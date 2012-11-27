Process Control in Textile Manufacturing - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857090270, 9780857095633

Process Control in Textile Manufacturing

1st Edition

Editors: Abhijit Majumdar Apurba Das R Alagirusamy V K Kothari
eBook ISBN: 9780857095633
Hardcover ISBN: 9780857090270
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 27th November 2012
Page Count: 512
Table of Contents

Contributor contact details

Woodhead Publishing Series in Textiles

Foreword

Part I: General issues

Chapter 1: Basics of process control in textile manufacturing

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Process mapping, analysis and control

1.3 Statistical process control (SPC) and improving processes

1.4 Future trends

Chapter 2: Basic principles of control systems in textile manufacturing

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Components of control systems

2.3 The control system design process

2.4 Digital control systems

2.5 Intelligent control systems using soft computing

2.6 Application of control systems in textile processing

Chapter 3: Testing and statistical quality control in textile manufacturing

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction: statistical quality control

3.2 Basic measurement concepts in statistical quality control

3.3 Interpretations: critical difference

3.4 Interpretations: ‘t’ tests, ‘F’ tests and the chi-square method

3.5 Decision-making using control charts

3.6 Decision-making: hypothesis testing

3.7 Decision-making: significance testing

3.8 Testing fibre and yarn properties

3.9 Testing fabric properties

Raw material

Part II: Process control in fibre production and yarn manufacture

Chapter 4: Process and quality control in cultivating natural textile fibres

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Control of cotton fibre quality

4.3 Indexes for cotton fibre quality

4.4 Process control in harvesting

4.5 Control of natural lignocellulosic/bast fibre quality: climatic conditions

4.6 Process control in production

4.7 Evaluating fibre quality

4.8 Future trends

Chapter 5: Process control in the manufacturing of synthetic textile fibres

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Process control in polymerisation and fibre spinning

5.3 Post-spinning process control: drawing and heat setting

5.4 Key control points in synthetic fibre manufacture

5.5 Future trends

Chapter 6: Process control in blowroom and carding operations

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction to blowroom operations

6.2 General process control in the blowroom

6.3 Process control in blowroom processes

6.4 Process control in carding: control of process parameters

6.5 Process control in carding: control of card clothing, wire maintenance and card waste

6.6 Yarn count issues and other common process control problems for blowroom and carding operations

Chapter 7: Process control in drawing, combing and speed frame operations

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Process control in drawing: key elements

7.3 The impact of drawing on yarn quality

7.4 Process control in drawing: common problems

7.5 Process control in combing: key elements

7.6 Process control in combing: the impact of combing on yarn quality and common problems arising from the process

7.7 Process control in speed frame operations: key elements

7.8 Process control in speed frame operations: the impact of speed frame operations on yarn quality and common defects related to the process

7.9 Conclusions and future trends

7.10 Acknowledgement

Chapter 8: Process control in ring and rotor spinning

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Factors affecting spinning tension in ring spinning

8.3 Control of end breakage rate in ring spinning

8.4 Factors affecting end breakage rates in ring spinning

8.5 Control of fly generation and twist variations in ring spinning

8.6 Process control in rotor spinning

8.7 Control of end breakage rate and twist loss in rotor spinning

8.8 Future trends

Chapter 9: Maintenance of yarn spinning machines

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Maintenance of spinning preparatory machines

9.3 Maintenance of ring and rotor spinning machines

9.4 Future trends

9.5 Sources for further information and advice

Part III: Process control in fabric manufacture, coloration and finishing

Chapter 10: Process control in knitting

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Key control points in knitting

10.3 Quality control of knitted fabrics

10.4 Control of knitted loop length

10.5 Common faults in knitted fabrics

10.6 Other process control factors in knitting

10.7 Future trends: online quality control

Chapter 11: Process control in weaving

Abstract:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Controlling loom productivity, efficiency and fabric quality

11.3 Online process control, quality control and monitoring in weaving

11.4 Cost control in weaving

Chapter 12: Process control in nonwovens production

Abstract:

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Needle punching: process variables and process control

12.3 Hydroentanglement: process variables and process control

12.4 Melt blowing: process variables and process control

12.5 Spunbonding: process variables and process control

12.6 Future trends

12.7 Sources of further information

12.8 Acknowledgement

Chapter 13: Process control in dyeing of textiles

Abstract:

