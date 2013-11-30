Proceedings of the 1st International Joint Symposium on Joining and Welding - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781782421634, 9781782421641

Proceedings of the 1st International Joint Symposium on Joining and Welding

1st Edition

Osaka, Japan, 6-8 November 2013

Editors: H. Fujii
This book contains the papers from the Proceedings of the 1st international joint symposium on joining and welding held at Osaka University, Japan, 6-8 November 2013. The use of frictional heating to process and join materials has been used for many decades. Rotary and linear friction welding are vital techniques for many industrial sectors. More recently the development of friction stir welding (FSW) has significantly extended the application of friction processing. This conference is the first event organized by the three major institutes for joining and welding to focus on the broad range of friction processes. This symposium will provide the latest valuable information from academic and industrial experts from around the world on FSW, FSP, linear and rotary friction welding.

Industry and university-based students and researchers interested in joining and welding processes

350
English
© Woodhead Publishing 2014
Woodhead Publishing
9781782421641

H. Fujii

Hidetoshi Fujii is Professor of the Department of Functional Diagnosis, Joining and Welding Research Institute, Osaka University, Japan. He is also the conference chairman of the 1st International Joint Symposium on Joining and Welding.

