Process Heat Transfer

<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">CHAPTER 1. HEAT CONDUCTION<BR id=""CRLF"">1. Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">2. Fourier’s Law of Heat Conduction<BR id=""CRLF"">3. The Heat Conduction Equation<BR id=""CRLF"">4. Thermal Resistance5<BR id=""CRLF"">5. The Conduction Shape Factor<BR id=""CRLF"">6. Unsteady-State Conduction<BR id=""CRLF"">7. Mechanisms of Heat Conduction<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF""> Notation<BR id=""CRLF""> Problems<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">CHAPTER 2. CONVECTIVE HEAT TRANSFER<BR id=""CRLF"">1. Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">2. Combined Conduction and Convection<BR id=""CRLF"">3. Extended Surfaces<BR id=""CRLF"">4. Forced Convection in Pipes and Ducts<BR id=""CRLF"">5. Forced Convection in External Flow<BR id=""CRLF"">6. Free Convection<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF""> Notation<BR id=""CRLF""> Problems<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">CHAPTER 3. HEAT EXCHANGERS<BR id=""CRLF"">1. Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">2. Double-Pipe Equipment<BR id=""CRLF"">3. Shell-And-Tube Equipment<BR id=""CRLF"">4. The Overall Heat-Transfer Coefficient<BR id=""CRLF"">5. The LMTD Correction Factor<BR id=""CRLF"">6. Analysis of Double-Pipe Exchangers<BR id=""CRLF"">7. Preliminary Design of Shell-And-Tube Exchangers<BR id=""CRLF"">8. Rating A Shell-And-Tube Exchanger<BR id=""CRLF"">9. Heat Exchanger Effectiveness<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF"">Appendix 3-A. Derivation of the Logarithmic Mean Temperature Difference<BR id=""CRLF""> Notation<BR id=""CRLF""> Problems<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">CHAPTER 4. DESIGN OF DOUBLE-PIPE HEAT EXCHANGERS<BR id=""CRLF"">1. Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">2. Heat-Transfer Coefficients for Exchangers Without Fins<BR id=""CRLF"">3. Hydraulic Calculations for Exchangers Without Fins<BR id=""CRLF"">4. Series/Parallel Configurations of Hairpins<BR id=""CRLF"">5. Multi-Tube Exchangers<BR id=""CRLF"">6. Over-Surface and Over-Design<BR id=""CRLF"">7. Finned-Pipe Exchangers<BR id=""CRLF""> 7.1. Finned-Pipe Characteristics<BR id=""CRLF""> 7.2. Fin Efficiency<BR id=""CRLF""> 7.3. Overall Heat-Transfer Coefficient<BR id=""CRLF""> 7.4. Flow Area and Equivalent Diameter<BR id=""CRLF"">8. Heat-Transfer Coefficients and Friction Factors for Finned Annuli<BR id=""CRLF"">9. Wall Temperature for Finned Pipes<BR id=""CRLF"">10. Computer Software<BR id=""CRLF""> 10.1 HEXTRAN<BR id=""CRLF""> 10.2 HTFS/Aspen<BR id=""CRLF""> References<BR id=""CRLF""> Appendix 4-A. Hydraulic Equations in SI Units<BR id=""CRLF""> Appendix 4-B. Incremental Analysis <BR id=""CRLF""> Notation<BR id=""CRLF""> Problems <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">CHAPTER 5. DESIGN OF SHELL-AND-TUBE HEAT EXHANGERS<BR id=""CRLF"">1. Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">2. Heat-Transfer Coefficients<BR id=""CRLF"">3. Hydraulic Calculations<BR id=""CRLF"">3.1. Tube-Side Pressure Drop<BR id=""CRLF"">3.2. Shell-Side Pressure Drop<BR id=""CRLF"">4. Finned Tubing<BR id=""CRLF"">5. Tube-Count Tables<BR id=""CRLF"">6. Factors Affecting Pressure Drop<BR id=""CRLF"">6.1. Tube-Side Pressure Drop<BR id=""CRLF"">6.2. Shell-Side Pressure Drop<BR id=""CRLF"">7. Design Guidelines<BR id=""CRLF"">7.1. Fluid Placement<BR id=""CRLF"">7.2. Tubing Selection<BR id=""CRLF"">7.3. Tube Layout<BR id=""CRLF"">7.4. Tube Passes<BR id=""CRLF"">7.5. Shell and Head Types<BR id=""CRLF"">7.6. Baffles and Tubesheets<BR id=""CRLF"">7.7. Nozzles<BR id=""CRLF"">7.8. Sealing Strips<BR id=""CRLF"">8. Design Strategy<BR id=""CRLF"">9. Computer Software<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF"">Appendix 5-A. Hydraulic Equations in SI Units<BR id=""CRLF"">Appendix 5-B. Maximum Tube-Side Fluid Velocities<BR id=""CRLF"">Appendix 5-C. Maximum Unsupported Tube Lengths<BR id=""CRLF"">Appendix 5-D. Comparison of Head Types for Shell-and-Tube Exchangers<BR id=""CRLF""> Notation <BR id=""CRLF""> Problems<BR id=""CRLF"">CHAPTER 6. THE DELAWARE METHOD<BR id=""CRLF"">1. Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">2. Ideal Tube Bank Correlations<BR id=""CRLF"">3. Shell-Side Heat-Transfer Coefficient<BR id=""CRLF"">4. Shell-Side Pressure Drop<BR id=""CRLF"">4.1. Calculation of <BR id=""CRLF"">4.2. Calculation of <BR id=""CRLF"">4.3. Calculation of <BR id=""CRLF"">4.4. Summary<BR id=""CRLF"">5. The Flow Areas<BR id=""CRLF"">5.1. The Cross-Flow Area<BR id=""CRLF"">5.2. Tube-to-Baffle Leakage Area<BR id=""CRLF"">5.3. Shell-to-Baffle Leakage Area<BR id=""CRLF"">5.4. The Bundle Bypass Flow Area<BR id=""CRLF"">5.5. The Window Flow Area<BR id=""CRLF"">6. Correlations for the Correction Factors<BR id=""CRLF"">6.1. Correction Factor for Baffle Window Flow<BR id=""CRLF"">6.2. Correction Factors for Baffle Leakage<BR id=""CRLF"">6.3. Correction Factors for Bundle Bypass Flow<BR id=""CRLF"">6.4. Correction Factors for Unequal Baffle Spacing<BR id=""CRLF"">6.5. Laminar Flow Correction Factor<BR id=""CRLF"">7. Estimation of Clearances<BR id=""CRLF""> References<BR id=""CRLF""> Notation<BR id=""CRLF""> Problems<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">CHAPTER 7. THE STREAM ANALYSIS METHOD<BR id=""CRLF"">1. Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">2. The Equivalent Hydraulic Network<BR id=""CRLF"">3. The Hydraulic Equations<BR id=""CRLF""> 3.1. Stream Pressure Drops<BR id=""CRLF""> 3.2. Balanced Pressure Drop Requirements<BR id=""CRLF""> 3.3. Mass Conservation<BR id=""CRLF""> 3.4. Correlations for Flow Resistance Coefficients<BR id=""CRLF""> 3.5. Window Pressure Drop<BR id=""CRLF""> 3.6. Window Friction Factor<BR id=""CRLF""> 3.7. Summary<BR id=""CRLF"">4. Shell-Side Pressure Drop<BR id=""CRLF"">5. Shell-Side Heat-Transfer Coefficient<BR id=""CRLF"">6. Temperature Profile Distortion<BR id=""CRLF"">7. The Wills-Johnston Method<BR id=""CRLF"">7.1. Streams and Flow Areas<BR id=""CRLF"">7.2. Pressure Drops and Stream Flow Rates<BR id=""CRLF"">7.3. Flow Resistances<BR id=""CRLF"">7.3.1. The Cross Flow Resistance<BR id=""CRLF"">7.3.2. The Bypass Flow Resistance<BR id=""CRLF""> <BR id=""CRLF"">CHAPTER 7. (CONT’D)<BR id=""CRLF"">7.3.3. The Tube-to-Baffle Leakage