Private Security Law

1st Edition

Case Studies

Authors: David Maxwell
eBook ISBN: 9780080571379
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750690348
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 15th January 1993
Page Count: 480
Description

Private Security Law: Case Studies is uniquely designed for the special needs of private security practitioners, students, and instructors. Part One of the book encompasses negligence, intentional torts, agency contracts, alarms, and damages. Part Two covers authority of the private citizen, deprivation of rights, and entrapment.

The factual cases presented in this book touch on the everyday duties of persons associated with the private security industry. Private Security Law: Case Studies provides a basic orientation to problems capable of inciting litigation. The information presented through case laws comes from cases chosen for their factual, realistic, and practical connection to the private security industry. This focused approach addresses specific problem areas of the industry and provides information necessary to a security manager to avert future loss.

Key Features

Specially designed for private security practitioners, instructors, and students. Examines cases that are practical, realistic and relevant to specific areas of private security. Provides the information security managers need to avoid future problems.

Table of Contents

Part I: Negligence Intentional Torts Agency Contracts Alarms Damages Part II: Authority of Private Citizen Probable Cause Arrest by Private Citizen Search and Seizure by Private Citizen Interrogation by Private Citizen Use of Force by Private Citizens Deprivation of Rights Entrapment Appendices Glossary

Details

About the Author

David Maxwell

David C. Maxwell is the Coordinator at Oklahoma State University Library Electronic Publishing Center.

Reviews

Succint with knowledgeable chapter intros and case notes. Only book of its kind I have found.

Ratings and Reviews

