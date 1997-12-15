Principles of Water Quality Control
5th Edition
Description
Principles of Water Quality Control is the definitive student text in its field for 25 years, this new edition takes an environmental perspective that is highly relevant in the context of current public policy debates. New material also includes EU regulations and changes in the UK water industry since privatisation. The latest technological developments are also taken into account.
As before, the book is intended for undergraduate courses in civil engineering and the environmental sciences, and as preliminary reading for postgraduate courses in public health engineering and water resources technology. It will also be a vital text for post-experience training and professional development, in particular for students preparing for the examinations of the Institute of Water Pollution Control and the Institution of Public Health Engineers.
Key Features
- 25 Years worth of students can't be wrong
- International relevance
Readership
Students of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Environmental Sciences, Water Company Engineers and trainees in water supply occupations
Table of Contents
Characteristics of waters and wastewaters
Sampling and analysis
Aquatic microbiology and ecology
Water quality and health
Biological oxidation of organic matter
Water pollution and its control
Quantitites of water and wastewater
Introduction to treatment processes
Preliminary treatment processes
Clarification; Coagulation
Flow through porous media
Aerobic biological oxidation
Anaerobic biological oxidation
Disinfection
Chemical treatment
Sludge dewatering and disposal
Tertiary treatment and water reclamation
Water supply and sanitation in developing countries
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1998
- Published:
- 15th December 1997
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080539683
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750636582
About the Author
T.H.Y. Tebbutt
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Group Research, Biwater Ltd, UK