Procedures in the Office Setting, An Issue of Obstetric and Gynecology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323261128, 9780323261135

Procedures in the Office Setting, An Issue of Obstetric and Gynecology Clinics, Volume 40-4

1st Edition

Authors: Tony Ogburn Betsy Taylor
eBook ISBN: 9780323261135
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323261128
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 4th December 2013
Description

Gynecology is a procedure-related field that, like other specialties, has moved toward minimally invasive procedures that can be performed in the office setting. This issue of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics covers the most commonly performed gynecologic procedures performed in the office setting. Colposcopy, Cryosurgery, LEEP, sterilization, D and C, and Urogynecologic procedures are all covered, along with articles on surgically implanted contraceptives and surgical abortion.

About the Authors

Tony Ogburn Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of New Mexico Health Sciences Center, Albuquerque, New Mexico

Betsy Taylor Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of New Mexico Health Science Center, Albuquerque, New Mexico

