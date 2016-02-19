Problems with Temperature Regulation During Exercise - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780125135504, 9780323160988

Problems with Temperature Regulation During Exercise

1st Edition

Editors: Ethan Nadel
eBook ISBN: 9780323160988
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1977
Page Count: 152
Description

Problems with Temperature Regulation during Exercise covers the proceedings of the 1976 Problems of Temperature Regulation during Exercise symposium in conjunction with the American College of Sports Medicine meeting, held in Anaheim, California. This book contains seven chapters that consider the various aspects of a specialized problem within the broader area of temperature regulation and exercise physiology.
After briefly providing an overview of the temperature regulation during exercise, this text goes on discussing the physical means by which heat is transferred both within the body and between the body and its environment. These topics are followed by a presentation of the physiological systems that control the rates of heat transfer. The subsequent chapters examine the conditions in which the controlling systems are limited in their abilities to transfer heat and to adapt in their capabilities. The remaining chapters explore the specific influences that enhance heat dissipation mechanisms at a given level of central thermoregulatory drive.
This work is of great benefit to circulatory physiologists and biophysicists.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Preface

A Brief Overview

Energy Exchanges during Exercise

Control of Sweating Rate and Skin Blood Flow during Exercise

Competition between Skin and Muscle for Blood Flow during Exercise

Changes in Thermoregulatory and Cardiovasculra Function with Heat Acclimation

Thermal and Energetic Exchanges during Swimming

A Brief Summary

Name Index

Subject Index

Ethan Nadel

