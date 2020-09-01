Process Safety Management and Human Factors
1st Edition
A Practitioner’s Experiential Approach
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Process Safety Management and Human Factors addresses human factors in process safety management (PSM) from a reflective learning approach. The book is written by engineers and technical specialists who spent the last 15-20 years of their professional career looking at behavioural-based safety, human factor research and safety culture development in organisations. They developed and implemented PSM standards in their respective organisations and were involved in studying the effectiveness and failures of the PSM elements in management system audits, incident investigations and technical committees and task forces.
This book is a fundamental resource for operational, technical and safety managers in high-risk industries focusing on personal and occupational safety management to prevent major process safety accidents. All is illustrated with real-life examples showing how a good, effective understanding of human factors supports PSM, and how this impacts prevention of incidents, accidents and loss control in general.
Key Features
- Covers the evolution and background of process safety management
- Shows how to integrate and augment process safety management with operational excellence and health, safety and environment management systems
- Focuses on human factors in process safety management
- Includes many real-life case studies from the collective experience of the authors
Readership
Plant and Operational Managers; Senior PSM experts; HSE and Safety Engineers; HSE Managers; Industrial/Occupational Ergonomists/Hygienists; Industrial/Occupational Physiologists working the field of Safety and Organisational Safety Culture Development; Technical, Asset Integrity and Process Optimization Specialists and Managers. Human Factor Practitioners
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to PSM in a practical context
2. Introduction to Human Factors and the Human Element
3. Defining Process Safety Management (PSM)
4. Leadership and Process Safety Management
5. Organisational Learning and Competency Assurance
6. Communication and Alignment
7. Management of Process Risks
8. Asset and Mechanical Integrity and PSM
9. Management of Change
10. Management of Risks through Safe Work Practices
11. Process Safety Information (PSI), Hazard Control and Communication
12. Pre-Start Up and Shutdown Safety Reviews (incl. Managing PSM in Major Projects)
13. Contractor Management
14. Emergency Management and Control
15. Human Factors and PSM Compliance Assurance Activities
16. Regulating PSM and the impact on Effectiveness of Implementation
17. PSM Case Studies
18. Gauging the Effectiveness of Implementation and Measuring the Performance of PSM Activities
19. Discussion and Conclusions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 212
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2020
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128181096
About the Editor
Waddah Ghanem
Dr. Waddah S. Ghanem Al Hashmi graduated from the University of Wales College Cardiff, School of Engineering, with a Bachelor of Engineering Degree (Honors) in Environmental Engineering. He is currently the Executive Director of EHSSQ & Corporate Affairs at the ENOC Group in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, responsible for overseeing the development and implementation of best practices and standards for EHS Assurance, Business Excellence & Quality, Sustainability, Security and Risk Management. He is an experienced engineering professional with in-depth expertise in environment, health and safety, risk management and sustainability issues. He published (co-authored) several technical and theological books (in addition to more than 100 papers and presentations) in the past 10 years including 4 books relating to Safety Management (2010, CRC Press), Reflective Learning (2014, Routledge), Operational Excellence (2015, CRC Press); The Fatihah: Opening of the Quran (2016, Partridge); EHS Governance and Leadership – The making of High Reliability Organizations (2017, Routledge); and in-press The 10-step MBA for EHS Practitioners (2018, Routledge), respectively.
Affiliations and Expertise
Executive Director – EHSSQ and Corporate Affairs and Vice-Chairman, Dubai Centre of Carbon Excellence PJSC, Dubai, UAE