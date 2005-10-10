Processes and Mechanisms of Welding Residual Stress and Distortion
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part 1 Principles: Understanding residual stress and distortion in welds: An overview; Welding heat transfer; Thermal–metallurgical–mechanical interactions during welding; Measuring temperature during welding; Modelling the effects of welding. Part 2 Applications: Measuring welding-induced distortion; Modelling distortion and residual stress during welding: Practical applications; Mitigating welding residual stress and distortion; Control of buckling distortion in plates and shells.
Description
Measurement techniques for characterisation of residual stress and distortion have improved significantly. More importantly the development and application of computational welding mechanics have been phenomenal. Through the collaboration of experts, this book provides a comprehensive treatment of the subject. It develops sufficient theoretical treatments on heat transfer, solid mechanics and materials behaviour that are essential for understanding and determining welding residual stress and distortion. It will outline the approach for computational analysis that engineers with sufficient background can follow and apply. The book is useful for advanced analysis of the subject and provide examples and practical solutions for welding engineers.
Key Features
- A comprehensive summary of developments in this subject
- Includes case studies and practical solutions
- Compiled by a worldwide panel of experts
Readership
Welding engineers and designers as well as academics working in the fields of structural and mechanical engineering
About the Editors
Z Feng Editor
Dr Zhili Feng is a Senior R&D Staff Member of Materials Joining and NDE group of Metals and Ceramics Division. He has won numerous awards for his research and development related to computational weld mechanics and materials, and computational simulations of welding processes and performances of welded structures.
Oak Ridge National Laboratory, USA