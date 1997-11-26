Private Banking - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855733282, 9781845699116

Private Banking

1st Edition

A Global Perspective

Authors: Lucy Weldon
eBook ISBN: 9781845699116
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855733282
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 26th November 1997
Page Count: 224
Description

The first comprehensive professional guide to the workings and structure of the international private banking marketplace, this book details the services available, the key players, the distinctive characteristics of, pressure upon and trends within this traditionally very closed financial market. It begins with an analysis of the industry including an invaluable guide to private banking providers. The author then goes on to examine the profitability of private banking and then covers the structures and strategies which are necessary for private banking to work. The book concludes with an overview of the market trends and characteristics.

Table of Contents

Wealth: A worldwide perspective; International private banking: A worldwide perspective; Asia-Pacific; The Americas; The Middle East; Domestic private banking: A worldwide perspective; UK; USA; Industry outlook.

About the Author

Lucy Weldon

