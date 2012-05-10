Proceedings of the 3rd International Gas Processing Symposium, Volume 3

Preface

InternationalTechnicalCommittee

Environmental Sustainability

Exercising the Option of CO2 Slippage to Mitigate Acid Gas Flaring During SRU Expansion Bellow Failure

1 Intruduction

2 Methodology to minimize Acid Gas Flaring

3 Conclusion

Flare Reduction Options and Simulation for the Qatari Oil and Gas Industry

1 Introduction

2 Ethylene process overview

3 Flare Reduction – Industrial Case Study

4 Result and discussion

5 Conclusions

7. REFERENCES

Review of Cooling Water Discharge Simulation Models

1 Introduction

2 Model Comparison

3 Conclusions

REFERENCES

Combining post-combustion CO2 capture with CO2 utilization

1 Introduction

2 Carbon capture

3 Carbon dioxide disposal and utilization

4 Conclusions

REFERENCES

Step Change Adsorbents and Processes for CO2 Capture “STEPCAP

1 Introduction

2 Experimental

3 Results and Discussion

4 Conclusions

REFERENCES

Exceptional CO2 capture via polymeric materials

1 Background

2 Polyamidoximes

3 Results

REFERENCES

Absorption of Carbon Dioxide into Piperazine Activated Diethanolamine Solutions

1 Introduction

2 Mass transfer with chemical reaction

3 Experimental

4 Results and Discussion

5 Conclusions

6 REFERENCES

Cleaner Production Opportunities for Natural-Gas-Liquids Operations That Implement BATs Within an Environmental Management Framework

1 Introduction

2 Literature Review

3 Materials and Methods

4 Results and Analysis

5 Concluding Remarks

REFERENCES

Flaring Reduction and Emissions Minimization at Q-Chem

1 Introduction

2 Flaring Reduction Program Approach at Q-Chem

3 Q-Chem Success Story in Flaring Reduction

REFERENCES

Kinetics of CO2 Absorption Into Aqueous Blends of Diethanolamine and Methyldiethanolamine

1 Introduction

2 Theory

3 Mass transfer with chemical reaction

4 Experimental

5 Results and Discussion

6 Conclusions

7. REFERENCES

Environmental life cycle impact assessment of Gas-to-Liquid processes

1 Introduction

2 Methodology

3 Results and Discussions

4 Conclusions

REFERENCES

High Pressure and High Temperature CO2 Adsorption on Hydrotalcite Derivatives

1 Background

2 Hydrotalcites

3 Results

REFERENCES

Solar to Fuel

1 Introduction

2 CO2 conversion to methanol

3 Material Development

4 Properties of Photocatalysts and Mecanistcs Studies

5 Conclusions

REFERENCES

CO2 Adsorption Studies on Hydroxy Metal Carbonates at High Pressures

1 Background

2 Materials and Synthesis

3 Results

REFERENCES

The Carbon Footprint of Ammonia Process – Case Study on Utilization of Natural Gas & Environmental Sustainability

1 Introduction

2 Ammonia Production Process

3 Carbon Footprint of Ammonia Process

4 Conclusion

REFERENCES

Advanced Water Treatment Technologies for Produced Water

1 Introduction

2 Advanced PW Treatment Technologies (AWTTs)

3 Case Studies

5 Conclusions

REFERENCES

CO2 Adsorption Experiments on Porous Cynometallates

1 Background

2 Results

REFERENCES

Predictive correlations of KGav for CO2 absorption into reactive solvents

1 Introduction

2 Determination of KGav in Packed Column

3 Experimental Section

4 Mass Transfer Correlation

5 Conclusion

REFERENCES

Scenario for world energy transformation in XXI century

1 Introduction

2 World energy production

3 Crude oil and natural gas total proved reserves and scientific considerations about genesis of hydrocarbons

4 Natural gas resources in the Earth

5 Natural gas and a problem of CO2 utilization

6 Scenario for world energy transformation in XXI century

REFERENCES

Natural Gas Processing Technologies

Improved Kent-Eisenberg models for predicting H2S and CO2 solubilities in aqueous TEA solutions

