Probiotic and Prebiotics in Foods: Challenges, Innovations and Advances, Volume 94

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Elane Prudencio Erick Esmerino Marcia da Silva
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128202180
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st September 2020
Page Count: 230
Table of Contents

1. Paraprobiotics and Postbiotics
Belinda Valejo
2. Phytochemicals, the new frontiers of prebiotics
Filomena Nazzaro Sr.
3. Probiotics and Prebiotics: modes of action
4. Flow cytometry to address challenges in the enumeration of probiotics in foods and supplements
Claude P. Champagne
5. Fermented milk: the most popular probiotic food carrier
Amir Mortazavian
6. Vegetable milk as probiotic and prebiotic food carrier
Navnidhi Chhikara
7. Edible films added of Probiotic and Prebiotics
Christos Soukoulis
8. Sensory methods applied to the development of probiotic and prebiotic foods
Adriana Gambaro

Description

Advances in Food and Nutrition Research series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters. Each chapter is written by an international board of authors.

Key Features

  • Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
  • Presents the latest release in the Advances in Food and Nutrition Research series
  • Updated release includes the latest information on the Probiotic and Prebiotics in Foods: challenges, innovations and advances

Readership

Scientists involved in R&D related with food science and nutrition but also with food quality and safety

About the Serial Volume Editors

Elane Prudencio Serial Volume Editor

Elane Schwinden Prudencio works in the Department of Food Science and Technology at Federal University of Santa Catarina

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Food Science and Technology, Federal University of Santa Catarina

Erick Esmerino Serial Volume Editor

Erick Almeida Esmerino works at Federal Rural University of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Affiliations and Expertise

Federal Rural University of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Marcia da Silva Serial Volume Editor

Marcia Cristina da Silva works in the Departamento de Alimentos at Instituto Federal de Educacao Ciencia e Tecnologia of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Affiliations and Expertise

Departamento de Alimentos at Instituto Federal de Educacao Ciencia e Tecnologia of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

