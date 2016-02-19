Proceedings of the Fourth International Congress on Hormonal Steroids

Table of Contents



Opening Remarks

Plenary Lectures

Mechanism of Action of Steroid Hormones

Hormonal Steroids and Sexual Communication in Primates

Steroids and Carcinogenesis

Symposia

1. Newer Synthetic Approaches in Steroid Chemistry

An Expeditious Synthesis of Estrone

New Results in the Total Synthesis of 19-Norsteroids

New Biologically Active Pregnan-21-OIC Acid Esters

Synthesis of B-Seco Doisynolic Acids

2. Physico Chemical Aspects of Hormonally Active Steroids

Conformational Studies of Steroids: Correlations with Biological Data

Molecular Configuration and Conformation of Aldosterone, 18-Hydroxy-Ll-Deoxycorticosterone and A New Urinary 18-Hydroxy-Steroid—An N.M.R. Study

Correlation of Glucocorticoid and Progestational Activity with Steric, Electronic and Hydrophobic Parameters

Drug-Delivery Systems and the Biological Activity of Steroids

X-Ray Conformation of Some Estrogens and their Binding to Uterine Receptors

3. Liquid Chromatography, Gas Chromatography and Mass Spectrometer

Analysis of Steroids by Liquid-Gel Chromatography and Computerized Gas Chromatographymass Spectrometry

The Use of Sephadex LH-20 Column Chromatography to Separate Unconjugated Steroids

Determination of Hormonal Steroid Concentrations in Biological Extracts by High Resolution Mass Fragmentography

Mass Spectrometric and Mass Fragmentographic Determination of Natural and Synthetic Steroids in Biological Fluids

4. Steroid Radioimmunoassay

Radioimmunoassay of Steroids in Biological Fluids

Assessment of Reliability of Steroid Radioimmunoassay

The Radioimmunoassay of Steroid Conjugates

Stereochemical Approach to increase the Specificity of Steroid Antibodies

5. Steroid Biosynthesis

Organization of Androgen Biosynthesis in the Testis

The Stereochemistry of Enzymic Reduction of 21-Dehydrocortisol to Cortisol

on the Role of Steroid Sulfates in Hormone Biosynthesis

Regulatory interactions For The Control of Steroid Sulfate Metabolism

Studies of Human Placental Aromatase

Transient intermediates in Steroidogenesis

6. Comparative Aspects of Steroid Synthesis in the Testis

Maturational Changes in Testicular Steroidogenesis: Hormonal Regulation of 5a-Reductase

Production and Secretion of 5a-Reduced Testosterone (DHT) by Male Reproductive Organs

In Vitro Studies On Steroid Metabolism of Testicular Tissue in Ambisexual Teleost Fish

Binding of Steroids by Plasma of A Teleost: The Rainbow Trout, Salmo Gairdnerii

7. Steroid Biosynthesis and Metabolism in the Male Genital Tract

Steroid Sulphates in Human Adult Testicular Steroid Synthesis

Endogenous Steroid Production in Preparation of Rat Testis After Long-Term Treatment with HCG

Testicular 17β-Hydroxysteroid Dehydrogenase: Its Distribution, Purification and Properties

Androgen Metabolism and Concentration in the Seminiferous Tubules at Different Stages of Development

8. Methods of Studying Adrenocortical Metabolism in Vitro

Isolated Adrenal Cortex Cells in Suspension: Stimulation and inhibition of Steroidogenesis by Analogues of ACTH

Measurement of intracellular Potassium in Dispersed Adrenal Cortical Cells

Use of Corticosteroid Antibodies For The Study of Corticosteroid Biosynthesis in Vitro

A Counter-Streaming Centrifugation Technique For The Superfusion of Adrenocortical Cell Suspensions Stimulated by ACTH

9. Role of Cytochrome P-450 in Steroid Metabolism

Effect of Calcium On Pregnenolone Formation and Cytochrome P-450 in Rat Adrenal Mitochondria

Properties of High Spin Type P-450 Preparations From Bovine Adrenal Cortex Mitochondria

Sources of Reducing Equivalents For Cytochrome P-450 Mitochondrial Steroid Hydroxylations in Rat Adrenal Cortex Cells

The interaction of Steroids with Liver Microsomal Cytochrome P-450—A General Hypothesis

The Role of Cholesterol and Cytochrome P-450 in the Cholesterol Side Chain Cleavage in Adrenal Cortex and Corpora Lutea

10. Metabolism and Binding of Androgens in Human Prostatic Tissue

A Comparative Study of the Androgen Receptor Apparatus in Adult Rodents

Androgen Metabolism in the Hypertrophic Prostrate

Uptake, Metabolism and Binding of Various Androgens in Human Prostatic Tissue: in Vivo and in Vitro Studies

