrical Surface of Bézier Curve
3.5 Summary
Questions and Exercises
References
Chapter 4. Sheet Metal Forming Simulation
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Fundamentals of Sheet Metal Forming
4.3 Process Planning and Tooling Design
4.4 Commercial Forming Simulation Software
4.5 Case Studies
4.6 Summary
Questions and Exercises
References
Chapter 5. Rapid Prototyping
5.1 Introduction
5.2 RP Process and Tutorial Example
5.3 Rapid Prototyping Systems
5.4 Advanced RP Systems
5.5 Rapid Prototyping Applications
5.6 Case Study: RP for Complex Assembly
5.7 Summary
Questions and Exercises
References
Chapter 6. Product Cost Estimating
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Fundamentals of Cost Analysis
6.3 Manufacturing Cost Models
6.4 Commercial Software for the Cost Estimate
6.5 Case Studies
6.6 Summary
Questions and Exercises
References
Appendix A Calculations of Material Removed for Standard Features
Project S4: Machining Simulation Using CAMWorks
S4.1 Introduction to CAMWorks
S4.2 Machining a Simple Plate
S4.3 Machining a Freeform Surface
S4.4 Multiaxis Surface Milling
Exercises
Project P4: Machining Simulation Using Pro/MFG
P4.1 Introduction to Pro/MFG
P4.2 Profile Milling for a Simple Plate
P4.3 Machining Nameplates
P4.4 Machining a Freeform Surface
P4.5 Multiaxis Surface Milling
Exercises
Project M4: Machining Simulation Using Mastercam
M4.1 Introduction to Mastercam
M4.2 Machining a Simple Plate
M4.3 Machining Nameplate
M4.4 Machining a Freeform Surface
M4.5 Multiaxis Surface Milling
Exercises
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 570
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2013
- Published:
- 19th July 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124046009
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124017450
About the Author
Kuang-Hua Chang
Dr. Kuang-Hua Chang is a David Ross Boyd Professor and Williams Companies Foundation Presidential Professor for the School of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering (AME) at the University of Oklahoma. He received his PhD in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Iowa in 1990. His areas of interest include Virtual Prototyping, CAD, Fatigue and Reliability Analysis, Tools and Information Integration for Concurrent Design and Manufacturing, Solid Freeform Fabrication, and bioengineering applications. His research has been published in eight books and more than 150 articles in international journals and conference proceedings.
Affiliations and Expertise
Williams Presidential Professor, School of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering (AME), University of Oklahoma, Norman, OK, USA