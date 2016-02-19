Proceedings of the Fifth New England Bioengineering Conference

Table of Contents



Opening of the Program Thursday, April 14, 1977

Plenary Session

Greetings

Guest Lecturer

Session 1A Biomaterials

Biological Response to Plasma Formed Polymeric Films

Metal Allergy and its Role in the Biocompatibility of Orthopaedic Implants

Experimental and Analytical Studies of Classical and Stress Gradient Piezoelectricity in Bone

Importance of Dynamic Parameter τ in Evaluating Bilayer Membranes Exposed to Local Anesthetics

The Handling Characteristics of Surgical Sutures

Composite Materials for Lightweight Orthotic Devices

Session 2A Biomechanics

The Effect of Fluoride on the Physical Properties of Bone

The Effect of Soft Tissue on the Non-Invasive

Techniques of Determining the Mechanical Properties of Bone

Load Bearing Capacity of Traction Pins: A Bio-mechanical Study

Experimental Investigation of Femoral Fracture

Knee Impedance Testing

Dynamical Characteristics of a Sheet-Flow Membrane Oxygenator

Session 3A Biomechanical Instrumentation

A Contouring Method for the Back

An Improved Inexpensive Force Transducer Modeled After the Arkans Transducer, and Its Applications

A Moving Platform System for the Study of Induced Body Sway

Forearm Rotation

Rationale for Knee Prosthetics Failure and Guidelines for the Future

Session 4A Computer Courses for BME Education

A Survey of Computer Courses in Biomedical Engineering Education

Computer Applications in Biomedical Engineering

Computer-Assisted Instruction: A View from the Health Health Educator's Perspective

Session 5A Computer Courses for BME Education

Computer Applications in Patient Management-Its Impact Upon Medical Technologists

Simulation and the Bioengineer

Computers in Public Health

Digital Computer Processing of Physiological Signals

Session 6A Prothestic Devices and Systems

Personality Determiners of Successful Prosthetic and Sensory Aid Use

Adaptive Communications Enhancement for Nonverbal Physically Handicapped

Computer Animation as a Tool for Teaching Reading to the Physically Handicapped

The Computer as Informational Prosthetic for the Child with Severe Communication Handicaps

Session 7A Clinical Engineering

Effectiveness of a Doctor-Nurse-Engineer Team in the Design of Special Care Units

Biomedical Engineering in the Veterans Administration

Radiology and the Engineer: New Challenges and New Opportunities

Educational Demands for Biomédical Equipment Technicians

Reducing Electrosurgical Hazards for Transurethral Resections

Session IB Signal Processing

Spectral Measures of Heart Murmurs as an Aid to Clinical Diagnosis

Computer-Controlled Parametric Studies of Evoked Responses in Humans

Compensation of Fluid-Filled Catheter Pressure

Waveforms by Linear Predictive Analysis and Digital Inverse Filtering

Image Enhancement of Conventional Transverse-Axial Tomograms

Real-Time Computation of EMG Power Density Spectra by Fast Walsh-Hadamard Transformation

Session 2B Computers in Medicine

Use of a Shifting Bar Pattern as a Stinulus in Human Pupillary Research for the Detection of Retinal Color Mechanisms

Television, Computers and the Behavior of Sick Bugs

Computerized Program for the Investigation of the Electrophysiological Characteristics of the Heart

Learning Pains in Beginning a Computer Aided Cardio-vascular Laboratory

Computer Applications in Breast Cancer Treatment

Tufts-New England Medical Center Hospital

Session 3B Modeling and Simulation

Effect of Rib Cage Parameters on Low Order Model Approximation of Respiratory Mechanics: A Liapunov Modeling Process

Feedback Mechanisms and Epilepsy: Possible Role of the Cerebellum

A Non-Linear Model of Intraaortic Balloon Pumping

Simulation Analysis of a New Control Unit for In-Series Cardiac Assist Devices

A Decision-Theoretic Analysis of the Indications of Medical Examinations

A Time Domain Representation of the Left Ventricle

Absorber-Ultrafilter Artificial Kidney Cum Uremic Patient System Model

Session 4B Diagnostic Instrumentation

Laser Interferometry Applied to Middle Ear Diagnosis

An Approach to Early Detection of Glaucoma Using Lasers

Experiments in Optical Quantification of Mucousal Inflammation

Ultrasonic Prediction of Delayed or Nonunion of Fractures

The Bone Distribution Profile as a Diagnostic X-Ray Tool

Session 5B Monitoring Instrumentation

An Ultrasonic Device for Use in the Hematology Laboratory

Design of a No-Touch Infant Apnea Monitor

A Cardiac Pacemaker Capture-Failure Monitoring System

Intraoperative Assessment of Cerebral Activity During Open Heart Surgery

A Psychomotor Test Battery

Session 6B Instrumentation

Changes in Motoneuron Excitability Following Spinal Cord Section in the Cat

In Vitro and In Vivo Linear A.C. Polarization

Impedance Studies on Porous Stimulating Electrodes

The Feasibility of Using a Temperature Dependent Bipolar Transistor Array for Fluid Velocity Measurements

Evaluation of Needle-Manometer and Needle-Differential Manometer Systems in the Measurement of Pressure Differences

Human Perception of Transient Electric Shocks

