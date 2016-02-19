Proceedings of the Fourth International Congress on Hormonal Steroids
1st Edition
Mexico City, September 1974
Editors: V. H. T. James J. R. Pasqualini
Description
Proceedings of the Fourth International Congress on Hormonal Steroids contains plenary speeches and symposia from the Fourth International Congress on Hormonal Steroids held in Mexico City in September 1974
Table of Contents
Contents
Opening Remarks
Plenary Lectures
Mechanism of Action of Steroid Hormones
Hormonal Steroids and Sexual Communication in Primates
Steroids and Carcinogenesis
Symposia
1. Newer Synthetic Approaches in Steroid Chemistry
An Expeditious Synthesis of Estrone
New Results in the Total Synthesis of 19-Norsteroids
New Biologically Active Pregnan-21-OIC Acid Esters
Synthesis of B-Seco Doisynolic Acids
2. Physico Chemical Aspects of Hormonally Active Steroids
Conformational Studies of Steroids: Correlations with Biological Data
Molecular Configuration and Conformation of Aldosterone, 18-Hydroxy-Ll-Deoxycorticosterone and A New Urinary 18-Hydroxy-Steroid—An N.M.R. Study
Correlation of Glucocorticoid and Progestational Activity with Steric, Electronic and Hydrophobic Parameters
Drug-Delivery Systems and the Biological Activity of Steroids
X-Ray Conformation of Some Estrogens and their Binding to Uterine Receptors
3. Liquid Chromatography, Gas Chromatography and Mass Spectrometer
Analysis of Steroids by Liquid-Gel Chromatography and Computerized Gas Chromatographymass Spectrometry
The Use of Sephadex LH-20 Column Chromatography to Separate Unconjugated Steroids
Determination of Hormonal Steroid Concentrations in Biological Extracts by High Resolution Mass Fragmentography
Mass Spectrometric and Mass Fragmentographic Determination of Natural and Synthetic Steroids in Biological Fluids
4. Steroid Radioimmunoassay
Radioimmunoassay of Steroids in Biological Fluids
Assessment of Reliability of Steroid Radioimmunoassay
The Radioimmunoassay of Steroid Conjugates
Stereochemical Approach to increase the Specificity of Steroid Antibodies
5. Steroid Biosynthesis
Organization of Androgen Biosynthesis in the Testis
The Stereochemistry of Enzymic Reduction of 21-Dehydrocortisol to Cortisol
on the Role of Steroid Sulfates in Hormone Biosynthesis
Regulatory interactions For The Control of Steroid Sulfate Metabolism
Studies of Human Placental Aromatase
Transient intermediates in Steroidogenesis
6. Comparative Aspects of Steroid Synthesis in the Testis
Maturational Changes in Testicular Steroidogenesis: Hormonal Regulation of 5a-Reductase
Production and Secretion of 5a-Reduced Testosterone (DHT) by Male Reproductive Organs
In Vitro Studies On Steroid Metabolism of Testicular Tissue in Ambisexual Teleost Fish
Binding of Steroids by Plasma of A Teleost: The Rainbow Trout, Salmo Gairdnerii
7. Steroid Biosynthesis and Metabolism in the Male Genital Tract
Steroid Sulphates in Human Adult Testicular Steroid Synthesis
Endogenous Steroid Production in Preparation of Rat Testis After Long-Term Treatment with HCG
Testicular 17β-Hydroxysteroid Dehydrogenase: Its Distribution, Purification and Properties
Androgen Metabolism and Concentration in the Seminiferous Tubules at Different Stages of Development
8. Methods of Studying Adrenocortical Metabolism in Vitro
Isolated Adrenal Cortex Cells in Suspension: Stimulation and inhibition of Steroidogenesis by Analogues of ACTH
Measurement of intracellular Potassium in Dispersed Adrenal Cortical Cells
Use of Corticosteroid Antibodies For The Study of Corticosteroid Biosynthesis in Vitro
A Counter-Streaming Centrifugation Technique For The Superfusion of Adrenocortical Cell Suspensions Stimulated by ACTH
9. Role of Cytochrome P-450 in Steroid Metabolism
Effect of Calcium On Pregnenolone Formation and Cytochrome P-450 in Rat Adrenal Mitochondria
Properties of High Spin Type P-450 Preparations From Bovine Adrenal Cortex Mitochondria
Sources of Reducing Equivalents For Cytochrome P-450 Mitochondrial Steroid Hydroxylations in Rat Adrenal Cortex Cells
The interaction of Steroids with Liver Microsomal Cytochrome P-450—A General Hypothesis
The Role of Cholesterol and Cytochrome P-450 in the Cholesterol Side Chain Cleavage in Adrenal Cortex and Corpora Lutea
10. Metabolism and Binding of Androgens in Human Prostatic Tissue
A Comparative Study of the Androgen Receptor Apparatus in Adult Rodents
Androgen Metabolism in the Hypertrophic Prostrate