In Vitro Assay of Androgen Binding by Human Prostate

11. Receptors and Steroid Hormone Action

Estrogen Stimulation of Specific Protein Synthesis: Regulation and Physical Characterization of IP 45ft

Structure-Function Studies of the interaction of the Hormonally Active Form of Vitamin D3,La,25-Dihydroxy-Vitamin D3 with The intestine

Receptor Transformation, The Key to Estrogen Action

Influence of Receptor Complexes on the Properties of Prostate Chromatin, including Its Transcription by RNA Polymerase

A Molecular and Kinetic Analysis of Estrogen Receptor Transformation

Receptor Translocation inhibitor and Apparent Saturability of the Nuclear Acceptor

Biosynthesis and Transformation of Microsomal and Cytosol Estradiol Receptors

Oestrogen-Induced Progesterone Receptor in Human Uterus

Oestradiol Receptor Levels in the Human Fallopian Tube During The Menstrual Cycle and After Menopause

Genetic Regulation of the Androgen Receptor—A Study of Testicular Feminization in the Mouse

Binding of Natural and Synthetic Glucocorticoids in Rat Brain

12. Biological Effects of Steroid Antisera

Effects of Active Immunization Against Steroids Upon Circulating Hormone Concentrations

Active Immunization with Steroids As An Approach to investigating Testicular and Adrenal Feedback Control

A Comparison of the Effects of Active Immunization of Female Rhesus Monkeys to Estradiol-17 Or Progesterone-20-Protein Conjugates

Effects of Antibodies to Oestradiol-17β and to Progesterone On The Placental Weight and Pregnancy in Rats—A Quantitative Study

13. Mode of Action of Androgens

Dihydrotestosterone and the initiation of Protein Synthesis by Prostate Ribosomes

The influence of Androgen Receptors on the Concentration of Androgens in Nuclei of Hormone-Responsive Cells

Androgen Regulation of RNA Synthesis in Target Tissues

Conversion of Testosterone into 5α-Reduced Metabolites in the Anterior Pituitary and in the Brainof Maturing Rats

The Activation of Cultured Epididymal Tubules by Androgens

14. Structure-Activity Relationships

Structureactivity Relationships of A Series of Substituted 17α-Hydroxy-9β10α-Progesterones

11-Oxa and 17α-Hydroxymethyl Analogues of Steroid Hormones and their Derivatives

Recent Advances in the Structure-Activity Relationships of Substituted Corticosteroids

Structure-Activity Relationships in Steroidal Anaesthetics

Screening For Anti-Hormones by Receptor Studies

15. Steroid Effects in Developing Tissues

Early Events in the Action of Glucocorticoids in Developing Tissues

Hydrocortisone-Mediated Regulation of Gene Expression in Embryonic Neural Retina: induction of Glutamine Synthetase

Steroids and the Maturation of Rat Tissues

Neonatal Androgenic Programming of Hepatic Steroid Metabolism in Rats

16. Steroids in Perinatal Period

Plasma Steroid Assay in the Assessment of Foetoplacental Function

Foetal Plasma Steroid Concentrations Related to Gestational Age and Method of Delivery

Estriol Conjugates in Body Fluids in Late Human Pregnancy

Adrenal Cortical Function in Abnormal Newborn infants

Exposure of Neonatal Mice to Steroids: Longterm Effects on the Mammary Gland and Other Reproductive Structures

17. Clinical Applications of Steroid Assays

Gas Chromatography of Steroids and Its Clinical Applications, including Loading Tests with Deuterated Compounds

Mass Fragmentography As Reference Method in Clinical Steroid Assay

Clinical and Functional Correlation of Plasma Steroids—Diagnostic Uses

Studies of the Relation of Plasma Androgen Levels to Androgen Action in Women

Estriol Assays in Obstetrics 7

18. Local Effects of Topically Applied Steroids

Properties and therapeutic Uses of Some Corticosteroids with Enhanced Topical Potency

Local Effects of Topically Applied Steroids

19. Steroids and Human Breast Cancer

Steroids and Human Breast Cancer

Androgens in Postmenopausal Breast Cancer: Excretion Production and interaction with Estrogens

Hormonal Imbalance in Breast Cancer

Steroid Hormone Receptors in Human Breast Cancer and the Clinical Significance

20. Steroids and Hypertension

New Mineralcorticoids in the Syndrome of Low-Renin Essential Hypertension

Mineralocorticoid Activity in Patients in the Early Benign Phase of Essential Hypertension

Adrenal Steroidogenesis in "Low Renin" Or Hyporeninemic Hypertension

Dynamic Aldosterone and 18-Hydroxydeoxycorticosterone Studies in Labile and Stable Benign Essential Hypertension

