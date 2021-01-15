Process Safety Management and Human Factors
1st Edition
A Practitioner’s Experiential Approach
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Process Safety Management and Human Factors: A Practitioner's Experiential Approach addresses human factors in process safety management (PSM) from a reflective learning approach. The book is written by engineers and technical specialists who spent the last 15-20 years of their professional career looking at behavioral-based safety, human factor research, and safety culture development in organizations. It is a fundamental resource for operational, technical and safety managers in high-risk industries who need to focus on personal and occupational safety management to prevent safety accidents. Real-life examples illustrate how a good, effective understanding of human factors supports PSM and positive impacts on accident occurrence.
Key Features
- Covers the evolution and background of process safety management
- Shows how to integrate and augment process safety management with operational excellence and health, safety and environment management systems
- Focuses on human factors in process safety management
- Includes many real-life case studies from the collective experience of the book's authors
Readership
Plant and Operational Managers; Senior PSM experts; HSE and Safety Engineers; HSE Managers; Industrial/Occupational Ergonomists/Hygienists; Industrial/Occupational Physiologists working in the field of Safety and Organisational Safety Culture Development; Technical, Asset Integrity and Process Optimization Specialists and Managers. Human Factors Practitioners
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to process safety management in a practical context
2. Introduction to human factors and the human element
3. Leadership and process safety management 000
4. The awareness of risk, complacency, and the normalization of
deviance
5. Competence assurance and organizational learning
6. Integration of human factors in hazard identification and risk
assessment
7. Inherent safety impact in complying process safety regulations
and reducing human error
8. Asset and mechanical integrity management
9. Management of change
10. Management of risk through safe work practices
11. Process safety information, hazard control, and communication
12. Prestart-up and shutdown safety reviews
13. Contractor management
14. Emergency response management and control
15. Human performance within process safety management
compliance assurance
16. Regulating PSM and the impact of effectiveness
17. Readying the organization for change: communication and
alignment
18. Do we really learn from loss incidents?
19. Gauging the effectiveness of implementation and measuring the
performance of PSM activities
20. Human errors, organization culture, and leadership
Details
- No. of pages:
- 212
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2021
- Published:
- 15th January 2021
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128181096
About the Editor
Waddah Ghanem Al Hashmi
Dr. Waddah S. Ghanem Al Hashmi graduated from the University of Wales College Cardiff, School of Engineering, with a Bachelor of Engineering Degree (Honors) in Environmental Engineering. He is currently the Executive Director of EHSSQ & Corporate Affairs at the ENOC Group in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, responsible for overseeing the development and implementation of best practices and standards for EHS Assurance, Business Excellence & Quality, Sustainability, Security and Risk Management. He is an experienced engineering professional with in-depth expertise in environment, health and safety, risk management and sustainability issues. He published (co-authored) several technical and theological books (in addition to more than 100 papers and presentations) in the past 10 years including 4 books relating to Safety Management (2010, CRC Press), Reflective Learning (2014, Routledge), Operational Excellence (2015, CRC Press); The Fatihah: Opening of the Quran (2016, Partridge); EHS Governance and Leadership – The making of High Reliability Organizations (2017, Routledge); and in-press The 10-step MBA for EHS Practitioners (2018, Routledge), respectively.
Affiliations and Expertise
Executive Director – EHSSQ and Corporate Affairs and Vice-Chairman, Dubai Centre of Carbon Excellence PJSC, Dubai, UAE
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.