Proceedings of the International Symposium on Computer Software in Chemical and Extractive Metallurgy
1st Edition
Proceedings of the Metallurgical Society of the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy
Table of Contents
(partial) Complex chemical equilibria calculations with the thermodata system, the thermodynamics workbench. Computations using MTDATA of metal-matte-slag-gas equilibria, energy requirements for the hydrogen gas production from decomposition to heated asbestos tailings. Heat and mass transfer simulations on a personal computer. Heat transfer tutor and caster for educational computing and simulation. Modelling made easy: the synthetic intelligence (SI) approach. Expert systems as a process operator assistance tool. The use of computer models in an integrated approach to plant design, process optimization and process control.
Description
The symposium is comprised of four sections: (1) Thermochemical Computation and Data Banks: Calculations of Thermodynamic Properties of Metallurgical Solutions. (2) Pyrometallurgical and Process Applications: Some Applications of Equilibria Calculation to Copper Pyrometallurgical Processes. (3) Heat and Mass Transfer Applications: Simulation of Microsegregation in Binary Alloys and (4) Expert Systems and Artificial Intelligence: Real Time and Artificial Intelligence Software for Chemical and Extractive Metallurgy.
Readership
For mechanical engineers, researchers and metallurgists.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1989
- Published:
- 11th April 1989
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483286778
About the Editors
W.T. Thompson Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre for Research in Computational Thermochemistry, Royal Military College, Kingston, Ontario, Canada