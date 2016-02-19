Proceedings of the Metallurgical Society of the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy
1st Edition
Table of Contents
(partial) Preface. Organizing committee. Key note address. Measurements in gold processing. Plant practice I. Effect of mineralogy on flowsheet development. Plant practice II. Refractory gold. New developments.
700 lit. refs. approx., 150 illus. approx.
Description
Describes current advances in metallurgical processes applied to gold extraction.
Readership
For extractive metallurgists, process engineers and assayers.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1987
- Published:
- 24th September 1987
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483286723
Reviews
@qu:...there are nearly 400 pages of interesting and pratical content, the coverage including areas on which work is published for the first time. The volume provides solid reading and reference material for gold processors... @source:IBM Bulletin no 983
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
R.S. Salter Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
General Manager, Lakefield Research, Lakefield, Ontario, Canada
D.M. Wyslouzil Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Consulting Metallurgist, Lakefield, Ontario, Canada
G.W. McDonald Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant General Manager, Selco Division, BP Canada Limited, Toronto, Ontario, Canada