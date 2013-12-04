Procedures in the Office Setting, An Issue of Obstetric and Gynecology Clinics, Volume 40-4
1st Edition
Authors: Tony Ogburn Betsy Taylor
eBook ISBN: 9780323261135
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323261128
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 4th December 2013
Description
Gynecology is a procedure-related field that, like other specialties, has moved toward minimally invasive procedures that can be performed in the office setting. This issue of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics covers the most commonly performed gynecologic procedures performed in the office setting. Colposcopy, Cryosurgery, LEEP, sterilization, D and C, and Urogynecologic procedures are all covered, along with articles on surgically implanted contraceptives and surgical abortion.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 4th December 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323261135
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323261128
About the Authors
Tony Ogburn Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center, Albuquerque, New Mexico
Betsy Taylor Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of New Mexico Health Science Center, Albuquerque, New Mexico
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.