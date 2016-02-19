Proceedings of the International Symposium on Computer Software in Chemical and Extractive Metallurgy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080360874, 9781483286778

Proceedings of the International Symposium on Computer Software in Chemical and Extractive Metallurgy

1st Edition

Proceedings of the Metallurgical Society of the Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy

Editors: W.T. Thompson
eBook ISBN: 9781483286778
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 11th April 1989
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
101.77
86.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

(partial) Complex chemical equilibria calculations with the thermodata system, the thermodynamics workbench. Computations using MTDATA of metal-matte-slag-gas equilibria, energy requirements for the hydrogen gas production from decomposition to heated asbestos tailings. Heat and mass transfer simulations on a personal computer. Heat transfer tutor and caster for educational computing and simulation. Modelling made easy: the synthetic intelligence (SI) approach. Expert systems as a process operator assistance tool. The use of computer models in an integrated approach to plant design, process optimization and process control.

Description

The symposium is comprised of four sections: (1) Thermochemical Computation and Data Banks: Calculations of Thermodynamic Properties of Metallurgical Solutions. (2) Pyrometallurgical and Process Applications: Some Applications of Equilibria Calculation to Copper Pyrometallurgical Processes. (3) Heat and Mass Transfer Applications: Simulation of Microsegregation in Binary Alloys and (4) Expert Systems and Artificial Intelligence: Real Time and Artificial Intelligence Software for Chemical and Extractive Metallurgy.

Readership

For mechanical engineers, researchers and metallurgists.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1989
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483286778

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

W.T. Thompson Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Centre for Research in Computational Thermochemistry, Royal Military College, Kingston, Ontario, Canada

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.