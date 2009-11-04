Problems with Geriatric Anesthesia Patients, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437712889

Problems with Geriatric Anesthesia Patients, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, Volume 27-3

1st Edition

Authors: Jeffrey Silverstein
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437712889
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 4th November 2009
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Anesthesiology Clinics prepares the anesthesiologist for the most challenging problems he will face with geriatric patients. Topics covered include delirium, postoperative cognitive dysfunction, fat embolism during hip replacement, Parkinson’s disease and deep brain stimulator placement, diastolic dysfunction, atrial fibrillation, delayed arousal, severe atrial stenosis, multiple medications, informed consent and the ethical management of the older patient, dead bowel, acute perioperative beta-blockade in the older patient, urinary retention, and anesthetic care for patients with skin breakdown.

About the Authors

Jeffrey Silverstein Author

