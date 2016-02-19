Proceedings of the First International Conference on Waste Disposal in the Marine Environment focuses on the disposal of sewage, including pollution of beaches, effects of wastes on marine biota and humans, and water quality.

The selection first offers information on the fixed and changing valves in ocean disposal of sewage and wastes and characteristics and expeditious detection of bacterial indices of pollution of marine bathing beaches. Discussions focus on the coliform index and illness among bathers; enterococcus group as an index of pollution of saline bathing beaches; characteristics of the coliform group of bacteria; and procedures for expeditious determination of E. coli and coliform indices in water. The book then examines the risk of infection through bathing in sewage-polluted water; water pollution in Marseilles and its relation with flora and fauna; and the benthonic fauna of southern California in shallow depths and possible effects of wastes on the marine biota.

The text examines the use of marine invertebrates as indicators of water quality; foraminiferal ecology around ocean outfalls off southern California; discharge of wastes into the sea in European coastal areas; and diffusion of sewage effluent in an ocean.

The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in the effects of waste disposal in the marine environment.