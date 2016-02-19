Proceedings of the First International Conference on Waste Disposal in the Marine Environment
1st Edition
University of California, Berkeley, July 22-25, 1959
Description
Proceedings of the First International Conference on Waste Disposal in the Marine Environment focuses on the disposal of sewage, including pollution of beaches, effects of wastes on marine biota and humans, and water quality.
The selection first offers information on the fixed and changing valves in ocean disposal of sewage and wastes and characteristics and expeditious detection of bacterial indices of pollution of marine bathing beaches. Discussions focus on the coliform index and illness among bathers; enterococcus group as an index of pollution of saline bathing beaches; characteristics of the coliform group of bacteria; and procedures for expeditious determination of E. coli and coliform indices in water. The book then examines the risk of infection through bathing in sewage-polluted water; water pollution in Marseilles and its relation with flora and fauna; and the benthonic fauna of southern California in shallow depths and possible effects of wastes on the marine biota.
The text examines the use of marine invertebrates as indicators of water quality; foraminiferal ecology around ocean outfalls off southern California; discharge of wastes into the sea in European coastal areas; and diffusion of sewage effluent in an ocean.
The selection is a dependable reference for readers interested in the effects of waste disposal in the marine environment.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Welcoming Address
Keynote Address: Fixed and Changing Values in Ocean Disposal of Sewage and Wastes
Public Health
Characteristics and Expeditious Detection of Bacterial Indices of Pollution of Marine Bathing Beaches
The Risk of Infection Through Bathing in Sewage-Polluted Water
Effects of Marine Biota
Water Pollution in Marseilles and Its Relation With Flora and Fauna
The Benthonic Fauna of Southern California in Shallow Depths and Possible Effects of Wastes on the Marine Biota
Effects of Wastes on the Giant Kelp, Macrocystis Pyrifera
The Use of Marine Invertebrates as Indicators of Water Quality
Foraminiferal Ecology Around Ocean Outfalls Off Southern California
Design Considerations
Discharge of Wastes Into the Sea in European Coastal Areas
Effect of the River Rhine on Netherlands Beaches
Ocean Currents, Measurement of Currents, and Analysis of Data
Diffusion of Sewage Effluent in an Ocean Current
The Empirical Approach for Determining the Required Length of an Ocean Outfall
Nearshore Oceanography
Chemical and Biological Aspects of Sewage Disposal in Inner Oslofjord
The Relationship Between Local Wind and Water Movement in Coastal Waters of the British Isles
Inshore Circulation Patterns and the Oceanic Disposal of Waste
The Effect of Wind and Wave Action on the Mixing and Dispersion of Wastes
Banquet Address
Receiving Water Analyses
Characterization of Coastal Oil Pollution by Submarine Seeps
The Status of Plankton Determination in Marine Pollution Analyses
Techniques in a Large Scale Survey of Marine Benthic Biology
Quantitative Sampling of Marine Fishes - A Problem in Fish Behavior and Fishing Gear
Estuarine Hydrography
The Movement and Mixing of Contaminants in Tidal Estuaries
On Structure, Entrainment, and Transport in Estuarine Embayments
Applications and Limitations of Estuary Models in Pollution Analyses
Analysis of Diurnal Oxygen Curves for the Assay of Reaeration Rates and Metabolism in Polluted Marine Bays
Tracer Methodology and Pollutional Analyses of Estuaries
Author Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 580
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1960
- Published:
- 1st January 1960
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483184562