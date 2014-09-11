Process Risk and Reliability Management
2nd Edition
Description
In the last twenty years considerable progress has been made in process risk and reliability management, particularly in regard to regulatory compliance. Many companies are now looking to go beyond mere compliance; they are expanding their process safety management (PSM) programs to improve performance not just in safety, but also in environmental compliance, quality control and overall profitability. Techniques and principles are illustrated with numerous examples from chemical plants, refineries, transportation, pipelines and offshore oil and gas.
This book helps executives, managers and technical professionals achieve not only their current PSM goals, but also to make the transition to a broader operational integrity strategy. The book focuses on the energy and process industries- from refineries, to pipelines, chemical plants, transportation, energy and offshore facilities. The techniques described in the book can also be applied to a wide range of non-process industries.
The book is both thorough and practical. It discusses theoretical principles in a wide variety of areas such as management of change, risk analysis and incident investigation, and then goes on to show how these principles work in practice, either in the design office or in an operating facility. The second edition has been expanded, revised and updated and many new sections have been added including: The impact of resource limitations, a review of some recent major incidents, the value of story-telling as a means of conveying process safety values and principles, and the impact of the proposed changes to the OSHA PSM standard.
Key Features
- Learn how to develop a thorough and complete process safety management program.
- Go beyond traditional hazards analysis and risk management programs to explore a company's entire range of procedures, processes and management issues.
- Understand how to develop a culture of process safety and operational excellence that goes beyond simple rule compliance.
- Develop process safety programs for both onshore facilities (EPA, OSHA) and offshore platforms and rigs (BSEE) and to meet Safety Case requirements.
Readership
Managers and technical staff in the oil and gas industry: refineries, pipelines, transportation, offshore facilities. Managers and engineers in the process industries.
Table of Contents
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Risk Management
- Introduction
- Technical, Process, and Occupational Safety
- Historical Development
- Major Events
- Health, Safety, and Environmental Programs
- Prescriptive/Nonprescriptive
- Process Safety Management
- Environment
- Quality Management
- Risk
- Components of Risk
- Common Cause Events
- Subjective Nature of Risk
- Quantification of Risk
- Acceptable Risk
- Risk Matrices
- Black Swan Events
- Different Industries
- Examples
- Chapter 2. Compliance and Standards
- Introduction
- Regulations
- Codes and Standards
- Company Standards
- Industry Information
- Commercial Information
- Analysis
- United States Federal Regulations
- The Occupational Safety & Health Administration
- The OSHA PSM Standard
- The EPA
- The EPA Risk Management Program—40 CFR 68
- BSEE
- State Regulations
- The Safety Case Regime
- International Agencies
- Elements of PSM
- Chapter 3. Culture and Participation
- Introduction
- Regulations and Standards
- Warning Flags over Your Organization
- Thinking Backward
- Imagination
- Culture Matrices
- Measurement
- Key Performance Indicators
- Lagging and Leading Indicators
- API RP 754
- Selection of KPIs
- Surveys
- Creating a Strong Culture
- Behavior-Based Safety
- Employee Participation
- Stakeholder Outreach
- Chapter 4. Technical Information
- Introduction
- Process Description
- Flowsheets
- Materials of Construction Table
- MSDS or Safety Data Sheet
- Global Harmonization System
- The Safety Diamond
- Chapter 5. Hazard Identification
- Introduction
- Hazards Management Process
- Organization of a Hazards Analysis
- The Team
- Results of the Analysis
- The Hazards Analysis Report
- Special Types of Hazards Analysis
- Revalidation Hazards Analyses
- Benefits and Limitations of Hazard Analyses
- HAZID/MHS
- The HAZOP Method
- Checklists
- The What-If Method
- What-If/Checklist Method
- Failure Modes and Effects Analysis
- Bow Tie Analysis
- Indexing Methods
- Interface Hazards Analysis
- Chapter 6. Operating Procedures
- Introduction
- Definition of Operating Procedures
- Definition of Maintenance Procedures
- Terminology
- Engineering the Solution
- Quick Assessment of Operating Procedures
- The Users
- Elements of Operational Integrity Management
- Types of Operating Procedure
- Steady-State Operating Procedures
- Start-Up Procedures
- Shutdown Procedures
- Troubleshooting Procedures
- Temporary Operating Procedures