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Dyeing of cotton

13.3 Dyeing of synthetic materials

13.4 Dyeing of blends

13.5 Process control in batchwise dyeing machines

13.6 Process control in continuous dyeing machines

Chapter 14: Process control in printing of textiles

Abstract:

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Direct printing

14.3 Discharge, resist and heat transfer printing

14.4 Process control in roller and screen printing machines

14.5 Inkjet printing and its process control

14.6 Product safety and low-carbon production

14.7 Sources of further information

Chapter 15: Process control in finishing of textiles

Abstract:

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Instrumental process control

15.3 Textile finishing processes and process control in finishing

15.4 Process control in basic finishing machines

15.5 Process control in stenter machines

15.6 Calendering process

15.7 Surface raising and pre-shrinking finishes

15.8 Finishing with alkali

15.9 Softeners

15.10 Resin finishes

15.11 Protection from fire damage and water penetration

15.12 Anti-pilling finish

15.13 Other types of finishing: antistatic, soil release, antimicrobial and UV protection

15.14 Wool treatment and enzyme finishes

15.15 Low-liquor finishing

15.16 Plasma treatments

15.17 Future trends

Chapter 16: Process control in apparel manufacturing

Abstract:

16.1 Introduction

16.2 Process control in spreading, pattern making and cutting

16.3 Process control in sewing

16.4 Causes of damage to the fabric during sewing

16.5 Control of fusing and pressing operations, storage and packaging

16.6 Quality evaluation of apparel: testing for tailorability

16.7 Quality evaluation of apparel: testing for sewability

16.8 Quality evaluation of accessories

Index

Description

Complex raw materials and manufacturing processes mean the textile industry is particularly dependent on good process control to produce high and consistent product quality. Monitoring and controlling process variables during the textile manufacturing process also minimises waste, costs and environmental impact. Process control in textile manufacturing provides an important overview of the fundamentals and applications of process control methods.

Part one introduces key issues associated with process control and principles of control systems in textile manufacturing. Testing and statistical quality control are also discussed before part two goes on to consider control in fibre production and yarn manufacture. Chapters review process and quality control in natural and synthetic textile fibre cultivation, blowroom, carding, drawing and combing. Process control in ring and rotor spinning and maintenance of yarn spinning machines are also discussed. Finally part three explores process control in the manufacture of knitted, woven, nonwoven textiles and colouration and finishing, with a final discussion of process control in apparel manufacturing.

With its distinguished editors and international team of expert contributors, Process control in textile manufacturing is an essential guide for textile engineers and manufacturers involved in the processing of textiles, as well as academic researchers in this field.

Key Features

  • Provides an important overview of the fundamentals and applications of process control methods
  • Discusses key issues associated with process control and principles of control systems in textile manufacturing, before addressing testing and statistical quality control
  • Explores process control in the manufacture of knitted, woven, nonwoven textiles and colouration and finishing, with a discussion on process control in apparel manufacturing

Readership

Textile researchers, engineers and manufacturers; fiber and yarn manufacturers, and those involved in textile finishing and dying; Textile academics and students

Details

No. of pages:
512
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9780857095633
Hardcover ISBN:
9780857090270

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Abhijit Majumdar Editor

Dr Abhijit Majumdar is a faculty members in the Department of Textile Technology at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, India.

Affiliations and Expertise

Indian Institute of Technology, India

Apurba Das Editor

Dr Apurba Das is Associate Professor in the Department of Textile Technology, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), New Delhi, India. He has wide experience in industries, including research and development and quality management. He has published more than 100 research papers in journals and conferences and written chapters in several books. His main areas of teaching and research interests include clothing comfort, yarn manufacturing, non-conventional spinning techniques, evaluation of textile materials and technical textiles.

Affiliations and Expertise

Department IRO, University of Montreal, Montreal, Quebec, Canada

R Alagirusamy Editor

Dr R. Alagirusamy is Professor in the Department of Textile Technology at Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi. He has completed his Ph.D. from Georgia Tech, USA. He has authored several chapters in bestsellers in textiles and possesses several research papers published in reputed national and international journals.

Affiliations and Expertise

Indian Institute of Technology, India

V K Kothari Editor

Prof. V. K. Kothari is a faculty members in the Department of Textile Technology at the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, India.

Affiliations and Expertise

Indian Institute of Technology, India

