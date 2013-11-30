This book contains the papers from the Proceedings of the 1st international joint symposium on joining and welding held at Osaka University, Japan, 6-8 November 2013. The use of frictional heating to process and join materials has been used for many decades. Rotary and linear friction welding are vital techniques for many industrial sectors. More recently the development of friction stir welding (FSW) has significantly extended the application of friction processing. This conference is the first event organized by the three major institutes for joining and welding to focus on the broad range of friction processes. This symposium will provide the latest valuable information from academic and industrial experts from around the world on FSW, FSP, linear and rotary friction welding.