Proceedings from the International Conference on Advances in Engineering and Technology (AET2006)

Chapter One - Keynote Papers



Water Quality Management in Rivers and Lakes



Improvements Incorporated in the New HDM-4 Version 2



Chapter Two - Architecture



Spatial and Visual Connotation of Fences (A Case of Dar Es Salaam-Tanzania)



A Building Quality Index for Houses (BQIH), Part 1: Development



A Building Quality Index for Houses, (BQIH), Part 2: Pilot Study



Use of Wind-Tunnel Technology in Enhancing Human Habitat in Coastal Cities of Southern Africa



Women Participation in the Construction Industry



Chapter Three - Civil Engineering



Studies on Ugandan Volcanic Ash and Tuff



Comparative Analysis of Hollow Clay Blocks and Solid Reinforced Concrete Slabs



Technology Transfer to Minimize Concrete Construction Failures



Development of An Integrated Timber Floor System



Considerations in Vertical Extension of Reinforced Concrete Structures



Limited Study on a Change from Private Public to Government One Transport Systems



Influence of Truck Load Channelization on Moisture Damage in Bituminous Mixtures



The Effect of Merowe Dam on the Travel Time of Flood Wave from Atbara to Dongola



Building Material Aspects in Earthquake Resistant Construction in Western Uganda



Biosensor to Detect Heavy Metals in Waste Water



Integrated Environmental Education and Sustainable Development



Mapping Water Supply Coverage: A Case Study from Lake Kiyanja, Masindi District, Uganda



Phosphorus Sorption Behaviours and Properties of Mbeya-Pumice



Preliminary Investigation of Lake Victoria Groundwater Situation from Advanced Very High Resolution Radiometer Data



Comparison of Test Results from a Compacted Fill



Dealing With Spatial Variability Under Limited Hydrogeological Data. Case Study: Hydrological Parameter Estimation in Mpigi-Wakiso



Towards Appropriate Performance Indicators for the Uganda Construction Industry



Developing An Input-Output Cluster Map for the Construction Industry in Uganda



Regional Flood Frequency Analysis for Northern Uganda Using the L-Moment Approach



Qualitative Analysis of Major Swamps for Rice Cultivation in Akwa-Ibom, Nigeria



Efficiency of Craftsmen on Building Sitesstudies in Uganda



Building Firm Innovation Enablers and Barriers Affecting Productivity



Factors Affecting Productivity of Building Craftsmen- A Case of Uganda



A Review of Causes and Remedies of Construction Related Accidents: The Uganda Experience



The Rationale for Use of Decision Support Systems for Water Resources Management In Uganda



The Need for Earthquake Loss Estimation to Enhance Public Awareness of Exposure Risk and Stimulate Mitigating Actions: A Case Study of Kampala Civic Center



Chapter Four - Chemical and Process Engineering



Particle Dynamics Research Initiatives at the Federal University of Technology, Akure, Nigeria



Material Classification in Cross Flow Systems



Application of Solar-Operated Liquid Desiccant Evaporative Cooling System for Banana Ripening and Cold Storage



Fractionation of Crude Pyrethrum Extract Using Supercritical Carbon Dioxide



Motor Vehicle Emission Control Via Fuel Ionization: "Fuelmax" Experience



Modelling Bagasse Electricity Generation: An Application to the Sugar Industry in Zimbabwe



Prospects of High Temperature Air/Steam Gasification of Biomass Technology



Developing Indigenous Machinery for Cassava Processing and Fruit Juice Production in Nigeria



Chapter Five - Electrical Engineering Feasibility of Conserving Energy Through Education: The Case of Uganda as a Developing Country



Plastic Solar Cells: An Affordable Electricity Generation Technology



Iron Loss Optimisation in Three Phase Ac Induction Squirrel Cage Motors by Use of Fuzzy Logic



Propagation of Lightning Induced Voltages on Low Voltages Lines: Case Study Tanzania



A Controller for a Wind Driven Micro-Power Electric Generator



Reinforcement of Electricity Distribution Network on Praslin Island



Chapter Six - Mechanical Engineering



Electroporcelains from Raw Materials in Uganda: A Review



A Novel Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Cycle Based on Gasification of Bagasse



Energy Conservation and Efficiency Use of Biomas Using the E.E.S. Stove



Field-Based Assessment of Biogas, Technology: The Case of Uganda



Modelling the Development of Advanced Manufacturing Technologies (Amt) in Developing Countries



Chapter Seven - Geomatics



Spatial Mapping of Riparian Vegetation Using Airborne Remote Sensing in a GIS Environment. Case Study: Middle Rio Grande River, New Mexico



Chapter Eight - ICT and Mathematical Modelling



2-D Hydrodynamic Model for Predicting Eddy Fields



Sustainability Implications of Ubiquitous Computing Environment



A Mathematical Improvement of the Self-Organizing Map Algorithm



Bridging the Digital Divide in Rural Community: A Case Study of Ekwuoma Tomatoes Producers in Southern Nigeria



Strategies for Implementing Hybrid E-Learning in Rural Secondary School in Uganda



Design and Development of Interactive Multimedia Cd-Roms for Rural Secondary Schools in Uganda



on the Links Between the Potential Energy Due to a Unit-Point Charge, the Generating Function and Rodrigue's Formula for Legendre's Polynomials



Virtual Schools Using Locolms to Enhance Learning in the Least Developed Countries



Scheduling a Production Plant Using Constraint Directed Search



A Negotiation Model for Large Scale Multi-Agent Systems



Chapter Nine - Telematics and Telecommunications



Digital Filter Design Using An Adaptive Modeling Approach



Augmented Reality Enhances the 4-Way Video Conferencing in Cell Phones



Design of Surface Wave Filters Resonator With Cmos Low Noise Amplifier



The Fading Channel Problem and Its Impact on Wireless Communication Systems in Uganda



Solar Powered Wi-Fi with Wimax Enables Third World Phones



Ict for Earthquake Hazard Monitoring and Early Warning



Chapter Ten - Late Papers



New Building Services Systems in Kampala's Built Heritage: Complementary or Conflicting Integrals?



Fuzzy Sets and Structural Engineering



A Pre-Cast Concrete Technology for Affordable Housing in Kenya



Environmental (Hazardous Chemical) Risk Assessment- Era in the European Union



The Impact of a Potential Dam Break on the Hydro Electric Power Generation: Case of Owen Falls Dam Break Simulation, Uganda



Lead Levels in the Sosiani



Developing a Web Portal for the Ugandan Construction Industry



Low Flow Analysis in Lake Kyoga Basin- Eastern Uganda



Suitability of Agricultural Residues As Feedstock for Fixed Bed Gasifiers



Numerical Methods in Simulation of Industrial Processes



Mobile Agent System for Computer Network Management



GIS Modelling for Solid Waste Disposal Site Selection



An Analysis of Factors Affecting the Projection of An Ellipsoid (Spheroid) onto a Plane



Solar Battery Charging Stations for Rural Electrification: The Case of Uzi Island in Zanzibar



Surface Rainfall Estimate of Lake Victoria from Islands Stations Data



