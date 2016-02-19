Prinsip dan Praktik Keperawatan Jiwa Stuart, 10e
1st Edition
Description
Bekerjasama dengan AIPNI dan AIPViKI, buku ini menggunakan diagnosis dan penelitian klinis terkini, dan menyediakan pendekatan asuhan keperawatan kesehatan jiwa secara holistik dan biopsikososial.
• Model Adaptasi Stres Stuart yang sudah popular menyediakan kerangka kerja berorienta si keperawatan yang konsisten, dengan penjelasan yang lengkap mengenai komponen biologis, psikologis, dan lingkungan
• Isi buku telah diadaptasi agar sesuai dengan standar praktik keperawatan terkini di Indonesia
• Pendekatan praktik berbasis bukti menjembatani jarak antara penelitian klinis dan praktik sehari-hari
• Contoh klinis dan studi kasus tersedia online dengan akses pincode di http://sea.manthan.info
Table of Contents
Unit 1 Prinsip Asuhan Keperawatan Kesehatan Jiwa
Unit 2 Rentang Perawatan
Unit 3 Penerapan Prinsip-Prinsip dalam Praktik Keperawatan
Unit 4 Modalitas Tritmen
Unit 5 Tatanan Perawatan
Unit 6 Populasi Khusus dan Kesehatan Jiwa
Details
- No. of pages:
- 708
- Language:
- Indonesian
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier (Singapore) Pte Ltd 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier (Singapore) Pte Ltd
- Book ISBN:
- 9789814570138
About the Author
Gail Stuart
Affiliations and Expertise
Dean and Professor, College of Nursing, Professor, College of Medicine, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC
About the Editor
Budi Keliat