1 Introduction

2 Thermodynamics Framework

3 Results and Discussion

Conclusion

REFERENCES

Applications of Ionic Liquids in Gas Processing

1 Introduction

2 Methodology

3 Results and Discussion

4 Summary

6. REFERENCES

Enabling Innovation in Gas Processing

1 Introduction

2 Processing sour gas fields

3 Enabling Innovation

4 Tailored solvents

REFERENCES

Flawless Startup and Flawless Manufacturing

1 Introduction

2 Flawless Startup

3 Flawless Manufacturing and Production Integrity

4 Conclusion: the Leadership Challenge to drive Production Integrity

Pearl GTL

1 Introduction to Shell GTL

2 Pearl GTL

3 Control hierarchy for the Pearl GTL complex

4 Process control design challenges for Pearl GTL

5 Design premises for the control of Pearl GTL

6 The Multi-Purpose Dynamic Simulator (MPDS)

7 Results from the use of the Multi-Purpose Dynamic Simulator

Membrane Contactors for High Pressure Regeneration of Absorption Liquids used for Acid Gas Removal

1 Introduction

2 Development of a gas-liquid membrane contactor

3 Experimental

4 Results and discussion

5 Conclusions

REFERENCES

Energy Efficiency in Operations

Brazed Aluminium Heat Exchangers – (BAHX) Surveillance – Analysis – Mitigation

1 Introduction

2 Understanding BAHX

3 BAHX Operating Limitations

4 Mercury Free Service

5 System Cleanliness – Strainer Monitoring

6 Temperature Excursion & Rate of Change – Monitoring

7 Qatargas Overview of BAHX

8 Mitigation Measures – Qatargas Experience

9 Mitigation Measures – Qatargas Path Forward

10 Conclusion

11. REFERENCES

Improved Stage/Casing/Flange Combinations for Centrifugal Compressors

1 Introduction

2 The Basic Model

3 Experimental Validation

4 Experimental Set-Up

5 Test Results

6 Standard Volutes Philosophy

7 CFD Analysis

8 Conclusions

REFERENCES

Exergoeconomic Evaluation of Desalinated Water Production in Pipeline Gas Station

1 Introduction

2 System description

3 Methods

4 Results and discussions

5 Conclusion

REFERENCES

Energy modeling for policy analysis1

1 Introduction

2 Energy Forecasting

3 Energy Models used in forecasting

4 Forecasting energy supply or demand

5 Energy Backcasting

6 Energy Requirements 2030

7 Conclusions

REFERENCES

Cost reduction of the NGL plant by integrating different heat pump systems

1 Introduction

2 Aspen Plus simulation of the distillation column systems

3 Economic evaluation of all alternatives

4 Conclusion

REFERENCES

Design and Safety

Accuracy of alert systems to detect environmental disasters based on remote sensing satellite observations

1 Background

2 Doppler Wind Lidar measurements

3 Conclusions

REFERENCES

Non Destructive Testing on LNG tanks using Laser Doppler Vibrometry

1 Introduction

2 Set up of Laser Doppler Instrumentation

3 Process of The Experimentation

4 Results

5 Conclusion

REFERENCES

Compressor Aerodynamic Design for LNG Applications

1 Introduction

2 Basic Terminology

3 Practical Design Considerations

4 Common Compressors for LNG Process

5 Mixed Flow Development

6 Performance Management

7 Conclusions

REFERENCES

Electric Drives for LNG Plants

1 Introduction

2 Electric Drives in LNG Plants

3 VFDs Types

4 All electric LNG drive

5 Conclusion and Discussion

REFERENCES

Improved Performance of Guided Wave Ultrasonic Testing for Long Range Inspection of Pipelines using Multi-Channel Systems

1 Introduction

2 System Control Requirements

3 FPGA Based System

4 Multichannel Transmitters

5 Multichannel Receivers and Digital Filters

6 Conclusions

REFERENCES

Assessment of Mercury Exposure Risk in Eight Gas Processing Plants in the GCC Region

1 Introduction

2 Project Scope

3 Data Quality Objectives

4 Sampling and Analysis Methodology

5 Results

6 Conclusions and Recommendations

REFERENCES

Improving Accuracy of PR Equation of State for Predicting Gas Condensate Density by a New Volume Translated Model

