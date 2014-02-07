Product Design Modeling using CAD/CAE
1st Edition
The Computer Aided Engineering Design Series
Description
Product Design Modeling using CAD/CAE is the third part of a four-part series. It is the first book to integrate discussion of computer design tools throughout the design process. Through this book, you will:
- Understand basic design principles and all digital design paradigms
- Understand computer-aided design, engineering, and manufacturing (CAD/CAE/CAM) tools available for various design-related tasks
- Understand how to put an integrated system together to conduct all-digital design (ADD)
Key Features
- Provides a comprehensive and thorough coverage of essential elements for product modeling using the virtual engineering paradigm
- Covers CAD/CAE in product design, including solid modeling, mechanical assembly, parameterization, product data management, and data exchange in CAD
- Case studies and tutorial examples at the end of each chapter provide hands-on practice in implementing off-the-shelf computer design tools
- Provides two projects showing the use of Pro/ENGINEER and SolidWorks to implement concepts discussed in the book
Readership
Mechanical, Aerospace, and Industrial Engineers studying design. Engineers interested in learning computer design tools such as ProEngineer and SolidWorks in the context of the design process. Senior and first-year graduate engineering students in Mechanical, Aerospace, Industrial, and Materials Engineering.
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Preface
- About the Author
- About the Cover
- Acknowledgement
- Chapter 1. Introduction to e-Design
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 The e-Design paradigm
- 1.3 Virtual prototyping
- 1.4 Physical prototyping
- 1.5 Example: simple airplane engine
- 1.6 Example: High-mobility multipurpose wheeled vehicle
- 1.7 Summary
- Questions and exercises
- Chapter 2. Geometric Modeling
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Parametric curves
- 2.3 Parametric surfaces
- 2.4 CAD-generated surfaces
- 2.5 Geometric transformations
- 2.6 Case studies
- 2.7 Summary
- Appendix A Basis functions of B-spline curves and surfaces
- Appendix B Representing conics with quadratic NURB curves
- Questions and exercises
- Chapter 3. Solid Modeling
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Basics of solid modeling
- 3.3 Feature-based parametric solid modeling
- 3.4 Solid model build plan
- 3.5 Commercial CAD systems
- 3.6 Summary
- Appendix A Sketch relations
- Questions and exercises
- Chapter 4. Assembly Modeling
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Assembly modeling in CAD
- 4.3 Assembly modeling technique
- 4.4 Kinematic modeling technique
- 4.5 Case study and tutorial example
- 4.6 Summary
- Questions and exercises
- Chapter 5. Design Parameterization
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Design intents
- 5.3 Design axioms
- 5.4 Design parameterization at the part level
- 5.5 Design parameterization at the assembly level
- 5.6 Case studies
- 5.7 Summary
- Questions and exercises
- Chapter 6. Product Data Management
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 File management
- 6.3 Fundamentals of PDM
- 6.4 PDM Systems
- 6.5 Product data exchange
- 6.6 Case studies
- 6.7 Summary
- Appendix A IGES file structure and data format
- Appendix B Step data structure and applications protocols
- Questions and exercises
- Project S1. Project S1 Solid Modeling with SolidWorks
- Project P1. Project P1 Solid Modeling with Pro/ENGINEER
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 438
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 7th February 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123985170
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123985132
About the Author
Kuang-Hua Chang
Dr. Kuang-Hua Chang is a David Ross Boyd Professor and Williams Companies Foundation Presidential Professor for the School of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering (AME) at the University of Oklahoma. He received his PhD in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Iowa in 1990. His areas of interest include Virtual Prototyping, CAD, Fatigue and Reliability Analysis, Tools and Information Integration for Concurrent Design and Manufacturing, Solid Freeform Fabrication, and bioengineering applications. His research has been published in eight books and more than 150 articles in international journals and conference proceedings.
Affiliations and Expertise
Williams Presidential Professor, School of Aerospace and Mechanical Engineering (AME), University of Oklahoma, Norman, OK, USA