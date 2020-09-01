Process Safety Management and Human Factors addresses human factors in process safety management (PSM) from a reflective learning approach. The book is written by engineers and technical specialists who spent the last 15-20 years of their professional career looking at behavioural-based safety, human factor research and safety culture development in organisations. They developed and implemented PSM standards in their respective organisations and were involved in studying the effectiveness and failures of the PSM elements in management system audits, incident investigations and technical committees and task forces.

This book is a fundamental resource for operational, technical and safety managers in high-risk industries focusing on personal and occupational safety management to prevent major process safety accidents. All is illustrated with real-life examples showing how a good, effective understanding of human factors supports PSM, and how this impacts prevention of incidents, accidents and loss control in general.