Prinsip dan Praktik Keperawatan Jiwa Stuart, 10e - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9789814570138

Prinsip dan Praktik Keperawatan Jiwa Stuart, 10e

1st Edition

Author: Gail Stuart
Editor: Budi Keliat
Book ISBN: 9789814570138
Imprint: Elsevier (Singapore) Pte Ltd
Page Count: 708
Description

Bekerjasama dengan AIPNI dan AIPViKI, buku ini menggunakan diagnosis dan penelitian klinis terkini, dan menyediakan pendekatan asuhan keperawatan kesehatan jiwa secara holistik dan biopsikososial.
• Model Adaptasi Stres Stuart yang sudah popular menyediakan kerangka kerja berorienta si keperawatan yang konsisten, dengan penjelasan yang lengkap mengenai komponen biologis, psikologis, dan lingkungan
• Isi buku telah diadaptasi agar sesuai dengan standar praktik keperawatan terkini di Indonesia
• Pendekatan praktik berbasis bukti menjembatani jarak antara penelitian klinis dan praktik sehari-hari
• Contoh klinis dan studi kasus tersedia online dengan akses pincode di http://sea.manthan.info

Table of Contents

Unit 1 Prinsip Asuhan Keperawatan Kesehatan Jiwa
Unit 2 Rentang Perawatan
Unit 3 Penerapan Prinsip-Prinsip dalam Praktik Keperawatan
Unit 4 Modalitas Tritmen
Unit 5 Tatanan Perawatan
Unit 6 Populasi Khusus dan Kesehatan Jiwa

Details

About the Author

Gail Stuart

Affiliations and Expertise

Dean and Professor, College of Nursing, Professor, College of Medicine, Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences, Medical University of South Carolina, Charleston, SC

About the Editor

Budi Keliat

