Process Intensification
2nd Edition
Engineering for Efficiency, Sustainability and Flexibility
Introduction
1.A Brief History of Process Intensification
2.Process Intensification – An Overview
3.The Mechanisms involved in Process Intensification
4.Compact and Micro-Heat Exchangers
5.Reactors
6.Intensification of Separation Processes
7.Intensified Mixing
8.Application Areas – Petrochemicals and Fine Chemicals
9.Application Areas – Off-shore processing
10.Application Areas – Miscellaneous Process Industries
11.Application Areas – The Built Environment, Electronics and the Home
12.Specifying, Manufacturing and Operating PI Plant
Appendix 1 Abbreviations Used
Appendix 2 Nomenclature
Appendix 3 Equipment Suppliers
Appendix 4 R&D Organisations, Consultants and Miscellaneous Groups Active in PI
Appendix 5 A Selection of Other Useful Contact Points, Including Networks and Websites
Process Intensification: Engineering for Efficiency, Sustainability and Flexibility is the first book to provide a practical working guide to understanding process intensification (PI) and developing successful PI solutions and applications in chemical process, civil, environmental, energy, pharmaceutical, biological, and biochemical systems.
Process intensification is a chemical and process design approach that leads to substantially smaller, cleaner, safer, and more energy efficient process technology. It improves process flexibility, product quality, speed to market and inherent safety, with a reduced environmental footprint.
This book represents a valuable resource for engineers working with leading-edge process technologies, and those involved research and development of chemical, process, environmental, pharmaceutical, and bioscience systems.
- No other reference covers both the technology and application of PI, addressing fundamentals, industry applications, and including a development and implementation guide
- Covers hot and high growth topics, including emission prevention, sustainable design, and pinch analysis
- World-class authors: Colin Ramshaw pioneered PI at ICI and is widely credited as the father of the technology
Chemical Engineers, Mechanical Engineers, Process Engineers
- No. of pages:
- 624
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2013
- Published:
- 14th June 2013
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080983059
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080983042
David Reay Author
David Reay manages David Reay & Associates, UK, is a Visiting Professor at Northumbria University, Researcher at Newcastle University, and Honorary Professor at Nottingham University, UK. His main research interests are compact heat exchangers, process intensification, and heat pumps. He is also Editor-in-Chief of Applied Thermal Engineering and Author/Co-author of eight other books, including the second edition of Process Intensification published in 2013.
Manager, David Reay & Associates, Visiting Professor at Northumbria University, Researcher at Newcastle University, Honorary Professor at Nottingham University, UK
Colin Ramshaw Author
Colin Ramshaw conceived and developed the concept of Process Intensification in the 1980’s while working for ICI. He pioneered further aspects of PI after being appointed to the Chair of Chemical Engineering at Newcastle University. He is now a Visiting Professor at Cranfield University
Emeritus Professor of Chemical Engineering, Newcastle University, UK
Adam Harvey Author
Professor of Process Intensification in the Department of Chemical Engineering and Advanced Materials (CEAM) at Newcastle University, UK