Uptake, Metabolism and Binding of Various Androgens in Human Prostatic Tissue: in Vivo and in Vitro Studies
In Vitro Assay of Androgen Binding by Human Prostate
11. Receptors and Steroid Hormone Action
Estrogen Stimulation of Specific Protein Synthesis: Regulation and Physical Characterization of IP 45ft
Structure-Function Studies of the interaction of the Hormonally Active Form of Vitamin D3,La,25-Dihydroxy-Vitamin D3 with The intestine
Receptor Transformation, The Key to Estrogen Action
Influence of Receptor Complexes on the Properties of Prostate Chromatin, including Its Transcription by RNA Polymerase
A Molecular and Kinetic Analysis of Estrogen Receptor Transformation
Receptor Translocation inhibitor and Apparent Saturability of the Nuclear Acceptor
Biosynthesis and Transformation of Microsomal and Cytosol Estradiol Receptors
Oestrogen-Induced Progesterone Receptor in Human Uterus
Oestradiol Receptor Levels in the Human Fallopian Tube During The Menstrual Cycle and After Menopause
Genetic Regulation of the Androgen Receptor—A Study of Testicular Feminization in the Mouse
Binding of Natural and Synthetic Glucocorticoids in Rat Brain
12. Biological Effects of Steroid Antisera
Effects of Active Immunization Against Steroids Upon Circulating Hormone Concentrations
Active Immunization with Steroids As An Approach to investigating Testicular and Adrenal Feedback Control
A Comparison of the Effects of Active Immunization of Female Rhesus Monkeys to Estradiol-17 Or Progesterone-20-Protein Conjugates
Effects of Antibodies to Oestradiol-17β and to Progesterone On The Placental Weight and Pregnancy in Rats—A Quantitative Study
13. Mode of Action of Androgens
Dihydrotestosterone and the initiation of Protein Synthesis by Prostate Ribosomes
The influence of Androgen Receptors on the Concentration of Androgens in Nuclei of Hormone-Responsive Cells
Androgen Regulation of RNA Synthesis in Target Tissues
Conversion of Testosterone into 5α-Reduced Metabolites in the Anterior Pituitary and in the Brainof Maturing Rats
The Activation of Cultured Epididymal Tubules by Androgens
14. Structure-Activity Relationships
Structureactivity Relationships of A Series of Substituted 17α-Hydroxy-9β10α-Progesterones
11-Oxa and 17α-Hydroxymethyl Analogues of Steroid Hormones and their Derivatives
Recent Advances in the Structure-Activity Relationships of Substituted Corticosteroids
Structure-Activity Relationships in Steroidal Anaesthetics
Screening For Anti-Hormones by Receptor Studies
15. Steroid Effects in Developing Tissues
Early Events in the Action of Glucocorticoids in Developing Tissues
Hydrocortisone-Mediated Regulation of Gene Expression in Embryonic Neural Retina: induction of Glutamine Synthetase
Steroids and the Maturation of Rat Tissues
Neonatal Androgenic Programming of Hepatic Steroid Metabolism in Rats
16. Steroids in Perinatal Period
Plasma Steroid Assay in the Assessment of Foetoplacental Function
Foetal Plasma Steroid Concentrations Related to Gestational Age and Method of Delivery
Estriol Conjugates in Body Fluids in Late Human Pregnancy
Adrenal Cortical Function in Abnormal Newborn infants
Exposure of Neonatal Mice to Steroids: Longterm Effects on the Mammary Gland and Other Reproductive Structures
17. Clinical Applications of Steroid Assays
Gas Chromatography of Steroids and Its Clinical Applications, including Loading Tests with Deuterated Compounds
Mass Fragmentography As Reference Method in Clinical Steroid Assay
Clinical and Functional Correlation of Plasma Steroids—Diagnostic Uses
Studies of the Relation of Plasma Androgen Levels to Androgen Action in Women
Estriol Assays in Obstetrics 7
18. Local Effects of Topically Applied Steroids
Properties and therapeutic Uses of Some Corticosteroids with Enhanced Topical Potency
Local Effects of Topically Applied Steroids
19. Steroids and Human Breast Cancer
Steroids and Human Breast Cancer
Androgens in Postmenopausal Breast Cancer: Excretion Production and interaction with Estrogens
Hormonal Imbalance in Breast Cancer
Steroid Hormone Receptors in Human Breast Cancer and the Clinical Significance
20. Steroids and Hypertension
New Mineralcorticoids in the Syndrome of Low-Renin Essential Hypertension
Mineralocorticoid Activity in Patients in the Early Benign Phase of Essential Hypertension
Adrenal Steroidogenesis in "Low Renin" Or Hyporeninemic Hypertension
Dynamic Aldosterone and 18-Hydroxydeoxycorticosterone Studies in Labile and Stable Benign Essential Hypertension
