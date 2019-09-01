Process Equipment and Plant Design
1st Edition
Principles and Practices
Description
Process Equipment and Plant Design: Principles and Practices covers process design in the chemical engineering industry, dealing with the design of individual process equipment and its configuration as a complete functional system. Chapters cover typical heat and mass transfer systems and the equipment included in chemical engineering curriculums, such as heat exchangers, heat exchanger networks, evaporators, distillation, absorption, adsorption, and more. The book's authors also cover cooling towers and extraction and leaching, along with topics on process utilities and piping and hydraulics that include instrumentation and safety basics that supplement the equipment design procedure.
Other sections of the book discuss plant hydraulics and process vessels, heat transfer processes, plant auxiliaries, and engineered safety, along with examples of process design in complete plants.
Key Features
- Serves as a consolidated resource for process and plant design, including process utilities and engineered safety
- Bridges the gap between industry and academia by including practices in design and summarizing relevant theories
- Presents design solutions as a complete functional system and not merely the design of major equipment
- Provides design procedures as pseudo-code/flow-chart, along with practical considerations
Readership
Students in Chemical and Process Engineering specializing in process design and related fields, including pharmaceutical, food and bioprocess engineering, environmental engineering, mineral processing, process metallurgy, and production engineering; Graduate students and researchers in academia, and professionals in industry working in process design
Table of Contents
SECTION I: INTRODUCTION TO PROCESS DESIGN
1. General aspects of Process Design
SECTION II: HEAT TRANSFER PROCESSES
2. Heat Transfer Processes in Industrial Scale
3. Double Pipe Heat Exchanger
4. Shell and Tube Heat Exchanger
5. Heat Exchanger Network Analysis
6. Evaporator
7. Cooling Tower
Additional material and Q&A
SECTION III: MASS TRANSFER PROCESSES
8. Interphase Mass Transfer
9. Phase Equilibria
10. Absorption and Stripping
11. Distillation
12. Adsorption
13. Extraction and Leaching
14. Column Internals
Additional material and Q&A
SECTION IV: REACTING SYSTEMS
15. Reactors and Reactor Design
Additional material and Q&A
SECTION V: PLANT HYDRAULICS and PROCESS VESSELS
16. Plant hydraulics (Pumps, Compressors, Piping and Pipe fittings, Piping schemes for processes)
17. Process vessels
Additional material and Q&A
SECTION VI: PLANT AUXILIARIES
18. Process Utilities
19. Plant Instrumentation and Process Control
20. Engineered safety
Additional material and Q&A
SECTION VII: PROCESS PACKAGES
21. Design of complete process plants
Additional material and Q&A
Details
- No. of pages:
- 462
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128148853
About the Author
Subhabrata Ray
Subhabrata Ray: After obtaining undergraduate (1975) and postgraduate (1977) degrees in Chemical Engineering from Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, India, Ray worked till 1986 in three refineries and the technical department at the HQ of M/s Indian Oil, the premier refining company in India. Thereafter, he worked with M/s TECHNIP-ESIA in France till he joined academics in 1988. Since then he has been teaching Process Equipment Design, Petroleum Refinery Engineering and other courses in the Department of Chemical Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur. He is a consultant to M/s Indian Oil Corporation, M/s Numaligarh Refinery, M/s IFB Agro Industries, M/s Hydrogen Energy LLC. (USA), etc. He is also involved in several industrial consultancy and government sponsored projects involving scale up of process and plant design. He regularly conducts courses for industry. Several students under his supervision have won the Acharya P.C. Ray award by the Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers for the best undergraduate design project in India. During his tenure in teaching, he has published more than fifty research papers in international peer reviewed journals. He also holds several patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, India
Gargi Das
Gargi Das graduated in Chemical Engineering from Jadavpur University, Kolkata, India in 1988 with University Gold Medal. This was followed in 1990 with Institute Silver Medal for highest academic proficiency in Chemical Engineering in the M.Tech. course at Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur. In 1996, she obtained her Ph.D. degree from the same institute. She is also the recipient of the ISCA Young Scientist Award from Indian Science Congress in 1995, AICTE Career Award for Young Teachers by All India Council for Technical Education in 1998, Amar-Dye-Chem Award for Excellence in Research and Development by Indian Institute of Chemical Engineers in 1998 and BOYSCAST Fellowship for overseas research from the Department of Science and Technology, Government of India in 1999. She has published more than sixty papers, three book chapters and holds several patents. She has also offered on-line web and video courses under the National Program on Technology Enhanced Learning, Govt. of India in areas of Chemical Engineering.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Chemical Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur, India