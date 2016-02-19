Proceedings of the Sixth New England Bioengineering Conference
1st Edition
March 23-24, 1978, University of Rhode Island, Kingston, Rhode Island
Editors: Dov Jaron
eBook ISBN: 9781483182049
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 444
Table of Contents
Contents and Scientific Program
Preface
Plenary Session
Guest Lecturer
Session 1: Cardiovascular System
Performance of the Rhone-Poulenc Non-Occlusive Roller
Design of A System to Simulate The Fluid Mechanics of the Human Left Ventricle
Analysis of the Diastolic Pressure-Volume Relationship Using an Ellipsoidal Representation of the Left Ventricle
Non-Invasive Cardiac Output Estimation Based Upon An Analog Model of the Aorta: Comparison with Thermodilution Method in 13 Patients
An Analytical Study of the Self Cleaning Heart Valve
Relationship Between Coronary Artery Stenosis and Left Ventricular Asynergy: A Computerized Study to Evaluate Lv Wall Motion
A Four-Channel Cardiac Dimension Gauge Using Inductively Coupled Coils
Kortokoff Sounds - A Phenomenon Associated with Parametric Instability of Fluid Filled Elastic Tube
Session 2: Biomechanics I
An Instrumented Laxity Test of the Knee
The Dynamics of the Center of Mass in the Analysis of Normal and Pathological Gait
Functional Characteristics of Muscles During Pathological Gait
A Three Dimensional Energetic Analysis of Normal and Pathological Gait
The Biomechanics of Lower Extremity Injuries In Human-Powered Transportation
Optimization of An Artificial Knee Joint for Osteoarthritic Patients (Torsion Bar Optimization) by A Heuristic Technique
Force Analysis of Elbow Flexors
The Kinematics and Pathokinematics of the Knee Joint, Studied by the Instant Axis Concept
Session 3: Computer Applications in Medicine
Microprocessor-Based Modules and Systems for Intensive Care Patients
An Inexpensive Microcomputer Trend Monitoring System
A Microcomputer System for Quantitative Radiology
Computer Assisted Fluid Balance
A Computerized Pulmonary Spectral Phonograph
Fast Computer Control for Duplex Doppler and B-Mode Ultrasonography
Evaluation of Programs for Computer Ecg Interpretation
A Computerized Glaucoma Center Data Base Research Resource
Session 4: Biomedical Instrumentation I
A Wheelchair Ergometer Adaptable to Various Wheelchairs
Design of Wheelchair Dynamometer
Assessment of Cerebral Hemodynamics by No-Touch Ocular Pulse
Non-Invasive Techniques in Detection of Extracranial Arterial Disease: A Clinical Evaluation
An Improved Laser Doppler Microscope for Measurement of In-Vivo Velocity Distributions in the Microcirculation
Experiments in Developing A Photoacoustic Spectroscopy Microscope
Thick Film Hybrid Integrated Circuits for Medical Instrumentation
Design and Tests of A Body Plethysmograph and Pneumatic Differentiator
Session 5: Artificial Organs
An Electrothermal Heart Assist Device
Improved Servo-Controlled Left Ventricular Assist Device
Investigation of Microporous Teflon Tubings for Use In An Artificial Glomerulus
Techniques for Histological Studies of Hybrid Artificial Organs,
Electromyogram-Triggered Diaphragm Pacer
Mass Transfer in A Two Phase (Liquid-Liquid) Crossflow Blood Oxygenator
The Dialyzer Decision--A Rational Approach
Perturbation of Prosthesis Alignment and Its Effect On Below-Knee Amputees
Session 6: Sports Medicine
Medical Services XIII Winter Olympic Games, Lake Placid, New York
An Analysis of Shot Put
A Shoe for Measuring Foot-To-Ground Forces While Running
The Boston Brace for Back Injuries in Athletes, Mechanics
Study of Mechanisms
The Role of Musculature in Injuries to The Medial Collateral Ligament
In-Vivo Measurement of Knee Joint Laxity
Session 7: Ultrasound
Near-Field Characteristics of Biomedical Ultrasonic Transducers
Elimination of Static Echo Clutter in Crossed Beam Doppler Systems
Computer Control of Analog Delay Lines for B-Mode Ultrasonography
Detection of Simulated Atheromas by Doppler Spectral Spreading
Ultrasonic Identification of Microparticles in Extracorporeal Circuits
Session 8: Imaging and Signal Processing
Arma Modeling of the Non-Periodic Component and Pattern Classification of Short Time Series from Human Plasma
Holographic Interferrometric Measurement of Plant Displacement
Results of A Feature Evaluation Study for the Automated Discrimination of Leukocytes
Biomechanics Applications of Direct Linear Transformation in Close Range Photogrammetry
