Proceedings of the 3rd International Gas Processing Symposium - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444594969, 9780444595010

Proceedings of the 3rd International Gas Processing Symposium, Volume 3

1st Edition

Qatar, March 2012

Series Volume Editors: Abdelwahab Aroussi Farid Benyahia
eBook ISBN: 9780444595010
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444594969
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th May 2012
Page Count: 434
Table of Contents

Preface

InternationalTechnicalCommittee

Environmental Sustainability

Exercising the Option of CO2 Slippage to Mitigate Acid Gas Flaring During SRU Expansion Bellow Failure

1 Intruduction

2 Methodology to minimize Acid Gas Flaring

3 Conclusion

Flare Reduction Options and Simulation for the Qatari Oil and Gas Industry

1 Introduction

2 Ethylene process overview

3 Flare Reduction – Industrial Case Study

4 Result and discussion

5 Conclusions

7. REFERENCES

Review of Cooling Water Discharge Simulation Models

1 Introduction

2 Model Comparison

3 Conclusions

REFERENCES

Combining post-combustion CO2 capture with CO2 utilization

1 Introduction

2 Carbon capture

3 Carbon dioxide disposal and utilization

4 Conclusions

REFERENCES

Step Change Adsorbents and Processes for CO2 Capture “STEPCAP

1 Introduction

2 Experimental

3 Results and Discussion

4 Conclusions

REFERENCES

Exceptional CO2 capture via polymeric materials

1 Background

2 Polyamidoximes

3 Results

REFERENCES

Absorption of Carbon Dioxide into Piperazine Activated Diethanolamine Solutions

1 Introduction

2 Mass transfer with chemical reaction

3 Experimental

4 Results and Discussion

5 Conclusions

6 REFERENCES

Cleaner Production Opportunities for Natural-Gas-Liquids Operations That Implement BATs Within an Environmental Management Framework

1 Introduction

2 Literature Review

3 Materials and Methods

4 Results and Analysis

5 Concluding Remarks

REFERENCES

Flaring Reduction and Emissions Minimization at Q-Chem

1 Introduction

2 Flaring Reduction Program Approach at Q-Chem

3 Q-Chem Success Story in Flaring Reduction

REFERENCES

Kinetics of CO2 Absorption Into Aqueous Blends of Diethanolamine and Methyldiethanolamine

1 Introduction

2 Theory

3 Mass transfer with chemical reaction

4 Experimental

5 Results and Discussion

6 Conclusions

7. REFERENCES

Environmental life cycle impact assessment of Gas-to-Liquid processes

1 Introduction

2 Methodology

3 Results and Discussions

4 Conclusions

REFERENCES

High Pressure and High Temperature CO2 Adsorption on Hydrotalcite Derivatives

1 Background

2 Hydrotalcites

3 Results

REFERENCES

Solar to Fuel

1 Introduction

2 CO2 conversion to methanol

3 Material Development

4 Properties of Photocatalysts and Mecanistcs Studies

5 Conclusions

REFERENCES

CO2 Adsorption Studies on Hydroxy Metal Carbonates at High Pressures

1 Background

2 Materials and Synthesis

3 Results

REFERENCES

The Carbon Footprint of Ammonia Process – Case Study on Utilization of Natural Gas & Environmental Sustainability

1 Introduction

2 Ammonia Production Process

3 Carbon Footprint of Ammonia Process

4 Conclusion

REFERENCES

Advanced Water Treatment Technologies for Produced Water

1 Introduction

2 Advanced PW Treatment Technologies (AWTTs)

3 Case Studies

5 Conclusions

REFERENCES

CO2 Adsorption Experiments on Porous Cynometallates

1 Background

2 Results

REFERENCES

Predictive correlations of KGav for CO2 absorption into reactive solvents

1 Introduction

2 Determination of KGav in Packed Column

3 Experimental Section

4 Mass Transfer Correlation

5 Conclusion

REFERENCES

Scenario for world energy transformation in XXI century

1 Introduction

2 World energy production

3 Crude oil and natural gas total proved reserves and scientific considerations about genesis of hydrocarbons

4 Natural gas resources in the Earth

5 Natural gas and a problem of CO2 utilization

6 Scenario for world energy transformation in XXI century

REFERENCES

Natural Gas Processing Technologies

Improved Kent-Eisenberg models for predicting H2S and CO2 solubilities in aqueous TEA solutions