Inter-Relationships Between Plasma Angiotensin II, Arterial Pressure, Aldosterone and Exchangeable Sodium in Normotensive and Hypertensive Man
21. Rhythms in Steroid Secretion
Rhythms of ACTH and Corticosteroid Secretion in Health and Disease, and their Experimental Modification
Rhythms in the Secretion of Gonadotrophins and Gonadal Steroids
Ontogeny of Luteinizing Hormone and Testosterone Secretion
Rhythms and Testosterone Metabolism
22. Antiandrogens in Clinical Use
Biological Aspects of Antiandrogens
Antiandrogens in the Treatment of Sexual Deviations of Men
Use of Cyproterone Acetate
Effect of Cyproterone Acetate On Clinical, Endocrine and Pathological Features of Benign Prostatic Hypertrophy
Mode of Action of Progesterone, Gestonerone Capronate (Depostat) and Cyproterone Acetate (Androcur) on the Metabolism of Testosterone in Human Prostatic Adenoma: in Vitro and in Vivo investigations
23. Hormonal Changes at Puberty
The Role of Testicular Sensitivity to Gonadotrophins in Sexual Maturation of the Male Rat
Sex Steroid Hormones During Multiphase Pubertal Developments
Role of Adrenal Steroids in the Regulation of Gonadotropin Secretion at Puberty
Studies on the Mechanism of the Onset of Puberty in the Female Rat
Hypothalamic Releasing Hormones and Fertility Regulation with Emphasis On Ovulation induction Before Puberty
24. Contraception by intrauterine Release of Steroids
Contraception by intrauterine Release of Steroids
Selection of Steroids For incorporation into Silastic intrauterine Devices
Contraception by intrauterine Release of Progesterone. Clinical Results
Contraception by intrauterine Release of Progesterone—Effects On Endometrial Trace Elements, Enzymes and Steroids
25. Pharmacological Models For The Development of injectable Contraceptives
The Development of Depot Contraceptives
Animal Pharmacology and Toxicology
Assessment of the Toxicity of Delivery Systems For injectable Contraceptives
Design of Phase I Studies For Depot Contraceptives
The Design and Evaluation of Field Trials of injectable Contraceptives
26. Design of Clinical Trials For Contraceptive Steroids
Toxicological Requirements For A Menses-Inducer
The interface of Animal and Clinical Pharmacology
Life Table Rates and Person Month Ratios As Summary Statistics For Contraceptive Trials
Assessing Rare and Delayed Side-Effects of Contraceptive Steroids
Design of Clinical Trials For Contraceptive Steroids. Assessment of Efficacy
27. Metabolic Effects of Contraceptive Steroids
Effects of Oral Contraceptive Agents On Carbohydrate Metabolism
Alterations of Lipid Metabolism by Contraceptive Steroids
Contraceptive Steroids and Hypertension
Trytophan, Depression and Steroidal Contraception
28. Effects and Mode of Action of Hormonal Steroids in the Central Nervous System
Putative Estrogen and Glucocorticoid Receptors in the Limbic Brain
The Role of Hypothalamic and Hypophyseal 5a-Dihydrotestosterone, Estradiol and Progesterone Receptors in the Mechanism of Feedback Action
Occurrence and Properties of 17β-Oestradiol Receptors in Rat Brain
The Metabolism of Androgens in Central Neuroendocrine Tissues
Biological Significance of the Metabolism of Androgens in the Central Nervous System
29. Steroids As Triggers of Gonadotrop in Release
Steroid Control of Gonadotropin Release
Interaction Between Estrogen and Biogenic Amines in the Control of LH Secretion
Effects of Progesterone Metabolites On Gonadotrophin Secretion
30. Control of Gonadotropin Secretion in the Human
The Role of Steroid Hormones in the Regulation of Gonadotropin Secretion
Relationship Between Gonadotrophins, Spermatogenesis and Seminal Plasma
LH A Nd FSH Releasing Mechanism in the Testicular Feminization Syndrome
Steroid Modulation of the Hypothalamic-Pituitary System in the Secretion of Reproductive Hormones
Modulation of Pituitary Response to Hypothalamic Releasing Factors
The Effect of Sex Steroids On Pituitary Responsiveness to Gonadotropin Releasing Hormone
Regulatory Effects of Steroids on the Pituitary Response to LH-RH
31. Prostaglandins and Steroidogenesis
Effect of Prostaglandins On Steroid Biosynthesis
Mechanisms and interactions in Testicular Steroidogenesis and Prostaglandin Synthesis
Hormonal and Related Factors Affecting The Release of Prostaglandin F2 A from the Uterus
Estrogen-Induced Alterations in Cyclic Nucleotide and Prostaglandin Levels in Target Tissue
Author Index
Subject Index
About the Editor
V. H. T. James
J. R. Pasqualini
Affiliations and Expertise
CNRS Steroid Hormone Research Unit, Foundation for Hormone Research, 26 Boulevard Brune, 75014 Paris, France
