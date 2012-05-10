Proceedings of the 3rd International Gas Processing Symposium, Volume 3
1st Edition
Qatar, March 2012
Table of Contents
Preface
InternationalTechnicalCommittee
Environmental Sustainability
Exercising the Option of CO2 Slippage to Mitigate Acid Gas Flaring During SRU Expansion Bellow Failure
1 Intruduction
2 Methodology to minimize Acid Gas Flaring
3 Conclusion
Flare Reduction Options and Simulation for the Qatari Oil and Gas Industry
1 Introduction
2 Ethylene process overview
3 Flare Reduction – Industrial Case Study
4 Result and discussion
5 Conclusions
7. REFERENCES
Review of Cooling Water Discharge Simulation Models
1 Introduction
2 Model Comparison
3 Conclusions
REFERENCES
Combining post-combustion CO2 capture with CO2 utilization
1 Introduction
2 Carbon capture
3 Carbon dioxide disposal and utilization
4 Conclusions
REFERENCES
Step Change Adsorbents and Processes for CO2 Capture “STEPCAP
1 Introduction
2 Experimental
3 Results and Discussion
4 Conclusions
REFERENCES
Exceptional CO2 capture via polymeric materials
1 Background
2 Polyamidoximes
3 Results
REFERENCES
Absorption of Carbon Dioxide into Piperazine Activated Diethanolamine Solutions
1 Introduction
2 Mass transfer with chemical reaction
3 Experimental
4 Results and Discussion
5 Conclusions
6 REFERENCES
Cleaner Production Opportunities for Natural-Gas-Liquids Operations That Implement BATs Within an Environmental Management Framework
1 Introduction
2 Literature Review
3 Materials and Methods
4 Results and Analysis
5 Concluding Remarks
REFERENCES
Flaring Reduction and Emissions Minimization at Q-Chem
1 Introduction
2 Flaring Reduction Program Approach at Q-Chem
3 Q-Chem Success Story in Flaring Reduction
REFERENCES
Kinetics of CO2 Absorption Into Aqueous Blends of Diethanolamine and Methyldiethanolamine
1 Introduction
2 Theory
3 Mass transfer with chemical reaction
4 Experimental
5 Results and Discussion
6 Conclusions
7. REFERENCES
Environmental life cycle impact assessment of Gas-to-Liquid processes
1 Introduction
2 Methodology
3 Results and Discussions
4 Conclusions
REFERENCES
High Pressure and High Temperature CO2 Adsorption on Hydrotalcite Derivatives
1 Background
2 Hydrotalcites
3 Results
REFERENCES
Solar to Fuel
1 Introduction
2 CO2 conversion to methanol
3 Material Development
4 Properties of Photocatalysts and Mecanistcs Studies
5 Conclusions
REFERENCES
CO2 Adsorption Studies on Hydroxy Metal Carbonates at High Pressures
1 Background
2 Materials and Synthesis
3 Results
REFERENCES
The Carbon Footprint of Ammonia Process – Case Study on Utilization of Natural Gas & Environmental Sustainability
1 Introduction
2 Ammonia Production Process
3 Carbon Footprint of Ammonia Process
4 Conclusion
REFERENCES
Advanced Water Treatment Technologies for Produced Water
1 Introduction
2 Advanced PW Treatment Technologies (AWTTs)
3 Case Studies
5 Conclusions
REFERENCES
CO2 Adsorption Experiments on Porous Cynometallates
1 Background
2 Results
REFERENCES
Predictive correlations of KGav for CO2 absorption into reactive solvents
1 Introduction
2 Determination of KGav in Packed Column
3 Experimental Section
4 Mass Transfer Correlation
5 Conclusion
REFERENCES
Scenario for world energy transformation in XXI century
1 Introduction
2 World energy production
3 Crude oil and natural gas total proved reserves and scientific considerations about genesis of hydrocarbons
4 Natural gas resources in the Earth
5 Natural gas and a problem of CO2 utilization
6 Scenario for world energy transformation in XXI century
REFERENCES
Natural Gas Processing Technologies
Improved Kent-Eisenberg models for predicting H2S and CO2 solubilities in aqueous TEA solutions
1 Introduction
2 Thermodynamics Framework
3 Results and Discussion
Conclusion
REFERENCES
Applications of Ionic Liquids in Gas Processing
1 Introduction
2 Methodology
3 Results and Discussion
4 Summary
6. REFERENCES
Enabling Innovation in Gas Processing
1 Introduction
2 Processing sour gas fields
3 Enabling Innovation
4 Tailored solvents
REFERENCES
Flawless Startup and Flawless Manufacturing
1 Introduction
2 Flawless Startup
3 Flawless Manufacturing and Production Integrity
4 Conclusion: the Leadership Challenge to drive Production Integrity
Pearl GTL
1 Introduction to Shell GTL
