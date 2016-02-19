Problems in Management of Locally Abundant Wild Mammals
1st Edition
Description
Problems in Management of Locally Abundant Wild Mammals contains the proceedings of the Management of Locally Abundant Wild Mammals: A Workshop to Examine the Need for and Alternatives to the Culling of Wild Animals, held in Yarmouth Port, Massachusetts from September 29 to October 3, 1980. Contributors reexamine the scientific basis for possible management aimed at restraining local increase in numbers of locally abundant wild mammals, with emphasis on the issue of culling. This text is organized into six sections encompassing 19 chapters and begins with an overview of the dilemma of local overabundance or overpopulation of threatened mammals. In particular, it considers the extent to which past predictions have been fulfilled in practice, and whether understanding of the dynamics of living systems is adequate for useful prediction. This book also discusses the circumstances that allow a species to become so abundant and the adverse effects that arise. The chapters that follow present case studies that reflect experiences around the world concerning management of locally abundant mammals, including the white rhino in South Africa and deer in North America. This book also explores proposed solutions for problems involving the management of polar bear, the Northwest Atlantic humpback whale, and the British grey seal. This reference material is a valuable resource for zoologists, conservation biologists, and those with interest in the protection of wild mammals.
Table of Contents
Contributors
Foreword
Preface
I. Introduction
II. What is Overabundance?
Overpopulation
III. Case Studies
Management of Locally Abundant Mammals—The South African Experience
Stability Properties of Semiarid Savannas in Southern African Game Reserves
An Outline of a Management Plan for Kasungu National Park, Malawi
The Management of Elephant and Other Large Mammals in Zimbabwe
The Problems of Overpopulation of Deer in North America
The White Rhino Overpopulation Problem and a Proposed Solution
Locally Abundant Marine Mammals—Problems and Attempted Solutions
The Case of the Sea Otter
The Leopard—Problems of an Overabundant, Threatened, Terrestrial Carnivore
The Northern Fur Seal—An Example of Complexity
IV. Theory and Management
Notes on Some Topics in Theoretical Ecology, in Relation to the Management of Locally Abundant Populations of Mammals
Large Mammal Feeding Strategies and Related Overabundance Problems
Responses of Vegetation to the Abundance of Mammalian Herbivores
Environmental Carrying Capacity and the Evidence for Overabundance
V. Diagnosis
The Debate about the Vicuna Population in Pampa Galeras Reserve
The Vicuna of the Pampa Galeras National Reserve—The Conservation Issue
The Elephant Seal
The Pacific Walrus
VI. The Workshop Report
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1982
- Published:
- 28th March 1982
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323138222