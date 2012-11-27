Process Control in Textile Manufacturing
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Contributor contact details
Foreword
Part I: General issues
Chapter 1: Basics of process control in textile manufacturing
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Process mapping, analysis and control
1.3 Statistical process control (SPC) and improving processes
1.4 Future trends
Chapter 2: Basic principles of control systems in textile manufacturing
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Components of control systems
2.3 The control system design process
2.4 Digital control systems
2.5 Intelligent control systems using soft computing
2.6 Application of control systems in textile processing
Chapter 3: Testing and statistical quality control in textile manufacturing
3.1 Introduction: statistical quality control
3.2 Basic measurement concepts in statistical quality control
3.3 Interpretations: critical difference
3.4 Interpretations: ‘t’ tests, ‘F’ tests and the chi-square method
3.5 Decision-making using control charts
3.6 Decision-making: hypothesis testing
3.7 Decision-making: significance testing
3.8 Testing fibre and yarn properties
3.9 Testing fabric properties
Raw material
Part II: Process control in fibre production and yarn manufacture
Chapter 4: Process and quality control in cultivating natural textile fibres
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Control of cotton fibre quality
4.3 Indexes for cotton fibre quality
4.4 Process control in harvesting
4.5 Control of natural lignocellulosic/bast fibre quality: climatic conditions
4.6 Process control in production
4.7 Evaluating fibre quality
4.8 Future trends
Chapter 5: Process control in the manufacturing of synthetic textile fibres
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Process control in polymerisation and fibre spinning
5.3 Post-spinning process control: drawing and heat setting
5.4 Key control points in synthetic fibre manufacture
5.5 Future trends
Chapter 6: Process control in blowroom and carding operations
6.1 Introduction to blowroom operations
6.2 General process control in the blowroom
6.3 Process control in blowroom processes
6.4 Process control in carding: control of process parameters
6.5 Process control in carding: control of card clothing, wire maintenance and card waste
6.6 Yarn count issues and other common process control problems for blowroom and carding operations
Chapter 7: Process control in drawing, combing and speed frame operations
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Process control in drawing: key elements
7.3 The impact of drawing on yarn quality
7.4 Process control in drawing: common problems
7.5 Process control in combing: key elements
7.6 Process control in combing: the impact of combing on yarn quality and common problems arising from the process
7.7 Process control in speed frame operations: key elements
7.8 Process control in speed frame operations: the impact of speed frame operations on yarn quality and common defects related to the process
7.9 Conclusions and future trends
7.10 Acknowledgement
Chapter 8: Process control in ring and rotor spinning
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Factors affecting spinning tension in ring spinning
8.3 Control of end breakage rate in ring spinning
8.4 Factors affecting end breakage rates in ring spinning
8.5 Control of fly generation and twist variations in ring spinning
8.6 Process control in rotor spinning
8.7 Control of end breakage rate and twist loss in rotor spinning
8.8 Future trends
Chapter 9: Maintenance of yarn spinning machines
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Maintenance of spinning preparatory machines
9.3 Maintenance of ring and rotor spinning machines
9.4 Future trends
9.5 Sources for further information and advice
Part III: Process control in fabric manufacture, coloration and finishing
Chapter 10: Process control in knitting
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Key control points in knitting
10.3 Quality control of knitted fabrics
10.4 Control of knitted loop length
10.5 Common faults in knitted fabrics
10.6 Other process control factors in knitting
10.7 Future trends: online quality control
Chapter 11: Process control in weaving
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Controlling loom productivity, efficiency and fabric quality
11.3 Online process control, quality control and monitoring in weaving
11.4 Cost control in weaving
Chapter 12: Process control in nonwovens production
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Needle punching: process variables and process control
12.3 Hydroentanglement: process variables and process control
12.4 Melt blowing: process variables and process control
12.5 Spunbonding: process variables and process control
12.6 Future trends
12.7 Sources of further information
12.8 Acknowledgement
Chapter 13: Process control in dyeing of textiles
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Dyeing of cotton
13.3 Dyeing of synthetic materials
13.4 Dyeing of blends
13.5 Process control in batchwise dyeing machines
13.6 Process control in continuous dyeing machines
Chapter 14: Process control in printing of textiles
