Probabilistic Safety Assessment in the Chemical and Nuclear Industries
1st Edition
Description
Probabilistic Safety Analysis (PSA) determines the probability and consequences of accidents, hence, the risk. This subject concerns policy makers, regulators, designers, educators and engineers working to achieve maximum safety with operational efficiency. Risk is analyzed using methods for achieving reliability in the space program. The first major application was to the nuclear power industry, followed by applications to the chemical industry. It has also been applied to space, aviation, defense, ground, and water transportation. This book is unique in its treatment of chemical and nuclear risk.
Problems are included at the end of many chapters, and answers are in the back of the book. Computer files are provided (via the internet), containing reliability data, a calculator that determines failure rate and uncertainty based on field experience, pipe break calculator, event tree calculator, FTAP and associated programs for fault tree analysis, and a units conversion code. It contains 540 references and many referrals to internet locations for information.
Key Features
- Provides the only free fault tree analysis computer code and reliability database
- Very comprehensive coverage of chemical and nuclear risks
- Gives links to the internet
Table of Contents
Protecting the Public Health and Safety; Mathematics for Probabilistic Safety; Chemical and Nuclear Accident Analysis Methods; Failure Rates, Incidents and Human Factors Data; External Events; Analyzing Nuclear Reactor Safety Systems; Analyzing Chemical Process Safety Systems; Nuclear Accident Consequence Analysis; Chemical Process Accident Consequence Analysis; Assembling and Interpreting the PSA; Applications of PSA; Appendix; Software on the Distribution Disk; Glossary of Acronyms and Unusual Terms; References; Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 544
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1999
- Published:
- 5th October 1999
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080514864
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750672085
About the Author
Ralph Fullwood
Affiliations and Expertise
He worked for General Electric (experimental nuclear physics), Los ALamos National Laboratory, Science Applications International Corporation and Brookhaven National Laboratory, from which he retired in 1997.
Reviews
Probabilistic Safety Assessment in the Chemical and Nuclear Industries aims to achieve a unified presentation of probabilistic safety assessment to the chemical processing and nuclear electrical generating industries. The book deals with the probability and consequences- i.e. the risk of accidents. The book is very detailed and technical, but should be read by those with safety responsibilities in the chemical industry. -Health and Safety Review Magazine A positive feature of the book is its potential as an academic text for risk engineering. -Safety & Health The book also is very well illustrated with 200-plus figures and 150-plus table. -Safety & Health At the end of most of its chapters, the text is summarised and problems are set. In the Appendix (Chapter 12) a website address allows the reader to download software to assist in calculations and to construct event trees. This would seem to be an essential read for those entering into - or indeed already in - the PSA field. For those of us on the outside, it really is a revelation: "So, that's what its all about". A new discipline (dare I say science?) which has developed in our lifetimes and is captured here in Dr.Fullwood's excellent book. - Keith Simm, Managing Editor, "The Nuclear Engineer" ...the provision of a number of items of software and databases via an Internet site maintained by the publisher is, I believe, a unique feature of great potential value. -ICHEME