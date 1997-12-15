Principles of Water Quality Control - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780750636582, 9780080539683

Principles of Water Quality Control

5th Edition

Authors: T.H.Y. Tebbutt
eBook ISBN: 9780080539683
Paperback ISBN: 9780750636582
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 15th December 1997
Page Count: 288
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
61.99
43.39
43.39
43.39
49.59
43.39
43.39
49.59
7200.00
5400.00
5040.00
5400.00
5760.00
5400.00
5400.00
5760.00
90.91
63.64
63.64
63.64
72.73
63.64
63.64
72.73
88.95
62.27
62.27
62.27
71.16
62.27
62.27
71.16
66.95
46.87
46.87
46.87
53.56
46.87
46.87
53.56
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
64.95
45.47
45.47
45.47
51.96
45.47
45.47
51.96
85.95
60.16
60.16
60.16
68.76
60.16
60.16
68.76
51.99
36.39
36.39
36.39
41.59
36.39
36.39
41.59
78.95
55.27
55.27
55.27
63.16
55.27
55.27
63.16
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Principles of Water Quality Control is the definitive student text in its field for 25 years, this new edition takes an environmental perspective that is highly relevant in the context of current public policy debates. New material also includes EU regulations and changes in the UK water industry since privatisation. The latest technological developments are also taken into account.

As before, the book is intended for undergraduate courses in civil engineering and the environmental sciences, and as preliminary reading for postgraduate courses in public health engineering and water resources technology. It will also be a vital text for post-experience training and professional development, in particular for students preparing for the examinations of the Institute of Water Pollution Control and the Institution of Public Health Engineers.

Key Features

  • 25 Years worth of students can't be wrong
  • International relevance
  • Long established Pergamon title

Readership

Students of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Environmental Sciences, Water Company Engineers and trainees in water supply occupations

Table of Contents

Characteristics of waters and wastewaters
Sampling and analysis
Aquatic microbiology and ecology
Water quality and health
Biological oxidation of organic matter
Water pollution and its control
Quantitites of water and wastewater
Introduction to treatment processes
Preliminary treatment processes
Clarification; Coagulation
Flow through porous media
Aerobic biological oxidation
Anaerobic biological oxidation
Disinfection
Chemical treatment
Sludge dewatering and disposal
Tertiary treatment and water reclamation
Water supply and sanitation in developing countries

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1998
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080539683
Paperback ISBN:
9780750636582

About the Author

T.H.Y. Tebbutt

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Group Research, Biwater Ltd, UK

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.