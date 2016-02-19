Problems with Temperature Regulation during Exercise covers the proceedings of the 1976 Problems of Temperature Regulation during Exercise symposium in conjunction with the American College of Sports Medicine meeting, held in Anaheim, California. This book contains seven chapters that consider the various aspects of a specialized problem within the broader area of temperature regulation and exercise physiology.

After briefly providing an overview of the temperature regulation during exercise, this text goes on discussing the physical means by which heat is transferred both within the body and between the body and its environment. These topics are followed by a presentation of the physiological systems that control the rates of heat transfer. The subsequent chapters examine the conditions in which the controlling systems are limited in their abilities to transfer heat and to adapt in their capabilities. The remaining chapters explore the specific influences that enhance heat dissipation mechanisms at a given level of central thermoregulatory drive.

This work is of great benefit to circulatory physiologists and biophysicists.