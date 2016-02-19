Proceedings of the International Symposium on Electrometallurigical Plant Practice

The Symposium covers most of the aspects of modern aqueous electrometallurgical practice, with a stronger emphasis on copper than zinc and nickel, which can be regarded as being the three major electrolytic metals. Of the minor electrolytic metals, there are contributions describing cobalt, lead and gold electrometallurgy, as well as the production of electrolytic manganese dioxide. The sessions divide neatly into modern copper tankhouse practice, purification techniques, modernization and automation, and new developments. A cross section of worldwide practice is represented, with a perhaps understandable concentration of Canadian operations. Plant tours to a modern zinc electrowinning operation, CEZ Inc at Valleyfield, and one of the world's largest copper refineries, Noranda Minerals, Inc., CCR Division in Montreal East, have been included as an integral part of the Symposium.