Evaluation of Heart Muscle Defects (Akynosis, Diskynesis) from Scintigraphic Images
Computer Aided Cytophotometry for Kinetic Studies of Tumor Cell Growth and Lymphocyte Blastogenesis
Session 9: Biomedical Engineering Education
Ph.D./M.D. Training in Biomedical Engineering
How to Teach Physiology to Engineers
A Regional Model for A Hospital Based Clinical Engineering Internship Program
Education of the Biomedical Engineering Professional
Emergency Medical Services Projects At The W.P.I.St. Vincent Hospital Project Center
Cross-Institutional and Multidisciplinary Biomedical
Engineering and Science Program At Drexel University
Tutorial: Biomedical Imaging
Session 10: Biomedical Imaging
Radionuclide Techniques for Evaluating Cardiac Function
Current Applications of Temporally Coded Apertures in Nuclear Medicine
Emission Computed Tomography,
Computerized Image Reconstruction in Classical Tomography
Real Time Two-Dimensional Ultrasound Imaging
Session 11: Bioelectric Phenomena
Clinical Engineering in Psychiatry: Automated Sleep EEG and EOG Analysis
Utilization of A Computer System for Spectral Analysis of Electrical Activity in A Neural Circuit Associated with Sleep-Waking
High Coherence Between Limbic Theta Rhythm and Sniffing In The Hamster: Implications for Olfactorylimbic Integration and Hormonal Regulation
Responses of Joint Afferent Neurons to Loadings of Isolated Joint Capsule
Current Response of Bilayer Membranes Exposed to Two Anesthetics, Carbocaine and Tetracaine
Analog Computation of Cardiac Dipole Location
Experimental Comparison of Three Methods of Processing Evoked Potentials
A Technique for Observing In-Vivo Responses to Electrical Stimulation Using Rabbit Ear Chambers
Controllability of Nonlinear Electromyographic Processors
Session 12: Biomaterials
A Porous Surfaced Diaphyseal Prosthesis for Long
Shear Strength of Metal Wire Reinforced Acrylic Bone Cement
Improvement of the Mechanical Properties of Polymethylmethacrylate by Graphite Fibre Reinforcement,
Graphite Fiber Reinforced Polymethylmethacrylate as a Biomaterial
Chemically Etched, Microfibrillar Polytetrafluoroethylene Material
Evaluation and Testing of Spinal Fixation Rods
Design Considerations for The Attachment of Tibial Plateaus in Total Knee Arthroplasty
Comparison of In-Vitro and In-Vivo Passivation Studies On Implantable Anodes
Acoustic Determination of the Biocompatibility of Implants
Session 13: Biomedical Instrumentation II
Differential Cooling Effects in Cryosurgery
Radiation Exposure for Common Diagnostic Procedures:Variation Due to Equipment and Technique Factors
A "Self Correcting" Electrocardiographic and Vectorcardiographic Lead System
A New Fiber Optic Interferrometric Technique for Measuring Microvibrations in Otolaryngology
Information Rate Via Vibrotactile, Two-Dimensional "Phantom" Sensation
A Physical Model for The Detection of Neonatal Jaundice by Multispectral Skin Reflectance Analysis
In-Vivo Study of Human Skin Rheology
Signal Processing Using Charge-Coupled Devices
Session 12: Biomechanics II
Shear Strength of Trabecular Bone from The Femur
The Effect of Fluoride On The Hardness and Structure of Bone: A Preliminary Study, M. Ruggiero
Evaluation of Intrathoracic Response Using High-Speed Cineradiography
Normal Modes of Vibration of the Vertebral Column
The Behavior of the Thoracolumbar Spine in the 'Mast' Suit
Inspiratory Flow Patterns for The Mechanical Ventillation of the Lungs
An S.E.M. Study of the Failure of Normal Irradiated Skin Under Stress
Finite Element Analysis of An Elliptical Hole in Stretched Skin
Session 15: Modeling and Simulation
Impaction of Charged Particles in A Bend
The Fitting of A Quadratic Model to An Interactive System with Four Components
Theoretical Assessment of A Validation Technique for Non Linear Physiological Models
Use of Extended Topology in Modeling Sensory Projections
Monitoring of Argon Gas Transport in Tissue
Bioengineering and Biophysical Modeling: Some Implications of A New Theory of Vision, Angular Resolution of Visual Detail, and the Development of An ArtificialOr Substitute Eye
Mathematical Model of Synaptic Facilitation and Conditioning
Periodic Motion in An Interconnected Network with Neuron-Like Elements
Author Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 444
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483182049
About the Editor
Dov Jaron
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.