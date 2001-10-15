Processing and Properties of Compound Semiconductors - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127521824, 9780080541013

Processing and Properties of Compound Semiconductors, Volume 73

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: R. K. Willardson Eicke Weber
eBook ISBN: 9780080541013
Hardcover ISBN: 9780127521824
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 15th October 2001
Page Count: 321
Description

Since its inception in 1966, the series of numbered volumes known as Semiconductors and Semimetals has distinguished itself through the careful selection of well-known authors, editors, and contributors. The Willardson and Beer series, as it is widely known, has succeeded in producing numerous landmark volumes and chapters. Not only did many of these volumes make an impact at the time of their publication, but they continue to be well-cited years after their original release. Recently, Professor Eicke R. Weber of the University of California at Berkeley joined as a co-editor of the series. Professor Weber, a well-known expert in the field of semiconductor materials, will further contribute to continuing the series' tradition of publishing timely, highly relevant, and long-impacting volumes. Some of the recent volumes, such as Hydrogen in Semiconductors, Imperfections in III/V Materials, Epitaxial Microstructures, High-Speed Heterostructure Devices, Oxygen in Silicon, and others promise that this tradition will be maintained and even expanded.

Readership

Researchers, graduate students, and practitioners working in the semiconductor field both at universities and in industry.

Details

No. of pages:
321
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080541013
Hardcover ISBN:
9780127521824

About the Serial Volume Editors

R. K. Willardson Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

WILLARDSON CONSULTING SPOKANE, WASHINGTON

Eicke Weber Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Fraunhofer-Institut für Solare Energiesysteme ISE, Freiburg, Germany

