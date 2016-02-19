Principles of X-Ray Diagnosis of the Skull - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780407001176, 9781483191874

Principles of X-Ray Diagnosis of the Skull

2nd Edition

Authors: G. H. du Boulay
eBook ISBN: 9781483191874
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 17th January 1980
Page Count: 412
Description

Principles of X-Ray Diagnosis of the Skull, Second Edition focuses on the process of examining skull radiographs.

This book discusses the traditional method of neuroradiology that describes in turn the vault, the sella, and the base, followed by any intracranial calcification that may be present. The radiology of ears, nose, throat and eyes that have much more common ground with neuroradiology are also considered. The radiology of the ear is found in the chapters devoted to the skull base, but the nose, nasopharynx, sinuses, and orbits are treated in a different chapter. The mandible and teeth have little connection with neuroradiology and are not covered.

This publication is intended for students of radiology, before and after their diploma examination, and for clinicians to whom the head is of special concern.

Table of Contents


Preface to the Second Edition

Introduction

1 Raised Intracranial Pressure

2 Translucencies and Erosions of the Vault

3 Increased Density of the Vault

4 Abnormalities of Size and Shape of the Vault

5 The Sella Turcica

6 Erosions of the Base

7 Increased Density of the Base

8 Abnormalities of the Size and Shape of the Base

9 Intracranial Calcification

10 The Facial Bones and the Nasopharynx

11 Developmental Abnormalities

12 Head Injuries

13 Radiography

Anatomical Guide Facing Page

Bibliography

Index

Details

No. of pages:
412
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1980
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483191874

About the Author

