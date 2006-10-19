Proceedings from the International Conference on Advances in Engineering and Technology (AET2006) - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080453125, 9780080555683

Proceedings from the International Conference on Advances in Engineering and Technology (AET2006)

1st Edition

Editors: Jackson Mwakali
eBook ISBN: 9780080555683
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080453125
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 19th October 2006
Page Count: 864
Table of Contents

Chapter One - Keynote Papers

Water Quality Management in Rivers and Lakes

Improvements Incorporated in the New HDM-4 Version 2

Chapter Two - Architecture

Spatial and Visual Connotation of Fences (A Case of Dar Es Salaam-Tanzania)

A Building Quality Index for Houses (BQIH), Part 1: Development

A Building Quality Index for Houses, (BQIH), Part 2: Pilot Study

Use of Wind-Tunnel Technology in Enhancing Human Habitat in Coastal Cities of Southern Africa

Women Participation in the Construction Industry

Chapter Three - Civil Engineering

Studies on Ugandan Volcanic Ash and Tuff

Comparative Analysis of Hollow Clay Blocks and Solid Reinforced Concrete Slabs

Technology Transfer to Minimize Concrete Construction Failures

Development of An Integrated Timber Floor System

Considerations in Vertical Extension of Reinforced Concrete Structures

Limited Study on a Change from Private Public to Government One Transport Systems

Influence of Truck Load Channelization on Moisture Damage in Bituminous Mixtures

The Effect of Merowe Dam on the Travel Time of Flood Wave from Atbara to Dongola

Building Material Aspects in Earthquake Resistant Construction in Western Uganda

Biosensor to Detect Heavy Metals in Waste Water

Integrated Environmental Education and Sustainable Development

Mapping Water Supply Coverage: A Case Study from Lake Kiyanja, Masindi District, Uganda

Phosphorus Sorption Behaviours and Properties of Mbeya-Pumice

Preliminary Investigation of Lake Victoria Groundwater Situation from Advanced Very High Resolution Radiometer Data

Comparison of Test Results from a Compacted Fill

Dealing With Spatial Variability Under Limited Hydrogeological Data. Case Study: Hydrological Parameter Estimation in Mpigi-Wakiso

Towards Appropriate Performance Indicators for the Uganda Construction Industry

Developing An Input-Output Cluster Map for the Construction Industry in Uganda

Regional Flood Frequency Analysis for Northern Uganda Using the L-Moment Approach

Qualitative Analysis of Major Swamps for Rice Cultivation in Akwa-Ibom, Nigeria

Efficiency of Craftsmen on Building Sitesstudies in Uganda

Building Firm Innovation Enablers and Barriers Affecting Productivity

Factors Affecting Productivity of Building Craftsmen- A Case of Uganda

A Review of Causes and Remedies of Construction Related Accidents: The Uganda Experience

The Rationale for Use of Decision Support Systems for Water Resources Management In Uganda

The Need for Earthquake Loss Estimation to Enhance Public Awareness of Exposure Risk and Stimulate Mitigating Actions: A Case Study of Kampala Civic Center

Chapter Four - Chemical and Process Engineering

Particle Dynamics Research Initiatives at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Nigeria

Material Classification in Cross Flow Systems

Application of Solar-Operated Liquid Desiccant Evaporative Cooling System for Banana Ripening and Cold Storage

Fractionation of Crude Pyrethrum Extract Using Supercritical Carbon Dioxide

Motor Vehicle Emission Control Via Fuel Ionization: "Fuelmax" Experience

Modelling Bagasse Electricity Generation: An Application to the Sugar Industry in Zimbabwe

Prospects of High Temperature Air/Steam Gasification of Biomass Technology

Developing Indigenous Machinery for Cassava Processing and Fruit Juice Production in Nigeria

Chapter Five - Electrical Engineering Feasibility of Conserving Energy Through Education: The Case of Uganda as a Developing Country

Plastic Solar Cells: An Affordable Electricity Generation Technology

Iron Loss Optimisation in Three Phase Ac Induction Squirrel Cage Motors by Use of Fuzzy Logic

Propagation of Lightning Induced Voltages on Low Voltages Lines: Case Study Tanzania

A Controller for a Wind Driven Micro-Power Electric Generator

Reinforcement of Electricity Distribution Network on Praslin Island

Chapter Six - Mechanical Engineering

Electroporcelains from Raw Materials in Uganda: A Review

A Novel Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Cycle Based on Gasification of Bagasse

Energy Conservation and Efficiency Use of Biomas Using the E.E.S. Stove

Field-Based Assessment of Biogas, Technology: The Case of Uganda

Modelling the Development of Advanced Manufacturing Technologies (Amt) in Developing Countries

Chapter Seven - Geomatics

Spatial Mapping of Riparian Vegetation Using Airborne Remote Sensing in a GIS Environment. Case Study: Middle Rio Grande River, New Mexico

Chapter Eight - ICT and Mathematical Modelling

2-D Hydrodynamic Model for Predicting Eddy Fields

Sustainability Implications of Ubiquitous Computing Environment

A Mathematical Improvement of the Self-Organizing Map Algorithm

Bridging the Digital Divide in Rural Community: A Case Study of Ekwuoma Tomatoes Producers in Southern Nigeria

Strategies for Implementing Hybrid E-Learning in Rural Secondary School in Uganda

Design and Development of Interactive Multimedia Cd-Roms for Rural Secondary Schools in Uganda

on the Links Between the Potential Energy Due to a Unit-Point Charge, the Generating Function and Rodrigue's Formula for Legendre's Polynomials

Virtual Schools Using Locolms to Enhance Learning in the Least Developed Countries

Scheduling a Production Plant Using Constraint Directed Search

A Negotiation Model for Large Scale Multi-Agent Systems

Chapter Nine - Telematics and Telecommunications

Digital Filter Design Using An Adaptive Modeling Approach

Augmented Reality Enhances the 4-Way Video Conferencing in Cell Phones

Design of Surface Wave Filters Resonator With Cmos Low Noise Amplifier

The Fading Channel Problem and Its Impact on Wireless Communication Systems in Uganda

Solar Powered Wi-Fi with Wimax Enables Third World Phones

Ict for Earthquake Hazard Monitoring and Early Warning

Chapter Ten - Late Papers

New Building Services Systems in Kampala's Built Heritage: Complementary or Conflicting Integrals?

Fuzzy Sets and Structural Engineering

A Pre-Cast Concrete Technology for Affordable Housing in Kenya

Environmental (Hazardous Chemical) Risk Assessment- Era in the European Union

The Impact of a Potential Dam Break on the Hydro Electric Power Generation: Case of Owen Falls Dam Break Simulation, Uganda

Lead Levels in the Sosiani

Developing a Web Portal for the Ugandan Construction Industry

Low Flow Analysis in Lake Kyoga Basin- Eastern Uganda

Suitability of Agricultural Residues As Feedstock for Fixed Bed Gasifiers

Numerical Methods in Simulation of Industrial Processes

Mobile Agent System for Computer Network Management

GIS Modelling for Solid Waste Disposal Site Selection

An Analysis of Factors Affecting the Projection of An Ellipsoid (Spheroid) onto a Plane

Solar Battery Charging Stations for Rural Electrification: The Case of Uzi Island in Zanzibar

Surface Rainfall Estimate of Lake Victoria from Islands Stations Data

Author Index

Keyword Index