Inter-Relationships Between Plasma Angiotensin II, Arterial Pressure, Aldosterone and Exchangeable Sodium in Normotensive and Hypertensive Man

21. Rhythms in Steroid Secretion

Rhythms of ACTH and Corticosteroid Secretion in Health and Disease, and their Experimental Modification

Rhythms in the Secretion of Gonadotrophins and Gonadal Steroids

Ontogeny of Luteinizing Hormone and Testosterone Secretion

Rhythms and Testosterone Metabolism

22. Antiandrogens in Clinical Use

Biological Aspects of Antiandrogens

Antiandrogens in the Treatment of Sexual Deviations of Men

Use of Cyproterone Acetate

Effect of Cyproterone Acetate On Clinical, Endocrine and Pathological Features of Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy

Mode of Action of Progesterone, Gestonerone Capronate (Depostat) and Cyproterone Acetate (Androcur) on the Metabolism of Testosterone in Human Prostatic Adenoma: in Vitro and in Vivo investigations

23. Hormonal Changes at Puberty

The Role of Testicular Sensitivity to Gonadotrophins in Sexual Maturation of the Male Rat

Sex Steroid Hormones During Multiphase Pubertal Developments

Role of Adrenal Steroids in the Regulation of Gonadotropin Secretion at Puberty

Studies on the Mechanism of the Onset of Puberty in the Female Rat

Hypothalamic Releasing Hormones and Fertility Regulation with Emphasis On Ovulation induction Before Puberty

24. Contraception by intrauterine Release of Steroids

Contraception by intrauterine Release of Steroids

Selection of Steroids For incorporation into Silastic intrauterine Devices

Contraception by intrauterine Release of Progesterone. Clinical Results

Contraception by intrauterine Release of Progesterone—Effects On Endometrial Trace Elements, Enzymes and Steroids

25. Pharmacological Models For The Development of injectable Contraceptives

The Development of Depot Contraceptives

Animal Pharmacology and Toxicology

Assessment of the Toxicity of Delivery Systems For injectable Contraceptives

Design of Phase I Studies For Depot Contraceptives

The Design and Evaluation of Field Trials of injectable Contraceptives

26. Design of Clinical Trials For Contraceptive Steroids

Toxicological Requirements For A Menses-Inducer

The interface of Animal and Clinical Pharmacology

Life Table Rates and Person Month Ratios As Summary Statistics For Contraceptive Trials

Assessing Rare and Delayed Side-Effects of Contraceptive Steroids

Design of Clinical Trials For Contraceptive Steroids. Assessment of Efficacy

27. Metabolic Effects of Contraceptive Steroids

Effects of Oral Contraceptive Agents On Carbohydrate Metabolism

Alterations of Lipid Metabolism by Contraceptive Steroids

Contraceptive Steroids and Hypertension

Trytophan, Depression and Steroidal Contraception

28. Effects and Mode of Action of Hormonal Steroids in the Central Nervous System

Putative Estrogen and Glucocorticoid Receptors in the Limbic Brain

The Role of Hypothalamic and Hypophyseal 5a-Dihydrotestosterone, Estradiol and Progesterone Receptors in the Mechanism of Feedback Action

Occurrence and Properties of 17β-Oestradiol Receptors in Rat Brain

The Metabolism of Androgens in Central Neuroendocrine Tissues

Biological Significance of the Metabolism of Androgens in the Central Nervous System

29. Steroids As Triggers of Gonadotrop in Release

Steroid Control of Gonadotropin Release

Interaction Between Estrogen and Biogenic Amines in the Control of LH Secretion

Effects of Progesterone Metabolites On Gonadotrophin Secretion

30. Control of Gonadotropin Secretion in the Human

The Role of Steroid Hormones in the Regulation of Gonadotropin Secretion

Relationship Between Gonadotrophins, Spermatogenesis and Seminal Plasma

LH A Nd FSH Releasing Mechanism in the Testicular Feminization Syndrome

Steroid Modulation of the Hypothalamic-Pituitary System in the Secretion of Reproductive Hormones

Modulation of Pituitary Response to Hypothalamic Releasing Factors

The Effect of Sex Steroids On Pituitary Responsiveness to Gonadotropin Releasing Hormone

Regulatory Effects of Steroids on the Pituitary Response to LH-RH

31. Prostaglandins and Steroidogenesis

Effect of Prostaglandins On Steroid Biosynthesis

Mechanisms and interactions in Testicular Steroidogenesis and Prostaglandin Synthesis

Hormonal and Related Factors Affecting The Release of Prostaglandin F2 A from the Uterus

Estrogen-Induced Alterations in Cyclic Nucleotide and Prostaglandin Levels in Target Tissue

Author Index

Subject Index