1 Introduction

2 Volume translated model

3 Results

4 Conclusions

REFERENCES

Influence of Impact Angle and Velocity on Erosion of AISI 1018 Steel Under Jet Impingement

1 Introduction

2 Experimental

3 Results and Discussions

4 Conclusions

REFERENCES

Simulating Natural Gas Plumes Resulting from LNG Tanker Spills in Sea and Atmosphere

1 Introduction

2 Methodology

3 Species Transport Model

3 Arabian Gulf Model

4 Numerical demonstrator for coupled sea-atmosphere simulation

5 Discussion

REFERENCES

Quick Estimation of Absorption of Aromatics Compounds (BTEX) in TEG Dehydration Process

1 Background and Verification of Thermodynamic Model

2 Results and Discussion

3 Conclusions

REFERENCE

Techno-Economic Evaluation of Using Different Air Inlet Cooling Systems in Gas Compressor Station

1 Introduction

2 Process Description

3 Eexergoeconomic Analysis

4 Results and discussions

REFERENCES

Computer-Aided Approach for Design of Tailor-Made Blended Products

1 Introduction

2 Computer-Aided Mixture/Blended Product Design

3 Case Study

4 Conclusions and Future Work

REFERENCES

Surface damage caused by erosion-enhanced pitting corrosion of API-X52 steel used as oil and gas transportation pipeline material

1 Introduction

2 Experimental procedure

3 Results and Discussion

Conclusions

REFERENCES

Molecular Modeling of Gas Treatment Processes with Emphasis to GTL Process

1 Introduction

2 Force Field Development

3 Results and Discussion

4 Conclusions

REFERENCES

Retrofit of distillation columns in gas separation plants

1 Introduction

2 Thermodynamic analysis

3 Gas separation plant

4 Results and discussion

5 Conclusion

REFERENCES

Operational Excellence

On-line Monitoring of Gas Turbines to Improve Their Availability, Reliability, and Performance Using Both Process and Vibration Data

1 Introduction

2 Monitoring System

3 Performance Rules

4 Availability Rules

5 Summary and Conclusions

REFERENCES

The AP-X® Process

1 Introduction

2 Established Process Technology: The AP-C3MR® Process

3 Innovation For Significantly Higher Production: The AP-X® Process

4 The AP-X® Process Technical Risks

5 LNG Trains Come On-stream

6 Conclusions

REFERENCES

QAPCO creates new business opportunities by recovering waste hydrocarbon streams

Introduction

1 Extra Details

2 Conclusion

Options for Excess Gas from LNG Operations and Facilities

1 Introduction

2 Materials and Methods

3 Results and Analysis

4 Concluding Remarks

REFERENCES

Flow Assurance

Hydrates in High MEG Concentration Systems

1 Introduction

2 Experimental

3 Thermodynamic Modelling

4 Results and Discussions

5 Conclusions

REFERENCES

Hydrate formation prediction during discharge of trapped natural gas in a network. Case study

1 Introduction

2 Tehran City Gas Network

3 Hydrate Formation

4 Unsteady Numerical Simulation

5 Results and Discussions

6 Conclusions

REFERENCES

Improving the reliability of hydrate prevention techniques

1 Introduction

2 Methodology

3 Development of Prototype Device

4 Conclusions

REFERENCES

Determination of Field Chemicals

1 Introduction

2 Determination of Corrosion Inhibitor

3 Determination of Kinetic Hydrate Inhibitors

4 Conclusions

REFERENCES

Developing a hydrate early detection system

1 Introduction

2 Experimental set-up

3 Experimental materials

4 Experimental procedures

5 Results and discussion

6 Conclusions

REFERENCES

The Role of Computational Multiphase Flow Modelling in Flow Assurance and Gas Processing

1 Introduction

2 Multiphase Flow Modeling

3 Flow Analysis Through Porous Media (CCS-EOR)

4 Multiphase Flow in Pipes

5 Subsea Hydrate Formation and Plugging

6 Conclusion

REFERENCES

Index