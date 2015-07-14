Prodrug Design
1st Edition
Perspectives, Approaches and Applications in Medicinal Chemistry
Description
Prodrug Design: Perspectives, Approaches and Applications in Medicinal Chemistry provides a focused overview of this critical area of drug discovery, as that continuous process strives not only to discover new drug compounds but also to modify the existing ones. This valuable primer supports this mission of drug development and its goal of reducing undesired effects and improving therapeutic effectiveness of drug compounds. Providing a unique compilation of data, insightful case studies, and review of existing literature in the area, the book will promote innovation in medicinal and pharmaceutical chemistry research, exploring the limitations of existing drugs and their improvement. Prodrug Design reviews marketed compounds, the safety of promoieties, and a detailed classification of prodrugs organized by therapeutic area for easy reference.
Key Features
- Offers unique, detailed overview of Prodrug research and literature
- Provides detailed chemical structures
- Includes Prodrug listing by therapeutic area
Readership
Medicinal and pharmaceutical chemistry researchers
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- 1.1 Background
- 1.2 Drug Development
- 1.3 The Drug Discovery Process
- 1.4 Current Scenario in Prodrug Research
- 1.5 Need of the Study
- References
- Chapter 2. Concept of Prodrug
- 2.1 Concept of Prodrug
- 2.2 Undesirable Properties Associated with Drug Molecules
- 2.3 Prodrug Design: Past to Present
- 2.4 Definitions of Prodrug
- 2.5 Rationale for the Use of Prodrugs
- 2.6 Targeted Prodrug Design
- 2.7 Double Prodrug Concept
- 2.8 Steps in Prodrug Design
- 2.9 Objectives in Prodrug Research
- 2.10 Evaluation of Prodrugs
- References
- Chapter 3. Types of Prodrugs
- 3.1 Classification of Prodrugs
- 3.2 Criteria for Prodrug
- 3.3 Classifying Prodrugs
- 3.4 Challenges and Limitations in Prodrug Design
- References
- Chapter 4. Approaches for Prodrugs
- 4.1 Promoiety
- 4.2 Functional Groups Compliant for Design of Prodrug
- 4.3 Bioreversible Derivatives for Various Functional Groups
- 4.4 Phosphate Esters as Prodrugs of Hydroxyl or Amine Functionalities
- 4.5 Amides as Prodrugs of Carboxylic Acids and Amines
- 4.6 Prodrug for Amides, Imides, and Other Acidic Compounds
- 4.7 Prodrugs for Amines
- 4.8 Prodrugs with Carbonyl groups
- 4.9 Types of Promoieties Used in Designing of Prodrugs
- 4.10 Coupling of Drug and Polymer Through Spacers
- References
- Chapter 5. Applications
- 5.1 Applications of Prodrug Designing
- References
- Chapter 6. Role in Drug Discovery
- 6.1 Role of Cytochrome P450 (CYP450)
- 6.2 Case Studies in Prodrug Design
- References
- Chapter 7. Work Reported
- 7.1 Some Commonly Used Prodrugs
- 7.2 List of Prodrugs and Their Respective Active Forms
- 7.3 List of Commercially Available Prodrugs
- Conclusion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 84
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2015
- Published:
- 14th July 2015
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128035573
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128035191
About the Author
Vivekkumar Redasani
Professor Redasani has 15 years experience of teaching medicinal chemistry for undergraduate and and graduate students, and is well versed with the need and changing scenario in the process of drug discovery. He’s actively involved in research, with a recent publication on Prodrugs in Eur. J. Medi. Chem. (2012).
Affiliations and Expertise
Patel Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research, Shirpur, India
Sanjay Bari
Professor Bari is highly engaged in research on drug design, prodrugs, and computational chemistry with publications in high impact factor journals, four books, and 18 years of experience in the area.
Affiliations and Expertise
Patel Institute of Pharmaceutical Education & Research, Shirpur, India