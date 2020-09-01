Probiotic and Prebiotics in Foods: Challenges, Innovations and Advances, Volume 94
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Paraprobiotics and Postbiotics
Belinda Valejo
2. Phytochemicals, the new frontiers of prebiotics
Filomena Nazzaro Sr.
3. Probiotics and Prebiotics: modes of action
4. Flow cytometry to address challenges in the enumeration of probiotics in foods and supplements
Claude P. Champagne
5. Fermented milk: the most popular probiotic food carrier
Amir Mortazavian
6. Vegetable milk as probiotic and prebiotic food carrier
Navnidhi Chhikara
7. Edible films added of Probiotic and Prebiotics
Christos Soukoulis
8. Sensory methods applied to the development of probiotic and prebiotic foods
Adriana Gambaro
Description
Advances in Food and Nutrition Research series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters. Each chapter is written by an international board of authors.
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Advances in Food and Nutrition Research series
- Updated release includes the latest information on the Probiotic and Prebiotics in Foods: challenges, innovations and advances
Readership
Scientists involved in R&D related with food science and nutrition but also with food quality and safety
Details
- No. of pages:
- 230
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128202180
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Volume Editors
Elane Prudencio Serial Volume Editor
Elane Schwinden Prudencio works in the Department of Food Science and Technology at Federal University of Santa Catarina
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Food Science and Technology, Federal University of Santa Catarina
Erick Esmerino Serial Volume Editor
Erick Almeida Esmerino works at Federal Rural University of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Affiliations and Expertise
Federal Rural University of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Marcia da Silva Serial Volume Editor
Marcia Cristina da Silva works in the Departamento de Alimentos at Instituto Federal de Educacao Ciencia e Tecnologia of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Affiliations and Expertise
Departamento de Alimentos at Instituto Federal de Educacao Ciencia e Tecnologia of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil