Proceedings of the Metallurgical Society of the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy

(partial) Preface. Organizing committee and session chairmen. Deformation and accelerated effects on transformation, microstructure and mechanical properties: Accelerated cooling -- a physical metallurgy perspective, A J DeArdo. Effects of controlled rolling and accelerated cooling on microstructure and mechanical properties of high-tensile-strength steels, A Yoshie et al. Controlled Cooling of Hot Strip: Prediction of microstructural changes and mechanical properties in hot strip rolling, H Yada. Computed temperature profiles of hot rolled plate and strip during accelerated cooling, R Colas & C M Sellars. Accelerated Cooling Systems: Characterization of wide-angle spray nozzles for use in accelerated cooling of hot steel bodies, D F Ellerbrock et al. A pilot-scale on-line accelerated cooling system for development of plate and strip steels, A F Crawley et al. Accelerated Cooling Applied to Plate: Overview of accelerated cooled steel plate, T Tanaka. Application of accelerated cooling for producing 360 MPa yield strength steel plates of up to 150mm in thickness with low carbon equivalent. Accelerated cooling applied to bars and shapes: Controlled cooling technology for hot rolled bars, T Oshiro et al. Enhanced cooling of hot rolled steel sections, A S Blicblau & L P Travis. Keyword subject index. Author index.

500 lit. refs. approx., 250 illus approx.