Process Safety Management and Human Factors - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128181096

Process Safety Management and Human Factors

1st Edition

A Practitioner’s Experiential Approach

Editor: Waddah Ghanem Al Hashmi
Paperback ISBN: 9780128181096
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 15th January 2021
Page Count: 212
Description

Process Safety Management and Human Factors: A Practitioner's Experiential Approach addresses human factors in process safety management (PSM) from a reflective learning approach. The book is written by engineers and technical specialists who spent the last 15-20 years of their professional career looking at behavioral-based safety, human factor research, and safety culture development in organizations. It is a fundamental resource for operational, technical and safety managers in high-risk industries who need to focus on personal and occupational safety management to prevent safety accidents. Real-life examples illustrate how a good, effective understanding of human factors supports PSM and positive impacts on accident occurrence.

Key Features

  • Covers the evolution and background of process safety management
  • Shows how to integrate and augment process safety management with operational excellence and health, safety and environment management systems
  • Focuses on human factors in process safety management
  • Includes many real-life case studies from the collective experience of the book's authors

Readership

Plant and Operational Managers; Senior PSM experts; HSE and Safety Engineers; HSE Managers; Industrial/Occupational Ergonomists/Hygienists; Industrial/Occupational Physiologists working in the field of Safety and Organisational Safety Culture Development; Technical, Asset Integrity and Process Optimization Specialists and Managers. Human Factors Practitioners

Table of Contents

1. Introduction to process safety management in a practical context

2. Introduction to human factors and the human element

3. Leadership and process safety management 000

4. The awareness of risk, complacency, and the normalization of

deviance

5. Competence assurance and organizational learning

6. Integration of human factors in hazard identification and risk

assessment

7. Inherent safety impact in complying process safety regulations

and reducing human error

8. Asset and mechanical integrity management

9. Management of change

10. Management of risk through safe work practices

11. Process safety information, hazard control, and communication

12. Prestart-up and shutdown safety reviews

13. Contractor management

14. Emergency response management and control

15. Human performance within process safety management

compliance assurance

16. Regulating PSM and the impact of effectiveness

17. Readying the organization for change: communication and

alignment

18. Do we really learn from loss incidents?

19. Gauging the effectiveness of implementation and measuring the

performance of PSM activities

20. Human errors, organization culture, and leadership

Details

No. of pages:
212
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2021
Published:
15th January 2021
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Paperback ISBN:
9780128181096

About the Editor

Waddah Ghanem Al Hashmi

Dr. Waddah S. Ghanem Al Hashmi graduated from the University of Wales College Cardiff, School of Engineering, with a Bachelor of Engineering Degree (Honors) in Environmental Engineering. He is currently the Executive Director of EHSSQ & Corporate Affairs at the ENOC Group in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, responsible for overseeing the development and implementation of best practices and standards for EHS Assurance, Business Excellence & Quality, Sustainability, Security and Risk Management. He is an experienced engineering professional with in-depth expertise in environment, health and safety, risk management and sustainability issues. He published (co-authored) several technical and theological books (in addition to more than 100 papers and presentations) in the past 10 years including 4 books relating to Safety Management (2010, CRC Press), Reflective Learning (2014, Routledge), Operational Excellence (2015, CRC Press); The Fatihah: Opening of the Quran (2016, Partridge); EHS Governance and Leadership – The making of High Reliability Organizations (2017, Routledge); and in-press The 10-step MBA for EHS Practitioners (2018, Routledge), respectively.

Affiliations and Expertise

Executive Director – EHSSQ and Corporate Affairs and Vice-Chairman, Dubai Centre of Carbon Excellence PJSC, Dubai, UAE

