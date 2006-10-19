Proceedings from the International Conference on Advances in Engineering and Technology (AET2006)
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter One - Keynote Papers
Water Quality Management in Rivers and Lakes
Improvements Incorporated in the New HDM-4 Version 2
Chapter Two - Architecture
Spatial and Visual Connotation of Fences (A Case of Dar Es Salaam-Tanzania)
A Building Quality Index for Houses (BQIH), Part 1: Development
A Building Quality Index for Houses, (BQIH), Part 2: Pilot Study
Use of Wind-Tunnel Technology in Enhancing Human Habitat in Coastal Cities of Southern Africa
Women Participation in the Construction Industry
Chapter Three - Civil Engineering
Studies on Ugandan Volcanic Ash and Tuff
Comparative Analysis of Hollow Clay Blocks and Solid Reinforced Concrete Slabs
Technology Transfer to Minimize Concrete Construction Failures
Development of An Integrated Timber Floor System
Considerations in Vertical Extension of Reinforced Concrete Structures
Limited Study on a Change from Private Public to Government One Transport Systems
Influence of Truck Load Channelization on Moisture Damage in Bituminous Mixtures
The Effect of Merowe Dam on the Travel Time of Flood Wave from Atbara to Dongola
Building Material Aspects in Earthquake Resistant Construction in Western Uganda
Biosensor to Detect Heavy Metals in Waste Water
Integrated Environmental Education and Sustainable Development
Mapping Water Supply Coverage: A Case Study from Lake Kiyanja, Masindi District, Uganda
Phosphorus Sorption Behaviours and Properties of Mbeya-Pumice
Preliminary Investigation of Lake Victoria Groundwater Situation from Advanced Very High Resolution Radiometer Data
Comparison of Test Results from a Compacted Fill
Dealing With Spatial Variability Under Limited Hydrogeological Data. Case Study: Hydrological Parameter Estimation in Mpigi-Wakiso
Towards Appropriate Performance Indicators for the Uganda Construction Industry
Developing An Input-Output Cluster Map for the Construction Industry in Uganda
Regional Flood Frequency Analysis for Northern Uganda Using the L-Moment Approach
Qualitative Analysis of Major Swamps for Rice Cultivation in Akwa-Ibom, Nigeria
Efficiency of Craftsmen on Building Sitesstudies in Uganda
Building Firm Innovation Enablers and Barriers Affecting Productivity
Factors Affecting Productivity of Building Craftsmen- A Case of Uganda
A Review of Causes and Remedies of Construction Related Accidents: The Uganda Experience
The Rationale for Use of Decision Support Systems for Water Resources Management In Uganda
The Need for Earthquake Loss Estimation to Enhance Public Awareness of Exposure Risk and Stimulate Mitigating Actions: A Case Study of Kampala Civic Center
Chapter Four - Chemical and Process Engineering
Particle Dynamics Research Initiatives at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Nigeria
Material Classification in Cross Flow Systems
Application of Solar-Operated Liquid Desiccant Evaporative Cooling System for Banana Ripening and Cold Storage
Fractionation of Crude Pyrethrum Extract Using Supercritical Carbon Dioxide
Motor Vehicle Emission Control Via Fuel Ionization: "Fuelmax" Experience
Modelling Bagasse Electricity Generation: An Application to the Sugar Industry in Zimbabwe
Prospects of High Temperature Air/Steam Gasification of Biomass Technology
Developing Indigenous Machinery for Cassava Processing and Fruit Juice Production in Nigeria
Chapter Five - Electrical Engineering Feasibility of Conserving Energy Through Education: The Case of Uganda as a Developing Country
Plastic Solar Cells: An Affordable Electricity Generation Technology
Iron Loss Optimisation in Three Phase Ac Induction Squirrel Cage Motors by Use of Fuzzy Logic
Propagation of Lightning Induced Voltages on Low Voltages Lines: Case Study Tanzania
A Controller for a Wind Driven Micro-Power Electric Generator
Reinforcement of Electricity Distribution Network on Praslin Island
Chapter Six - Mechanical Engineering
Electroporcelains from Raw Materials in Uganda: A Review
A Novel Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Cycle Based on Gasification of Bagasse
Energy Conservation and Efficiency Use of Biomas Using the E.E.S. Stove
Field-Based Assessment of Biogas, Technology: The Case of Uganda
Modelling the Development of Advanced Manufacturing Technologies (Amt) in Developing Countries
Chapter Seven - Geomatics
Spatial Mapping of Riparian Vegetation Using Airborne Remote Sensing in a GIS Environment. Case Study: Middle Rio Grande River, New Mexico
Chapter Eight - ICT and Mathematical Modelling
2-D Hydrodynamic Model for Predicting Eddy Fields
Sustainability Implications of Ubiquitous Computing Environment
A Mathematical Improvement of the Self-Organizing Map Algorithm
Bridging the Digital Divide in Rural Community: A Case Study of Ekwuoma Tomatoes Producers in Southern Nigeria
Strategies for Implementing Hybrid E-Learning in Rural Secondary School in Uganda
Design and Development of Interactive Multimedia Cd-Roms for Rural Secondary Schools in Uganda
on the Links Between the Potential Energy Due to a Unit-Point Charge, the Generating Function and Rodrigue's Formula for Legendre's Polynomials
Virtual Schools Using Locolms to Enhance Learning in the Least Developed Countries
Scheduling a Production Plant Using Constraint Directed Search
A Negotiation Model for Large Scale Multi-Agent Systems
Chapter Nine - Telematics and Telecommunications
Digital Filter Design Using An Adaptive Modeling Approach
Augmented Reality Enhances the 4-Way Video Conferencing in Cell Phones
Design of Surface Wave Filters Resonator With Cmos Low Noise Amplifier
The Fading Channel Problem and Its Impact on Wireless Communication Systems in Uganda
Solar Powered Wi-Fi with Wimax Enables Third World Phones
Ict for Earthquake Hazard Monitoring and Early Warning
Chapter Ten - Late Papers
New Building Services Systems in Kampala's Built Heritage: Complementary or Conflicting Integrals?
Fuzzy Sets and Structural Engineering
A Pre-Cast Concrete Technology for Affordable Housing in Kenya
Environmental (Hazardous Chemical) Risk Assessment- Era in the European Union
The Impact of a Potential Dam Break on the Hydro Electric Power Generation: Case of Owen Falls Dam Break Simulation, Uganda
Lead Levels in the Sosiani
Developing a Web Portal for the Ugandan Construction Industry
Low Flow Analysis in Lake Kyoga Basin- Eastern Uganda
Suitability of Agricultural Residues As Feedstock for Fixed Bed Gasifiers
Numerical Methods in Simulation of Industrial Processes
Mobile Agent System for Computer Network Management
GIS Modelling for Solid Waste Disposal Site Selection
An Analysis of Factors Affecting the Projection of An Ellipsoid (Spheroid) onto a Plane
Solar Battery Charging Stations for Rural Electrification: The Case of Uzi Island in Zanzibar
Surface Rainfall Estimate of Lake Victoria from Islands Stations Data