2 Pearl GTL
3 Control hierarchy for the Pearl GTL complex
4 Process control design challenges for Pearl GTL
5 Design premises for the control of Pearl GTL
6 The Multi-Purpose Dynamic Simulator (MPDS)
7 Results from the use of the Multi-Purpose Dynamic Simulator
Membrane Contactors for High Pressure Regeneration of Absorption Liquids used for Acid Gas Removal
1 Introduction
2 Development of a gas-liquid membrane contactor
3 Experimental
4 Results and discussion
5 Conclusions
REFERENCES
Energy Efficiency in Operations
Brazed Aluminium Heat Exchangers – (BAHX) Surveillance – Analysis – Mitigation
1 Introduction
2 Understanding BAHX
3 BAHX Operating Limitations
4 Mercury Free Service
5 System Cleanliness – Strainer Monitoring
6 Temperature Excursion & Rate of Change – Monitoring
7 Qatargas Overview of BAHX
8 Mitigation Measures – Qatargas Experience
9 Mitigation Measures – Qatargas Path Forward
10 Conclusion
11. REFERENCES
Improved Stage/Casing/Flange Combinations for Centrifugal Compressors
1 Introduction
2 The Basic Model
3 Experimental Validation
4 Experimental Set-Up
5 Test Results
6 Standard Volutes Philosophy
7 CFD Analysis
8 Conclusions
REFERENCES
Exergoeconomic Evaluation of Desalinated Water Production in Pipeline Gas Station
1 Introduction
2 System description
3 Methods
4 Results and discussions
5 Conclusion
REFERENCES
Energy modeling for policy analysis1
1 Introduction
2 Energy Forecasting
3 Energy Models used in forecasting
4 Forecasting energy supply or demand
5 Energy Backcasting
6 Energy Requirements 2030
7 Conclusions
REFERENCES
Cost reduction of the NGL plant by integrating different heat pump systems
1 Introduction
2 Aspen Plus simulation of the distillation column systems
3 Economic evaluation of all alternatives
4 Conclusion
REFERENCES
Design and Safety
Accuracy of alert systems to detect environmental disasters based on remote sensing satellite observations
1 Background
2 Doppler Wind Lidar measurements
3 Conclusions
REFERENCES
Non Destructive Testing on LNG tanks using Laser Doppler Vibrometry
1 Introduction
2 Set up of Laser Doppler Instrumentation
3 Process of The Experimentation
4 Results
5 Conclusion
REFERENCES
Compressor Aerodynamic Design for LNG Applications
1 Introduction
2 Basic Terminology
3 Practical Design Considerations
4 Common Compressors for LNG Process
5 Mixed Flow Development
6 Performance Management
7 Conclusions
REFERENCES
Electric Drives for LNG Plants
1 Introduction
2 Electric Drives in LNG Plants
3 VFDs Types
4 All electric LNG drive
5 Conclusion and Discussion
REFERENCES
Improved Performance of Guided Wave Ultrasonic Testing for Long Range Inspection of Pipelines using Multi-Channel Systems
1 Introduction
2 System Control Requirements
3 FPGA Based System
4 Multichannel Transmitters
5 Multichannel Receivers and Digital Filters
6 Conclusions
REFERENCES
Assessment of Mercury Exposure Risk in Eight Gas Processing Plants in the GCC Region
1 Introduction
2 Project Scope
3 Data Quality Objectives
4 Sampling and Analysis Methodology
5 Results
6 Conclusions and Recommendations
REFERENCES
Improving Accuracy of PR Equation of State for Predicting Gas Condensate Density by a New Volume Translated Model
1 Introduction
2 Volume translated model
3 Results
4 Conclusions
REFERENCES
Influence of Impact Angle and Velocity on Erosion of AISI 1018 Steel Under Jet Impingement
1 Introduction
2 Experimental
3 Results and Discussions
4 Conclusions
REFERENCES
Simulating Natural Gas Plumes Resulting from LNG Tanker Spills in Sea and Atmosphere
1 Introduction
2 Methodology
3 Species Transport Model
3 Arabian Gulf Model
4 Numerical demonstrator for coupled sea-atmosphere simulation
5 Discussion
REFERENCES
Quick Estimation of Absorption of Aromatics Compounds (BTEX) in TEG Dehydration Process
1 Background and Verification of Thermodynamic Model
2 Results and Discussion
3 Conclusions
REFERENCE
Techno-Economic Evaluation of Using Different Air Inlet Cooling Systems in Gas Compressor Station
1 Introduction
2 Process Description
3 Eexergoeconomic Analysis
4 Results and discussions
REFERENCES
Computer-Aided Approach for Design of Tailor-Made Blended Products
1 Introduction
2 Computer-Aided Mixture/Blended Product Design
3 Case Study
4 Conclusions and Future Work
REFERENCES
Surface damage caused by erosion-enhanced pitting corrosion of API-X52 steel used as oil and gas transportation pipeline material
