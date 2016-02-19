Proceedings of the Metallurgical Society of the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080358826, 9781483286723

Proceedings of the Metallurgical Society of the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy

1st Edition

Editors: R.S. Salter D.M. Wyslouzil G.W. McDonald
eBook ISBN: 9781483286723
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 24th September 1987
Table of Contents

(partial) Preface. Organizing committee. Key note address. Measurements in gold processing. Plant practice I. Effect of mineralogy on flowsheet development. Plant practice II. Refractory gold. New developments.

700 lit. refs. approx., 150 illus. approx.

Description

Describes current advances in metallurgical processes applied to gold extraction.

Readership

For extractive metallurgists, process engineers and assayers.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1987
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483286723

Reviews

@qu:...there are nearly 400 pages of interesting and pratical content, the coverage including areas on which work is published for the first time. The volume provides solid reading and reference material for gold processors... @source:IBM Bulletin no 983

About the Editors

R.S. Salter Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

General Manager, Lakefield Research, Lakefield, Ontario, Canada

D.M. Wyslouzil Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Consulting Metallurgist, Lakefield, Ontario, Canada

G.W. McDonald Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant General Manager, Selco Division, BP Canada Limited, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

