Proceedings of the First International Conference on Waste Disposal in the Marine Environment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080095349, 9781483184562

Proceedings of the First International Conference on Waste Disposal in the Marine Environment

1st Edition

University of California, Berkeley, July 22-25, 1959

Editors: E. A. Pearson
eBook ISBN: 9781483184562
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1960
Page Count: 580
Description

Proceedings of the First International Conference on Waste Disposal in the Marine Environment focuses on the disposal of sewage, including pollution of beaches, effects of wastes on marine biota and humans, and water quality.

The selection first offers information on the fixed and changing valves in ocean disposal of sewage and wastes and characteristics and expeditious detection of bacterial indices of pollution of marine bathing beaches. Discussions focus on the coliform index and illness among bathers; enterococcus group as an index of pollution of saline bathing beaches; characteristics of the coliform group of bacteria; and procedures for expeditious determination of E. coli and coliform indices in water. The book then examines the risk of infection through bathing in sewage-polluted water; water pollution in Marseilles and its relation with flora and fauna; and the benthonic fauna of southern California in shallow depths and possible effects of wastes on the marine biota.

The text examines the use of marine invertebrates as indicators of water quality; foraminiferal ecology around ocean outfalls off southern California; discharge of wastes into the sea in European coastal areas; and diffusion of sewage effluent in an ocean.

The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in the effects of waste disposal in the marine environment.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Welcoming Address

Keynote Address: Fixed and Changing Values in Ocean Disposal of Sewage and Wastes

Public Health

Characteristics and Expeditious Detection of Bacterial Indices of Pollution of Marine Bathing Beaches

The Risk of Infection Through Bathing in Sewage-Polluted Water

Effects of Marine Biota

Water Pollution in Marseilles and Its Relation With Flora and Fauna

The Benthonic Fauna of Southern California in Shallow Depths and Possible Effects of Wastes on the Marine Biota

Effects of Wastes on the Giant Kelp, Macrocystis Pyrifera

The Use of Marine Invertebrates as Indicators of Water Quality

Foraminiferal Ecology Around Ocean Outfalls Off Southern California

Design Considerations

Discharge of Wastes Into the Sea in European Coastal Areas

Effect of the River Rhine on Netherlands Beaches

Ocean Currents, Measurement of Currents, and Analysis of Data

Diffusion of Sewage Effluent in an Ocean Current

The Empirical Approach for Determining the Required Length of an Ocean Outfall

Nearshore Oceanography

Chemical and Biological Aspects of Sewage Disposal in Inner Oslofjord

The Relationship Between Local Wind and Water Movement in Coastal Waters of the British Isles

Inshore Circulation Patterns and the Oceanic Disposal of Waste

The Effect of Wind and Wave Action on the Mixing and Dispersion of Wastes

Banquet Address

Receiving Water Analyses

Characterization of Coastal Oil Pollution by Submarine Seeps

Receiving Water Analyses

The Status of Plankton Determination in Marine Pollution Analyses

Techniques in a Large Scale Survey of Marine Benthic Biology

Quantitative Sampling of Marine Fishes - A Problem in Fish Behavior and Fishing Gear

Estuarine Hydrography

The Movement and Mixing of Contaminants in Tidal Estuaries

On Structure, Entrainment, and Transport in Estuarine Embayments

Applications and Limitations of Estuary Models in Pollution Analyses

Analysis of Diurnal Oxygen Curves for the Assay of Reaeration Rates and Metabolism in Polluted Marine Bays

Tracer Methodology and Pollutional Analyses of Estuaries

Author Index