1 Introduction

2 Thermodynamics Framework

3 Results and Discussion

Conclusion

REFERENCES

Applications of Ionic Liquids in Gas Processing

1 Introduction

2 Methodology

3 Results and Discussion

4 Summary

6. REFERENCES

Enabling Innovation in Gas Processing

1 Introduction

2 Processing sour gas fields

3 Enabling Innovation

4 Tailored solvents

REFERENCES

Flawless Startup and Flawless Manufacturing

1 Introduction

2 Flawless Startup

3 Flawless Manufacturing and Production Integrity

4 Conclusion: the Leadership Challenge to drive Production Integrity

Pearl GTL

1 Introduction to Shell GTL

2 Pearl GTL

3 Control hierarchy for the Pearl GTL complex

4 Process control design challenges for Pearl GTL

5 Design premises for the control of Pearl GTL

6 The Multi-Purpose Dynamic Simulator (MPDS)

7 Results from the use of the Multi-Purpose Dynamic Simulator

Membrane Contactors for High Pressure Regeneration of Absorption Liquids used for Acid Gas Removal

1 Introduction

2 Development of a gas-liquid membrane contactor

3 Experimental

4 Results and discussion

5 Conclusions

REFERENCES

Energy Efficiency in Operations

Brazed Aluminium Heat Exchangers – (BAHX) Surveillance – Analysis – Mitigation

1 Introduction

2 Understanding BAHX

3 BAHX Operating Limitations

4 Mercury Free Service

5 System Cleanliness – Strainer Monitoring

6 Temperature Excursion & Rate of Change – Monitoring

7 Qatargas Overview of BAHX

8 Mitigation Measures – Qatargas Experience

9 Mitigation Measures – Qatargas Path Forward

10 Conclusion

11. REFERENCES

Improved Stage/Casing/Flange Combinations for Centrifugal Compressors

1 Introduction

2 The Basic Model

3 Experimental Validation

4 Experimental Set-Up

5 Test Results

6 Standard Volutes Philosophy

7 CFD Analysis

8 Conclusions

REFERENCES

Exergoeconomic Evaluation of Desalinated Water Production in Pipeline Gas Station

1 Introduction

2 System description

3 Methods

4 Results and discussions

5 Conclusion

REFERENCES

Energy modeling for policy analysis1

1 Introduction

2 Energy Forecasting

3 Energy Models used in forecasting

4 Forecasting energy supply or demand

5 Energy Backcasting

6 Energy Requirements 2030

7 Conclusions

REFERENCES

Cost reduction of the NGL plant by integrating different heat pump systems

1 Introduction

2 Aspen Plus simulation of the distillation column systems

3 Economic evaluation of all alternatives

4 Conclusion

REFERENCES

Design and Safety

Accuracy of alert systems to detect environmental disasters based on remote sensing satellite observations

1 Background

2 Doppler Wind Lidar measurements

3 Conclusions

REFERENCES

Non Destructive Testing on LNG tanks using Laser Doppler Vibrometry

1 Introduction

2 Set up of Laser Doppler Instrumentation

3 Process of The Experimentation

4 Results

5 Conclusion

REFERENCES

Compressor Aerodynamic Design for LNG Applications

1 Introduction

2 Basic Terminology

3 Practical Design Considerations

4 Common Compressors for LNG Process

5 Mixed Flow Development

6 Performance Management

7 Conclusions

REFERENCES

Electric Drives for LNG Plants

1 Introduction

2 Electric Drives in LNG Plants

3 VFDs Types

4 All electric LNG drive

5 Conclusion and Discussion

REFERENCES

Improved Performance of Guided Wave Ultrasonic Testing for Long Range Inspection of Pipelines using Multi-Channel Systems

1 Introduction

2 System Control Requirements

3 FPGA Based System

4 Multichannel Transmitters

5 Multichannel Receivers and Digital Filters

6 Conclusions

REFERENCES

Assessment of Mercury Exposure Risk in Eight Gas Processing Plants in the GCC Region

1 Introduction

2 Project Scope

3 Data Quality Objectives

4 Sampling and Analysis Methodology

5 Results

6 Conclusions and Recommendations

REFERENCES

Improving Accuracy of PR Equation of State for Predicting Gas Condensate Density by a New Volume Translated Model

1 Introduction

2 Volume translated model

3 Results

4 Conclusions

REFERENCES

Influence of Impact Angle and Velocity on Erosion of AISI 1018 Steel Under Jet Impingement

1 Introduction

2 Experimental

3 Results and Discussions

4 Conclusions

REFERENCES

Simulating Natural Gas Plumes Resulting from LNG Tanker Spills in Sea and Atmosphere

