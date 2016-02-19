Probabilistic Analysis and Related Topics, Volume 3 focuses on the continuity, integrability, and differentiability of random functions, including operator theory, measure theory, and functional and numerical analysis.

The selection first offers information on the qualitative theory of stochastic systems and Langevin equations with multiplicative noise. Discussions focus on phase-space evolution via direct integration, phase-space evolution, linear and nonlinear systems, linearization, and generalizations. The text then ponders on the stability theory of stochastic difference systems and Markov properties for random fields. Topics include Markov property of solutions of stochastic partial differential equations; Markov property for generalized Gaussian random fields; Markov properties for generalized random fields; stochastic stability of nonlinear systems; and linear stochastic systems.

The publication examines the method of random contractors and its applications to random nonlinear equations, including integral contractors and applications to random equations; random contractors with random nonlinear majorant functions; and random contractors and application to random nonlinear operator equations.

The selection is a valuable reference for mathematicians and researchers interested in the general theory of random functions.