Proceedings of the Fifth New England Bioengineering Conference
1st Edition
Editors: Michael R. Cannon
eBook ISBN: 9781483139999
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 300
Table of Contents
and Technical Program
Opening of the Program Thursday, April 14, 1977
Plenary Session
Greetings
Guest Lecturer
Session 1A Biomaterials
Biological Response to Plasma Formed Polymeric Films
Metal Allergy and its Role in the Biocompatibility of Orthopaedic Implants
Experimental and Analytical Studies of Classical and Stress Gradient Piezoelectricity in Bone
Importance of Dynamic Parameter τ in Evaluating Bilayer Membranes Exposed to Local Anesthetics
The Handling Characteristics of Surgical Sutures
Composite Materials for Lightweight Orthotic Devices
Session 2A Biomechanics
The Effect of Fluoride on the Physical Properties of Bone
The Effect of Soft Tissue on the Non-Invasive
Techniques of Determining the Mechanical Properties of Bone
Load Bearing Capacity of Traction Pins: A Bio-mechanical Study
Experimental Investigation of Femoral Fracture
Knee Impedance Testing
Dynamical Characteristics of a Sheet-Flow Membrane Oxygenator
Session 3A Biomechanical Instrumentation
A Contouring Method for the Back
An Improved Inexpensive Force Transducer Modeled After the Arkans Transducer, and Its Applications
A Moving Platform System for the Study of Induced Body Sway
Forearm Rotation
Rationale for Knee Prosthetics Failure and Guidelines for the Future
Session 4A Computer Courses for BME Education
A Survey of Computer Courses in Biomedical Engineering Education
Computer Applications in Biomedical Engineering
Computer-Assisted Instruction: A View from the Health Health Educator's Perspective
Session 5A Computer Courses for BME Education
Computer Applications in Patient Management-Its Impact Upon Medical Technologists
Simulation and the Bioengineer
Computers in Public Health
Digital Computer Processing of Physiological Signals
Session 6A Prothestic Devices and Systems
Personality Determiners of Successful Prosthetic and Sensory Aid Use
Adaptive Communications Enhancement for Nonverbal Physically Handicapped
Computer Animation as a Tool for Teaching Reading to the Physically Handicapped
The Computer as Informational Prosthetic for the Child with Severe Communication Handicaps
Session 7A Clinical Engineering
Effectiveness of a Doctor-Nurse-Engineer Team in the Design of Special Care Units
Biomedical Engineering in the Veterans Administration
Radiology and the Engineer: New Challenges and New Opportunities
Educational Demands for Biomédical Equipment Technicians
Reducing Electrosurgical Hazards for Transurethral Resections
Session IB Signal Processing
Spectral Measures of Heart Murmurs as an Aid to Clinical Diagnosis
Computer-Controlled Parametric Studies of Evoked Responses in Humans
Compensation of Fluid-Filled Catheter Pressure
Waveforms by Linear Predictive Analysis and Digital Inverse Filtering
Image Enhancement of Conventional Transverse-Axial Tomograms
Real-Time Computation of EMG Power Density Spectra by Fast Walsh-Hadamard Transformation
Session 2B Computers in Medicine
Use of a Shifting Bar Pattern as a Stinulus in Human Pupillary Research for the Detection of Retinal Color Mechanisms
Television, Computers and the Behavior of Sick Bugs
Computerized Program for the Investigation of the Electrophysiological Characteristics of the Heart
Learning Pains in Beginning a Computer Aided Cardio-vascular Laboratory
Computer Applications in Breast Cancer Treatment
Tufts-New England Medical Center Hospital
Session 3B Modeling and Simulation
Effect of Rib Cage Parameters on Low Order Model Approximation of Respiratory Mechanics: A Liapunov Modeling Process
Feedback Mechanisms and Epilepsy: Possible Role of the Cerebellum
A Non-Linear Model of Intraaortic Balloon Pumping
Simulation Analysis of a New Control Unit for In-Series Cardiac Assist Devices
A Decision-Theoretic Analysis of the Indications of Medical Examinations
A Time Domain Representation of the Left Ventricle
Absorber-Ultrafilter Artificial Kidney Cum Uremic Patient System Model
Session 4B Diagnostic Instrumentation
Laser Interferometry Applied to Middle Ear Diagnosis
An Approach to Early Detection of Glaucoma Using Lasers
Experiments in Optical Quantification of Mucousal Inflammation
Ultrasonic Prediction of Delayed or Nonunion of Fractures
The Bone Distribution Profile as a Diagnostic X-Ray Tool
Session 5B Monitoring Instrumentation
An Ultrasonic Device for Use in the Hematology Laboratory
Design of a No-Touch Infant Apnea Monitor
A Cardiac Pacemaker Capture-Failure Monitoring System
Intraoperative Assessment of Cerebral Activity During Open Heart Surgery
A Psychomotor Test Battery
Session 6B Instrumentation
Changes in Motoneuron Excitability Following Spinal Cord Section in the Cat
In Vitro and In Vivo Linear A.C. Polarization
Impedance Studies on Porous Stimulating Electrodes
The Feasibility of Using a Temperature Dependent Bipolar Transistor Array for Fluid Velocity Measurements
Evaluation of Needle-Manometer and Needle-Differential Manometer Systems in the Measurement of Pressure Differences
Human Perception of Transient Electric Shocks
About the Editor
Michael R. Cannon