1 Introduction
2 Experimental procedure
3 Results and Discussion
Conclusions
REFERENCES
Molecular Modeling of Gas Treatment Processes with Emphasis to GTL Process
1 Introduction
2 Force Field Development
3 Results and Discussion
4 Conclusions
REFERENCES
Retrofit of distillation columns in gas separation plants
1 Introduction
2 Thermodynamic analysis
3 Gas separation plant
4 Results and discussion
5 Conclusion
REFERENCES
Operational Excellence
On-line Monitoring of Gas Turbines to Improve Their Availability, Reliability, and Performance Using Both Process and Vibration Data
1 Introduction
2 Monitoring System
3 Performance Rules
4 Availability Rules
5 Summary and Conclusions
REFERENCES
The AP-X® Process
1 Introduction
2 Established Process Technology: The AP-C3MR® Process
3 Innovation For Significantly Higher Production: The AP-X® Process
4 The AP-X® Process Technical Risks
5 LNG Trains Come On-stream
6 Conclusions
REFERENCES
QAPCO creates new business opportunities by recovering waste hydrocarbon streams
Introduction
1 Extra Details
2 Conclusion
Options for Excess Gas from LNG Operations and Facilities
1 Introduction
2 Materials and Methods
3 Results and Analysis
4 Concluding Remarks
REFERENCES
Flow Assurance
Hydrates in High MEG Concentration Systems
1 Introduction
2 Experimental
3 Thermodynamic Modelling
4 Results and Discussions
5 Conclusions
REFERENCES
Hydrate formation prediction during discharge of trapped natural gas in a network. Case study
1 Introduction
2 Tehran City Gas Network
3 Hydrate Formation
4 Unsteady Numerical Simulation
5 Results and Discussions
6 Conclusions
REFERENCES
Improving the reliability of hydrate prevention techniques
1 Introduction
2 Methodology
3 Development of Prototype Device
4 Conclusions
REFERENCES
Determination of Field Chemicals
1 Introduction
2 Determination of Corrosion Inhibitor
3 Determination of Kinetic Hydrate Inhibitors
4 Conclusions
REFERENCES
Developing a hydrate early detection system
1 Introduction
2 Experimental set-up
3 Experimental materials
4 Experimental procedures
5 Results and discussion
6 Conclusions
REFERENCES
The Role of Computational Multiphase Flow Modelling in Flow Assurance and Gas Processing
1 Introduction
2 Multiphase Flow Modeling
3 Flow Analysis Through Porous Media (CCS-EOR)
4 Multiphase Flow in Pipes
5 Subsea Hydrate Formation and Plugging
6 Conclusion
REFERENCES
Index
Description
Natural gas continues to be the fuel of choice for power generation and feedstock for a range of petrochemical industries. This trend is driven by environmental, economic and supply considerations with a balance clearly tilting in favor of natural gas as both fuel and feedstock. Despite the recent global economic uncertainty, the oil and gas industry is expected to continue its growth globally, especially in emerging economies. The expansion in LNG capacity beyond 2011 and 2012 coupled with recently launched and on-stream GTL plants poses real technological and environmental challenges. These important developments coupled with a global concern on green house gas emissions provide a fresh impetus to engage in new and more focused research activities aimed at mitigating or resolving the challenges facing the industry.
Academic researchers and plant engineers in the gas processing industry will benefit from the state of the art papers published in this collection that cover natural gas utilization, sustainability and excellence in gas processing.
Key Features
- Provides state-of-the-art contributions in the area of gas processing
- Covers solutions to technical and environmental problems
- Input from academia and industry
Readership
Process engineers and technology developers in the oil and gas industry; researchers in the field of energy, chemical engineering, petroleum engineering, mechanical engineering
Details
- No. of pages:
- 434
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2012
- Published:
- 10th May 2012
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780444595010
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444594969
About the Series Volume Editors
Abdelwahab Aroussi Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Qatar University, Qatar
Farid Benyahia Series Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Qatar University, Qatar