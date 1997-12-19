Problems of Space Science Education and the Role of Teachers, Volume 20-7
1st Edition
Description
This publication contains 16 papers mainly dealing with the concepts of introducing space science education at various academic levels. The meeting was addressed by Prof. G. Haerendel, President, COSPAR and the keynote address delivered by Prof. Sir Hermann Bondi of Churchill College, Cambridge. The presentations were grouped in four technical sessions: (a) basic thoughts on inspiration and relevance of space science education, (b) approach, curricula and techniques, (c) role of space science teachers and their training programme and (d) case studies. These presentations were followed by in-depth discussions leading to the formulation of a set of recommendations on possible models of introducing space science education, in-house training programmes utilising the vast resource of global space data, availability of innovative audio-visual tools, models and kits and possible international cooperation.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 112
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 1997
- Published:
- 19th December 1997
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780080433042