Probability and Mathematical Statistics: An Introduction provides a well-balanced first introduction to probability theory and mathematical statistics.

This book is organized into two sections encompassing nine chapters. The first part deals with the concept and elementary properties of probability space, and random variables and their probability distributions. This part also considers the principles of limit theorems, the distribution of random variables, and the so-called student’s distribution. The second part explores pertinent topics in mathematical statistics, including the concept of sampling, estimation, and hypotheses testing.

This book is intended primarily for undergraduate statistics students.