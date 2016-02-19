Probabilistic Approach to Mechanisms - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444423061, 9781483289861

Probabilistic Approach to Mechanisms, Volume 8

1st Edition

Authors: B.Z. Sandler
eBook ISBN: 9781483289861
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1984
Table of Contents

Chapter I. Concepts of Probability. II. Kinematics of Mechanisms. III. Influence of Derivations in the Cam Profile on the action of the Cam Mechanism. IV. Gear Transmission. V. Nonlinear Problems. VI. Miscellaneous Examples of the Probabilistic Approach to Design Problems. VII. Automatic Vibration Control. Afterword. Index.

Description

This book discusses the application of probabilistics to the investigation of mechanical systems. The book shows, for example, how random function theory can be applied directly to the investigation of random processes in the deflection of cam profiles, pitch or gear teeth, pressure in pipes, etc. The author also deals with some other technical applications of probabilistic theory, including, amongst others, those relating to pneumatic and hydraulic mechanisms and roller bearings. Many of the aspects are illustrated by examples of applications of the techniques under discussion.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1984
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9781483289861

