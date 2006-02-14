Process Integration, Volume 7
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1: Introduction to Process Integration
2: Overall Mass Targeting
3: Graphical Techniques for Direct-Recycle Strategies
4: Synthesis of Mass Exchange Networks: A Graphical Approach
5: Visualization Techniques for the Development of Detailed Mass-Integration Strategies
6: Algebraic Approach to Targeting Direct Recycle
7: An Algebraic Approach to the Targeting opf Mass Exchange Networks
8: Recycle Strategies Using Property Integration
9: Heat Integration
10: Combined Heat and Power Integration
11: Overview of Optimization
12: Mathematical Approach to Direct Recycle
13: Mathematical Techniques for the Synthesis of Mass and Heat Exchange
14: Mathematical Techiques for Mass-Integration
15: Putting it Together: Initiatives and Applications
Description
With growing global competition, the process industries must spare no effort in insuring continuous process improvement in terms of Increasing profitability; Conservation of resources and Prevention of pollution.
The question is how can engineers achieve these goals for a given process with numerous units and streams? Until recently conventional approaches to process design and operation put emphasis only on individual units and parts of the process. A more powerful integrated approach was lacking. The new field of Process Integration looks towards the processing plant as a whole in its attempt to find solutions and improvements. Research over the past two decades has resulted in many techniques that allow engineers to better understand complex facilities and significantly enhance their performance. This textbook presents a comprehensive and authoritative treatment of the concepts, tools and applications of Process Integration. Emphasis is given to systematic ways of analyzing process performance. Graphical, algebraic and mathematical procedures are presented in detail. In addition to covering the fundamentals of the subject, the book also includes numerous case studies and examples that illustrate how Process Integration is solving actual industrial problems.
Key Features
- Systematic methodology for analyzing the process as an integrated system, identifying global insights of the process, and generating optimum strategies and solutions
- Proper mix of fundamental principles, insightful tools, and industrial applications
- Generic techniques that are applicable to a wide variety of processing facilities
- Packed with case studies, practical tools, charts, tables, and performance criteria
- Extensive bibliography to provide ready access to process integration literature
- Excellent review of state-of-the-art technology, development trends, and future research directions
Readership
Process engineers and consultants, senior-level undergraduate students and first-year graduate students, and researchers in the area of process systems engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 414
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2006
- Published:
- 14th February 2006
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080454290
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123705327
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493300839
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Mahmoud M. El-Halwagi Author
Dr. Mahmoud El-Halwagi is professor and holder of the McFerrin Professorship at the Artie McFerrin Department of Chemical Engineering, Texas A&M University. He is internationally recognized for pioneering contributions in the principles and applications of process integration and sustainable design. He has served as a consultant to a wide variety of processing industries. He is a fellow of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) and is the recipient of prestigious research and educational awards including the American AIChE Sustainable Engineering Forum Research Excellence Award, the Celanese and the Fluor Distinguished Teaching Awards, and the US National Science Foundation's National Young Investigator Award.
Affiliations and Expertise
The Artie McFerrin Department of Chemical Engineering, Texas A & M University, College Station, USA