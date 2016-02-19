Principles of X-Ray Diagnosis of the Skull
2nd Edition
Principles of X-Ray Diagnosis of the Skull, Second Edition focuses on the process of examining skull radiographs.
This book discusses the traditional method of neuroradiology that describes in turn the vault, the sella, and the base, followed by any intracranial calcification that may be present. The radiology of ears, nose, throat and eyes that have much more common ground with neuroradiology are also considered. The radiology of the ear is found in the chapters devoted to the skull base, but the nose, nasopharynx, sinuses, and orbits are treated in a different chapter. The mandible and teeth have little connection with neuroradiology and are not covered.
This publication is intended for students of radiology, before and after their diploma examination, and for clinicians to whom the head is of special concern.
Table of Contents
Preface to the Second Edition
Introduction
1 Raised Intracranial Pressure
2 Translucencies and Erosions of the Vault
3 Increased Density of the Vault
4 Abnormalities of Size and Shape of the Vault
5 The Sella Turcica
6 Erosions of the Base
7 Increased Density of the Base
8 Abnormalities of the Size and Shape of the Base
9 Intracranial Calcification
10 The Facial Bones and the Nasopharynx
11 Developmental Abnormalities
12 Head Injuries
13 Radiography
Anatomical Guide Facing Page
Bibliography
Index
- No. of pages:
- 412
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1980
- Published:
- 17th January 1980
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483191874