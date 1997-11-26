Private Banking
1st Edition
A Global Perspective
Description
The first comprehensive professional guide to the workings and structure of the international private banking marketplace, this book details the services available, the key players, the distinctive characteristics of, pressure upon and trends within this traditionally very closed financial market. It begins with an analysis of the industry including an invaluable guide to private banking providers. The author then goes on to examine the profitability of private banking and then covers the structures and strategies which are necessary for private banking to work. The book concludes with an overview of the market trends and characteristics.
Table of Contents
Wealth: A worldwide perspective; International private banking: A worldwide perspective; Asia-Pacific; The Americas; The Middle East; Domestic private banking: A worldwide perspective; UK; USA; Industry outlook.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1998
- Published:
- 26th November 1997
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845699116
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855733282