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Direct printing
14.3 Discharge, resist and heat transfer printing
14.4 Process control in roller and screen printing machines
14.5 Inkjet printing and its process control
14.6 Product safety and low-carbon production
14.7 Sources of further information
Chapter 15: Process control in finishing of textiles
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Instrumental process control
15.3 Textile finishing processes and process control in finishing
15.4 Process control in basic finishing machines
15.5 Process control in stenter machines
15.6 Calendering process
15.7 Surface raising and pre-shrinking finishes
15.8 Finishing with alkali
15.9 Softeners
15.10 Resin finishes
15.11 Protection from fire damage and water penetration
15.12 Anti-pilling finish
15.13 Other types of finishing: antistatic, soil release, antimicrobial and UV protection
15.14 Wool treatment and enzyme finishes
15.15 Low-liquor finishing
15.16 Plasma treatments
15.17 Future trends
Chapter 16: Process control in apparel manufacturing
16.1 Introduction
16.2 Process control in spreading, pattern making and cutting
16.3 Process control in sewing
16.4 Causes of damage to the fabric during sewing
16.5 Control of fusing and pressing operations, storage and packaging
16.6 Quality evaluation of apparel: testing for tailorability
16.7 Quality evaluation of apparel: testing for sewability
16.8 Quality evaluation of accessories
Index
Description
Complex raw materials and manufacturing processes mean the textile industry is particularly dependent on good process control to produce high and consistent product quality. Monitoring and controlling process variables during the textile manufacturing process also minimises waste, costs and environmental impact. Process control in textile manufacturing provides an important overview of the fundamentals and applications of process control methods.
Part one introduces key issues associated with process control and principles of control systems in textile manufacturing. Testing and statistical quality control are also discussed before part two goes on to consider control in fibre production and yarn manufacture. Chapters review process and quality control in natural and synthetic textile fibre cultivation, blowroom, carding, drawing and combing. Process control in ring and rotor spinning and maintenance of yarn spinning machines are also discussed. Finally part three explores process control in the manufacture of knitted, woven, nonwoven textiles and colouration and finishing, with a final discussion of process control in apparel manufacturing.
With its distinguished editors and international team of expert contributors, Process control in textile manufacturing is an essential guide for textile engineers and manufacturers involved in the processing of textiles, as well as academic researchers in this field.
Key Features
- Provides an important overview of the fundamentals and applications of process control methods
- Discusses key issues associated with process control and principles of control systems in textile manufacturing, before addressing testing and statistical quality control
- Explores process control in the manufacture of knitted, woven, nonwoven textiles and colouration and finishing, with a discussion on process control in apparel manufacturing
Readership
Textile researchers, engineers and manufacturers; fiber and yarn manufacturers, and those involved in textile finishing and dying; Textile academics and students
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2013
- Published:
- 27th November 2012
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780857095633
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780857090270
About the Editors
Abhijit Majumdar Editor
Dr Abhijit Majumdar is a faculty members in the Department of Textile Technology at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, India.
Affiliations and Expertise
Indian Institute of Technology, India
Apurba Das Editor
Dr Apurba Das is Associate Professor in the Department of Textile Technology, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), New Delhi, India. He has wide experience in industries, including research and development and quality management. He has published more than 100 research papers in journals and conferences and written chapters in several books. His main areas of teaching and research interests include clothing comfort, yarn manufacturing, non-conventional spinning techniques, evaluation of textile materials and technical textiles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department IRO, University of Montreal, Montreal, Quebec, Canada
R Alagirusamy Editor
Dr R. Alagirusamy is Professor in the Department of Textile Technology at Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi. He has completed his Ph.D. from Georgia Tech, USA. He has authored several chapters in bestsellers in textiles and possesses several research papers published in reputed national and international journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Indian Institute of Technology, India
V K Kothari Editor
Prof. V. K. Kothari is a faculty members in the Department of Textile Technology at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, India.
Affiliations and Expertise
Indian Institute of Technology, India