1 Introduction

2 Methodology

3 Species Transport Model

3 Arabian Gulf Model

4 Numerical demonstrator for coupled sea-atmosphere simulation

5 Discussion

REFERENCES

Quick Estimation of Absorption of Aromatics Compounds (BTEX) in TEG Dehydration Process

1 Background and Verification of Thermodynamic Model

2 Results and Discussion

3 Conclusions

REFERENCE

Techno-Economic Evaluation of Using Different Air Inlet Cooling Systems in Gas Compressor Station

1 Introduction

2 Process Description

3 Eexergoeconomic Analysis

4 Results and discussions

REFERENCES

Computer-Aided Approach for Design of Tailor-Made Blended Products

1 Introduction

2 Computer-Aided Mixture/Blended Product Design

3 Case Study

4 Conclusions and Future Work

REFERENCES

Surface damage caused by erosion-enhanced pitting corrosion of API-X52 steel used as oil and gas transportation pipeline material

1 Introduction

2 Experimental procedure

3 Results and Discussion

Conclusions

REFERENCES

Molecular Modeling of Gas Treatment Processes with Emphasis to GTL Process

1 Introduction

2 Force Field Development

3 Results and Discussion

4 Conclusions

REFERENCES

Retrofit of distillation columns in gas separation plants

1 Introduction

2 Thermodynamic analysis

3 Gas separation plant

4 Results and discussion

5 Conclusion

REFERENCES

Operational Excellence

On-line Monitoring of Gas Turbines to Improve Their Availability, Reliability, and Performance Using Both Process and Vibration Data

1 Introduction

2 Monitoring System

3 Performance Rules

4 Availability Rules

5 Summary and Conclusions

REFERENCES

The AP-X® Process

1 Introduction

2 Established Process Technology: The AP-C3MR® Process

3 Innovation For Significantly Higher Production: The AP-X® Process

4 The AP-X® Process Technical Risks

5 LNG Trains Come On-stream

6 Conclusions

REFERENCES

QAPCO creates new business opportunities by recovering waste hydrocarbon streams

Introduction

1 Extra Details

2 Conclusion

Options for Excess Gas from LNG Operations and Facilities

1 Introduction

2 Materials and Methods

3 Results and Analysis

4 Concluding Remarks

REFERENCES

Flow Assurance

Hydrates in High MEG Concentration Systems

1 Introduction

2 Experimental

3 Thermodynamic Modelling

4 Results and Discussions

5 Conclusions

REFERENCES

Hydrate formation prediction during discharge of trapped natural gas in a network. Case study

1 Introduction

2 Tehran City Gas Network

3 Hydrate Formation

4 Unsteady Numerical Simulation

5 Results and Discussions

6 Conclusions

REFERENCES

Improving the reliability of hydrate prevention techniques

1 Introduction

2 Methodology

3 Development of Prototype Device

4 Conclusions

REFERENCES

Determination of Field Chemicals

1 Introduction

2 Determination of Corrosion Inhibitor

3 Determination of Kinetic Hydrate Inhibitors

4 Conclusions

REFERENCES

Developing a hydrate early detection system

1 Introduction

2 Experimental set-up

3 Experimental materials

4 Experimental procedures

5 Results and discussion

6 Conclusions

REFERENCES

The Role of Computational Multiphase Flow Modelling in Flow Assurance and Gas Processing

1 Introduction

2 Multiphase Flow Modeling

3 Flow Analysis Through Porous Media (CCS-EOR)

4 Multiphase Flow in Pipes

5 Subsea Hydrate Formation and Plugging

6 Conclusion

REFERENCES

Index

Description

Natural gas continues to be the fuel of choice for power generation and feedstock for a range of petrochemical industries. This trend is driven by environmental, economic and supply considerations with a balance clearly tilting in favor of natural gas as both fuel and feedstock. Despite the recent global economic uncertainty, the oil and gas industry is expected to continue its growth globally, especially in emerging economies. The expansion in LNG capacity beyond 2011 and 2012 coupled with recently launched and on-stream GTL plants poses real technological and environmental challenges. These important developments coupled with a global concern on green house gas emissions provide a fresh impetus to engage in new and more focused research activities aimed at mitigating or resolving the challenges facing the industry.
Academic researchers and plant engineers in the gas processing industry will benefit from the state of the art papers published in this collection that cover natural gas utilization, sustainability and excellence in gas processing.

Key Features

  • Provides state-of-the-art contributions in the area of gas processing
  • Covers solutions to technical and environmental problems
  • Input from academia and industry

Readership

Process engineers and technology developers in the oil and gas industry; researchers in the field of energy, chemical engineering, petroleum engineering, mechanical engineering