- Batch Procedures
- Standard Operating Procedures
- Maintenance Procedures
- Job Safe Practices
- Software Analogy
- Design of an Operating Manual
- Module Design
- Content Development
- The Procedures-Writing Team
- Writing and Publishing
- Project Organization
- 1 Define the Scope of Work
- 2 Create the Team
- 3 Develop a Detailed Plan
- 4 Collect Information
- 5 Write the Procedures
- 6 Review and Sign
- 7 Publish
- Potential Difficulties
- Maintaining the Procedures
- Writing Guidelines
- Vigorous Writing
- Writing Style
- Vocabulary
- Repetition of Messages
- Illustrations
- Publishing
- Multiple Languages
- Chapter 7. Training and Competence
- Introduction
- Levels of Competence
- Elements of a Training Program
- SEMS (BSEE)
- PSM (OSHA)
- Procedures and Training
- Management of a Training Program
- Economics of Training
- Process Simulators and Emulators
- Testing and Certification
- SafeGulf
- Pipeline Operator Training
- Chapter 8. Prestartup Reviews
- Introduction
- What the Review Is Not
- Regulations
- Types of Review
- Restart Reviews
- Organizational Responsibility
- Using the Elements of PSM
- Chapter 9. Asset Integrity
- Introduction
- Engineering Standards
- Inherent Safety
- RAGAGEP
- Chapter 10. Management of Change
- Introduction
- Benefits of MOC
- Definition of MOC
- In-Kind/Not-In-Kind Change
- Types of Change
- Informal Aspects of MOC
- The MOC Process
- Section A—Initiator Request
- Section B—First Review
- Section C—Detailed Evaluation
- Section D—Formal Approval
- Section E—New Limits/Process Safety Update
- Section F—Notification
- Section G—Implementation
- Section H—Follow-Up
- Chapter 11. Incident Investigation and Root Cause Analysis
- Introduction
- Management Level
- Incident Investigation and Analysis Philosophy
- Blame and Fault Finding
- Communications
- Definitions
- Incident Investigation Steps
- Step 1. Initial Investigation
- Step 2. Evaluation and Team Formation
- Step 3. Information Gathering
- Step 4. Timeline Development
- Step 5. Root Cause Analysis
- Step 6. Report and Recommendations
- Information Security and Chain of Custody
- Feedback
- Incident Databases
- Chapter 12. Emergency Management
- Introduction
- Abnormal Situation Management
- Human Response
- Troubleshooting
- Levels of Emergency
- Emergency Planning
- Emergency Shutdown
- Fire and Gas Detection
- Escape Routes
- Firefighting
- Chapter 13. Audits and Assessments
- Introduction
- Formal Audits
- The SEMS Audit Rule
- SEMS II
- National Emphasis Program
- Reviews and Expert Assessments
- Management Elements Assessment
- Chapter 14. Consequence Analysis
- Introduction
- Range of Consequences
- Hole Size
- Fires
- Explosions
- Toxic Gas Releases
- Chapter 15. Frequency Analysis
- Introduction
- The Pareto Principle
- Importance Ranking
- Fault Tree Analysis
- Event Tree Analysis
- Discrete Event Analysis
- Monte Carlo Simulation
- Markov Models
- Top-Down/Bottom-Up Approach
- Limitations to Quantification
- Safeguards
- Layer of Protection Analysis
- Failure Rate Data
- Conditional Probability/Bayes’ Theorem
- Chapter 16. Reliability, Availability, and Maintainability
- Introduction
- Benefits of a RAM Program
- Reliability and Safety
- Definitions
- Failure Modes
- Failure Rates
- Human Reliability
- Chapter 17. Managing a Risk Program
- Introduction
- Clients/Customers
- Program Organization
- Chapter 18. Project Management
- Introduction
- Phase/Gate System
- Hazards Analysis on Projects
- Phase I—Concept Selection
- Phase II—Preliminary Design (FEED)
- Phase III—Detailed Engineering
- Phase IV—Fabrication and Construction
- Phase V—Commissioning and Start-Up
- Project Organization
- Chapter 19. Contractors
- Introduction
- Regulations and Standards
- Types of Contractor
- Bridging Documents
- Contractor Management
- Chapter 20. The Risk Management Professional
- Introduction
- Attributes
- Consultants
- Communicating with Management/Clients
- Report Writing
- Anecdotes/Storytelling
- Communicating with the Public
- Trade Secrets (OSHA)
- Litigation Support
- The Expert Witness
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 798
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2015
- Published:
- 11th September 2014
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128017968
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128016534
About the Author
Ian Sutton
Ian Sutton is a chemical engineer with over thirty years of experience in the process industries. He has worked on the design and operation of chemical plants, offshore platforms, refineries, pipelines and mineral processing facilities. He has extensive experience in the development and implementation of process safety management and operational excellence programs. He has published multiple books including Process Risk and Reliability Management, 2nd Edition and Offshore Safety Management, 2nd Edition, both published by Elsevier.
Affiliations and Expertise
Principal, Sutton Technical Books