Principles of X-Ray Diagnosis of the Skull, Second Edition focuses on the process of examining skull radiographs.

This book discusses the traditional method of neuroradiology that describes in turn the vault, the sella, and the base, followed by any intracranial calcification that may be present. The radiology of ears, nose, throat and eyes that have much more common ground with neuroradiology are also considered. The radiology of the ear is found in the chapters devoted to the skull base, but the nose, nasopharynx, sinuses, and orbits are treated in a different chapter. The mandible and teeth have little connection with neuroradiology and are not covered.

This publication is intended for students of radiology, before and after their diploma examination, and for clinicians to whom the head is of special concern.