Complex raw materials and manufacturing processes mean the textile industry is particularly dependent on good process control to produce high and consistent product quality. Monitoring and controlling process variables during the textile manufacturing process also minimises waste, costs and environmental impact. Process control in textile manufacturing provides an important overview of the fundamentals and applications of process control methods.



Part one introduces key issues associated with process control and principles of control systems in textile manufacturing. Testing and statistical quality control are also discussed before part two goes on to consider control in fibre production and yarn manufacture. Chapters review process and quality control in natural and synthetic textile fibre cultivation, blowroom, carding, drawing and combing. Process control in ring and rotor spinning and maintenance of yarn spinning machines are also discussed. Finally part three explores process control in the manufacture of knitted, woven, nonwoven textiles and colouration and finishing, with a final discussion of process control in apparel manufacturing.



With its distinguished editors and international team of expert contributors, Process control in textile manufacturing is an essential guide for textile engineers and manufacturers involved in the processing of textiles, as well as academic researchers in this field.