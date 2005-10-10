Processes and Mechanisms of Welding Residual Stress and Distortion - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855737716, 9781845690939

Processes and Mechanisms of Welding Residual Stress and Distortion

1st Edition

Editors: Z Feng
eBook ISBN: 9781845690939
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855737716
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 10th October 2005
Page Count: 364
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
220.00
187.00
290.00
246.50
175.00
148.75
290.00
246.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
170.00
144.50
285.00
242.25
215.00
182.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Part 1 Principles: Understanding residual stress and distortion in welds: An overview; Welding heat transfer; Thermal–metallurgical–mechanical interactions during welding; Measuring temperature during welding; Modelling the effects of welding. Part 2 Applications: Measuring welding-induced distortion; Modelling distortion and residual stress during welding: Practical applications; Mitigating welding residual stress and distortion; Control of buckling distortion in plates and shells.

Description

Measurement techniques for characterisation of residual stress and distortion have improved significantly. More importantly the development and application of computational welding mechanics have been phenomenal. Through the collaboration of experts, this book provides a comprehensive treatment of the subject. It develops sufficient theoretical treatments on heat transfer, solid mechanics and materials behaviour that are essential for understanding and determining welding residual stress and distortion. It will outline the approach for computational analysis that engineers with sufficient background can follow and apply. The book is useful for advanced analysis of the subject and provide examples and practical solutions for welding engineers.

Key Features

  • A comprehensive summary of developments in this subject
  • Includes case studies and practical solutions
  • Compiled by a worldwide panel of experts

Readership

Welding engineers and designers as well as academics working in the fields of structural and mechanical engineering

Details

No. of pages:
364
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845690939
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855737716

Reviews

…authored by leading experts in the field., Welding and Cutting

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Z Feng Editor

Dr Zhili Feng is a Senior R&D Staff Member of Materials Joining and NDE group of Metals and Ceramics Division. He has won numerous awards for his research and development related to computational weld mechanics and materials, and computational simulations of welding processes and performances of welded structures.

Affiliations and Expertise

Oak Ridge National Laboratory, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.