Flow Resistance<BR id=""CRLF"">7.3.4. The Shell-to-Baffle Leakage Flow Resistance<BR id=""CRLF"">7.3.5. The Window Flow Resistance<BR id=""CRLF"">7.4. Inlet and outlet Baffle Spaces<BR id=""CRLF"">7.5. Total Shell-Side Pressure Drop<BR id=""CRLF"">8. Computer Software<BR id=""CRLF"">8.1. HTRI<BR id=""CRLF"">8.2. HTFS/Aspen<BR id=""CRLF"">References<BR id=""CRLF"">Notation<BR id=""CRLF"">Problems<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">CHAPTER 8. HEAT EXCHANGER NETWORKS<BR id=""CRLF"">1. Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">2. An Example<BR id=""CRLF"">3. Design Targets<BR id=""CRLF"">4. The Problem Table<BR id=""CRLF"">5. Composite Curves<BR id=""CRLF"">6. The Grand Composite Curve<BR id=""CRLF"">7. Significance of the Pinch<BR id=""CRLF"">8. Threshold Problems and Utility Pinches<BR id=""CRLF"">9. Feasibility Criteria at the Pinch<BR id=""CRLF"">9.1. Number of Process Streams and Branches<BR id=""CRLF"">9.2. The CP Inequality<BR id=""CRLF"">9.3. The CP Difference<BR id=""CRLF"">9.4. The CP Table<BR id=""CRLF"">10. Design Strategy<BR id=""CRLF"">11. Minimum Utility Design for TC3<BR id=""CRLF"">11.1. Hot End Design<BR id=""CRLF"">11.2. Cold End Design<BR id=""CRLF"">11.3. Complete Network Design<BR id=""CRLF"">12. Network Simplification<BR id=""CRLF""> 12.1. Heat Load Loops<BR id=""CRLF""> 12.2. Heat Load Paths<BR id=""CRLF"">13. Number of Shells<BR id=""CRLF"">14. Targeting for Number of Shells<BR id=""CRLF""> 14.1. Graphical Method<BR id=""CRLF""> 14.2. Analytical Method<BR id=""CRLF"">15. Area Targets<BR id=""CRLF"">16. The Driving Force Plot<BR id=""CRLF"">17. Super Targeting<BR id=""CRLF"">18. Targeting by Linear Programming<BR id=""CRLF"">19. Computer Software<BR id=""CRLF"">19.1. HEXTRAN<BR id=""CRLF"">19.2. HX-Net<BR id=""CRLF"">References <BR id=""CRLF"">Notation<BR id=""CRLF"">Problems<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">CHAPTER 9. BOILING HEAT TRANSFER<BR id=""CRLF"">1. Introduction<BR id=""CRLF"">2. Pool Boiling<BR id=""CRLF"">3. Correlations for Nucleate Boiling on Horizontal Tubes<BR id=""CRLF"">3.1. Heat-Transfer Coefficients for Pure Component Nucleate Boiling<BR id=""CRLF""> on a Single Tube<BR id=""CRLF""> 3.1.1. The Forster-Zuber Correlation<BR id=""CRLF""> 3.1.2. The Mostinski Correlation<BR id=""CRLF""> 3.1.3. The Cooper Correlation<BR id=""CRLF""> 3.1.4. The Stephan-Abdelsalam Correlation<BR id=""CRLF""> 3.2. Mixture Effects<BR id=""CRLF""> 3.3. Convective Effects in Tube Bundles<BR id=""CRLF""> 3.4. Critical Heat Flux<BR id=""CRLF"">4. Two-Phase Flow<BR id=""CRLF"">4.1. Two-Phase Flow Regimes<BR id=""CRLF"">4.2. Pressure Drop Correlations<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.2.1. The Lockhart-Martinelli Correlation<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.2.2. The Chisholm Correlation<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.2.3. The Friedel Correlation<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.2.4. The Müller-Steinhagen and Heck (MSH) Correlation<BR id=""CRLF"">4.3. Void Fraction and Two-Phase Density<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.3.1. Void