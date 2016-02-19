Problems with Temperature Regulation During Exercise
1st Edition
Description
Problems with Temperature Regulation during Exercise covers the proceedings of the 1976 Problems of Temperature Regulation during Exercise symposium in conjunction with the American College of Sports Medicine meeting, held in Anaheim, California. This book contains seven chapters that consider the various aspects of a specialized problem within the broader area of temperature regulation and exercise physiology.
After briefly providing an overview of the temperature regulation during exercise, this text goes on discussing the physical means by which heat is transferred both within the body and between the body and its environment. These topics are followed by a presentation of the physiological systems that control the rates of heat transfer. The subsequent chapters examine the conditions in which the controlling systems are limited in their abilities to transfer heat and to adapt in their capabilities. The remaining chapters explore the specific influences that enhance heat dissipation mechanisms at a given level of central thermoregulatory drive.
This work is of great benefit to circulatory physiologists and biophysicists.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
A Brief Overview
Energy Exchanges during Exercise
Control of Sweating Rate and Skin Blood Flow during Exercise
Competition between Skin and Muscle for Blood Flow during Exercise
Changes in Thermoregulatory and Cardiovasculra Function with Heat Acclimation
Thermal and Energetic Exchanges during Swimming
A Brief Summary
Name Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 152
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1977
- Published:
- 28th January 1977
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323160988