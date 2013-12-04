Procedures in the Office Setting, An Issue of Obstetric and Gynecology Clinics, Volume 40-4

Gynecology is a procedure-related field that, like other specialties, has moved toward minimally invasive procedures that can be performed in the office setting. This issue of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics covers the most commonly performed gynecologic procedures performed in the office setting. Colposcopy, Cryosurgery, LEEP, sterilization, D and C, and Urogynecologic procedures are all covered, along with articles on surgically implanted contraceptives and surgical abortion.