Fraction<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.3.2. Homogeneous Flow Model<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.3.3. Lockhart-Martinelli Correlation<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.3.4. The Chisholm Correlation<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.3.5. The CISE Correlation<BR id=""CRLF"">4.4. Other Losses<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.5. Recommendations<BR id=""CRLF"">5. Convective Boiling in Tubes<BR id=""CRLF"">5.1. Boiling Regimes in a Vertical Tube<BR id=""CRLF""> 5.2. The Chen Correlation<BR id=""CRLF""> 5.3. The Gungor-Winterton Correlation<BR id=""CRLF""> 5.4. The Liu-Winterton Correlation<BR id=""CRLF""> 5.5. Other Correlations<BR id=""CRLF""> 5.6. Critical Heat Flux<BR id=""CRLF""> 5.6.1. Vertical Tubes<BR id=""CRLF""> 5.6.2. Horizontal Tubes<BR id=""CRLF"">6. Film Boiling<BR id=""CRLF""> References<BR id=""CRLF""> Notation<BR id=""CRLF""> Problems <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">CHAPTER 10. REBOILERS<BR id=""CRLF""> 1. Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> 2. Types of Reboilers<BR id=""CRLF""> 2.1. Kettle Reboilers<BR id=""CRLF""> 2.2. Vertical Thermosyphon Reboilers<BR id=""CRLF""> 2.3. Horizontal Thermosyphon Reboilers<BR id=""CRLF""> 2.4. Forced Flow Reboilers<BR id=""CRLF""> 2.5. Internal Reboilers<BR id=""CRLF""> 2.6. Recirculating Versus Once-Through Operation<BR id=""CRLF""> 2.7. Reboiler Selection<BR id=""CRLF""> 3. Design of Kettle Reboilers<BR id=""CRLF""> 3.1. Design Strategy<BR id=""CRLF""> 3.2. Mean Temperature Difference<BR id=""CRLF""> 3.3. Fouling Factors<BR id=""CRLF""> 3.4. Number of Nozzles<BR id=""CRLF""> 3.5. Shell Diameter<BR id=""CRLF""> 3.6. Liquid Overflow Reservoir<BR id=""CRLF""> 3.7. Finned Tubing<BR id=""CRLF""> 3.8. Steam as Heating Medium<BR id=""CRLF""> 3.9. Two-Phase Density Calculation<BR id=""CRLF""> 4. Design of Horizontal Thermosyphon Reboilers<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.1. Design Strategy<BR id=""CRLF""> 4.2. Design Guidelines<BR id=""CRLF""> 5. Design of Vertical Thermosyphon Reboilers<BR id=""CRLF""> 5.1. Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> 5.2. Pressure Balance<BR id=""CRLF""> 5.3. Sensible Heating Zone<BR id=""CRLF""> 5.4. Mist Flow Limit<BR id=""CRLF""> 5.5. Flow Instabilities<BR id=""CRLF""> 5.6. Size Limitations<BR id=""CRLF""> 5.7. Design Strategy<BR id=""CRLF""> 5.7.1. Preliminary Design<BR id=""CRLF""> 5.7.2. Circulation Rate<BR id=""CRLF""> 5.7.3. Stepwise Calculations<BR id=""CRLF""> 6. Computer Software<BR id=""CRLF""> 6.1. HEXTRAN<BR id=""CRLF""> 6.2. HTFS/Aspen<BR id=""CRLF""> 6.3. HTRI<BR id=""CRLF""> References<BR id=""CRLF""> Appendix 10-A. Areas of Circular Segments<BR id=""CRLF""> Notation <BR id=""CRLF""> Problems<BR id=""CRLF""> <BR id=""CRLF"">CHAPTER 11. CONDENSERS<BR id=""CRLF""> 1. Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> 2. Types of Condensers<BR id=""CRLF""> 2.1. Horizontal Shell-Side Condenser<BR id=""CRLF""> <BR id=""CRLF"">CHAPTER 11. (CONT’D) <BR id=""CRLF""> 2.2. Horizontal Tube-Side Condenser<BR id=""CRLF""> 2.3. Vertical Shell-Side Condenser<BR id=""CRLF""> 2.4. Vertical Tube-Side Downflow Condenser<BR id=""CRLF""> 2.5. Reflux Condenser<BR id=""CRLF""> 3. Condensation on a Vertical Surface: Nusselt Theory<BR id=""CRLF""> 3.1. Condensation on a Plane Wall<BR id=""CRLF""> 3.2. Condensation on Vertical Tubes<BR id=""CRLF""> 4. Condensation on Horizontal Tubes<BR id=""CRLF""> 5. Modifications of Nusselt Theory<BR id=""CRLF""> 5.1. Variable Fluid Properties<BR id=""CRLF""> 5.2. Inclined Surfaces<BR id=""CRLF""> 5.3. Turbulence in Condensate Film<BR id=""CRLF""> 5.4. Superheated Vapor<BR id=""CRLF""> 5.5. Condensate Subcooling<BR id=""CRLF""> 5.6. Interfacial Shear<BR id=""CRLF""> 5.6.1. Condensation in Vertical Tubes with Vapor Upflow<BR id=""CRLF""> 5.6.2. Condensation in Vertical Tubes with Vapor Downflow<BR id=""CRLF""> 5.6.3. Condensation Outside Horizontal Tubes<BR id=""CRLF""> 6. Condensation Inside Horizontal Tubes<BR id=""CRLF""> 6.1. Flow Regimes<BR id=""CRLF""> 6.2. Stratified Flow<BR id=""CRLF""> 6.3. Annular Flow<BR id=""CRLF""> 6.4. Other Flow Regimes<BR id=""CRLF""> 7. Condensation on Finned Tubes<BR id=""CRLF""> 8. Pressure Drop<BR id=""CRLF""> 9. Mean Temperature Difference<BR id=""CRLF""> 10. Multicomponent Condensation<BR id=""CRLF""> 10.1. The General Problem<BR id=""CRLF""> 10.2. The Bell-Ghaly Method<BR id=""CRLF""> 11. Computer Software<BR id=""CRLF""> References<BR id=""CRLF""> Appendix 11-A. LMTD Correction Factors for TEMA J- and X-Shells<BR id=""CRLF""> Appendix 11-B. Other Design Considerations<BR id=""CRLF""> Notation<BR id=""CRLF""> Problems<BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">CHAPTER 12. AIR-COOLED HEAT EXCHANGERS<BR id=""CRLF""> 1. Introduction<BR id=""CRLF""> 2. Equipment Description<BR id=""CRLF""> 2.1. Overall Configuration<BR id=""CRLF""> 2.2. High-fin Tubing<BR id=""CRLF""> 2.3. Tube Bundle Construction<BR id=""CRLF""> 2.4. Fans and Drivers<BR id=""CRLF""> 2.5. Equipment for Cold Climates<BR id=""CRLF""> 3. Air-Side Heat-Transfer Coefficient<BR id=""CRLF""> 4. Air-Side Pressure Drop 5. Overall Heat-Transfer Coefficient<BR id=""CRLF""> 6. Fan and Motor Sizing<BR id=""CRLF""> 7. Mean Temperature Difference<BR id=""CRLF""> 8. Design Guidelines<BR id=""CRLF""> 8.1. Tubing<BR id=""CRLF""> 8.2. Air flow Distribution<BR id=""CRLF""> 8.3. Design Air Temperature<BR id=""CRLF""> 8.4. Outlet Air Temperature<BR id=""CRLF""> 8.5. Air Velocity<BR id=""CRLF""> 8.6. Construction Standards<BR id=""CRLF""> 9. Design Strategy<BR id=""CRLF""> 10. Computer Software<BR id=""CRLF""> 10.1. HEXTRAN<BR id=""CRLF""> 10.2. HTFS/Aspen<BR id=""CRLF""> 10.3. HTRI<BR id=""CRLF""> References<BR id=""CRLF""> Appendix 12-A. LMTD Correction Factors for Air-Cooled Heat Exchangers<BR id=""CRLF""> Appendix 12-B. Standard U. S. Motor Sizes<BR id=""CRLF""> Appendix 12-C. Correction of Air Density for Elevation <BR id=""CRLF""> Notation<BR id=""CRLF""> Problems <BR id=""CRLF""><BR id=""CRLF"">APPENDIX A. THERMOPHSICAL PROPERTIES OF MATERIALS<BR id=""CRLF"">APPENDIX B. DIMENSIONS OF PIPE AND TUBING<BR id=""CRLF"">APPENDIX C. TUBE-COUNT TABLES<BR id=""CRLF"">APPENDIX D. EQUIVALENT LENGTHS OF PIPE FITTINGS<BR id=""CRLF"">APPENDIX E. PROPERTIES OF PETROLEUM STREAMS