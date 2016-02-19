Proceedings of the Metallurgical Society of the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy
1st Edition
Table of Contents
(partial) Preface. Organizing committee and session chairmen. Deformation and accelerated effects on transformation, microstructure and mechanical properties: Accelerated cooling -- a physical metallurgy perspective, A J DeArdo. Effects of controlled rolling and accelerated cooling on microstructure and mechanical properties of high-tensile-strength steels, A Yoshie et al. Controlled Cooling of Hot Strip: Prediction of microstructural changes and mechanical properties in hot strip rolling, H Yada. Computed temperature profiles of hot rolled plate and strip during accelerated cooling, R Colas & C M Sellars. Accelerated Cooling Systems: Characterization of wide-angle spray nozzles for use in accelerated cooling of hot steel bodies, D F Ellerbrock et al. A pilot-scale on-line accelerated cooling system for development of plate and strip steels, A F Crawley et al. Accelerated Cooling Applied to Plate: Overview of accelerated cooled steel plate, T Tanaka. Application of accelerated cooling for producing 360 MPa yield strength steel plates of up to 150mm in thickness with low carbon equivalent. Accelerated cooling applied to bars and shapes: Controlled cooling technology for hot rolled bars, T Oshiro et al. Enhanced cooling of hot rolled steel sections, A S Blicblau & L P Travis. Keyword subject index. Author index.
This volume contains 27 papers covering the advances being made in the field of accelerated cooling technology for hot-rolled steel products. Main topics covered include accelerated cooling applications to plate, strip, bars and shapes; system design; process modelling and effects on transformation; microstucture and mechanical properties, providing international steel industry R & D personnel and metallurgical research groups with a state-of-the-art update of this rapidly developing technology.
@qu:This collection of papers is a valuable source of recent developments in ACR, for anyone involved in research and development in the field. @source:International Steel News Steel Times International
