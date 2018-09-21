Principles of Regenerative Medicine
3rd Edition
Description
Principles of Regenerative Medicine, Third Edition, details the technologies and advances applied in recent years to strategies for healing and generating tissue. Contributions from a stellar cast of researchers cover the biological and molecular basis of regenerative medicine, highlighting stem cells, wound healing and cell and tissue development. Advances in cell and tissue therapy, including replacement of tissues and organs damaged by disease and previously untreatable conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease, liver disease and renal failure are also incorporated to provide a view to the future and framework for additional studies.
Key Features
- Comprehensively covers the interdisciplinary field of regenerative medicine with contributions from leaders in tissue engineering, cell and developmental biology, biomaterials sciences, nanotechnology, physics, chemistry, bioengineering and surgery
- Includes new chapters devoted to iPS cells and other alternative sources for generating stem cells as written by the scientists who made the breakthroughs
- Edited by a world-renowned team to present a complete story of the development and promise of regenerative medicine
Readership
Advanced students and researchers in regenerative medicine, stem cell biology, developmental biology, and bioengineering
Table of Contents
PART I: Biologic and Molecular Basis for Regenerative Medicine
PART II: Cells and Tissue Development
PART III: Biomaterials for Regenerative Medicine
PART IV: Therapeutic Applications
Section A: Cell Therapy
Section B: Tissue Therapy
PART V: Regulation and Ethics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1454
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 21st September 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128098806
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128098936
About the Editor
Anthony Atala
Anthony Atala, M.D., is the Director of the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine, and the W.H. Boyce Professor and Chair of the Department of Urology at Wake Forest University. Dr. Atala is a practicing surgeon and a researcher in the area of regenerative medicine. His current work focuses on growing new human cells, tissues and organs.
Dr. Atala works with several journals and serves in various roles, including Editor-in-Chief of Current Stem Cell Research and Therapy, and Therapeutic Advances in Urology; as Associate Editor of the Journal of Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine, The Journal of Rejuvenation Research, Nanotechnology in Engineering and Medicine, Gene Therapy and Regulation, and Current Reviews in Urology; as Executive Board Member or Section Editor of the journal Tissue Engineering and International Journal of Artificial Organs, and as Editorial Board member of the International Journal of Stem Cells, Stem Cell Review Letters, Expert Opinion on Biological Therapy, Biomedical Materials, Recent Patents on Regenerative Medicine, the Journal of the American College of Surgeons, the Journal of Urology, BMC Urology, Urology, and Current Opinion in Urology.
Dr. Atala is a recipient of the US Congress funded Christopher Columbus Foundation Award, bestowed on a living American who is currently working on a discovery that will significantly affect society, and the Gold Cystoscope Award for advances in his field. Dr. Atala was named by Scientific American as a Medical Treatments Leader of the Year for his contributions to the fields of cell, tissue and organ regeneration. In 2006, he was named by Fast Company magazine as one of 50 people who “will change how we work and live over the next 10 years. Dr. Atala’s work was listed as Discover Magazine`s Number 1 Top Science Story of the Year in the field of medicine, and as Time Magazine’s top 10 medical breakthroughs of the year in 2007. A Time Magazine poll ranked Dr. Atala as the 56th most influential person of the year in 2007. Esquire Magazine in 2008 named Dr. Atala one of the 75 most influential persons of the 21st century. Fast Company Magazine named Dr. Atala one of 100 Most Creative People in Business in 2009. Dr. Atala was featured in U.S. News & World Report as one of “14 Medical Pioneers Who Aren’t Holding Back.”
Dr. Atala has led or served several national professional and government committees, including the National Institutes of Health working group on Cells and Developmental Biology, and the National Institutes of Health Bioengineering Consortium. He is currently an NIH “Quantum Grant” awardee. Dr. Atala heads a team of over 250 physicians and researchers. Ten applications of technologies developed in Dr. Atala's laboratory have been used clinically. He is the editor of nine books, including Minimally Invasive Urology, Methods of Tissue Engineering, Principles of Regenerative Medicine, and Foundations of Regenerative Medicine, and has published more than 300 journal articles and has applied for or received over 200 national and international patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine, Wake Forest University School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, NC, USA
Robert Lanza
Robert Lanza, M.D. is currently Chief Scientific Officer at Advanced Cell Technology, and Adjunct Professor of Surgical Sciences at Wake Forest University School of Medicine. He has several hundred scientific publications and patents, and over 30 books, including Principles of Tissue Engineering (1st through 4th Editions), Methods of Tissue Engineering, Principles of Cloning (1st and 2nd Editions), Essentials of Stem Cell Biology (1st and 2nd Editions), XENO, Yearbook of Cell & Tissue Transplantation, One World: The Health & Survival of the Human Species in the 21st Century (as editor, with forewords by C. Everett Koop and former President Jimmy Carter), and Medical Science & the Advancement of World Health. Dr. Lanza received his B.A. and M.D. degrees from the University of Pennsylvania, where he was both a University Scholar and Benjamin Franklin Scholar. He is a former Fulbright Scholar, and studied as a student in the laboratory of Richard Hynes (MIT), Jonas Salk (The Salk Institute), and Nobel laureates Gerald Edelman (Rockefeller University) and Rodney Porter (Oxford University). He also worked closely (and coauthored a series of papers) with the late Harvard psychologist B.F. Skinner and heart transplant pioneer Christiaan Barnard. Dr. Lanza's current area of research focuses on the use of stem cells in regenerative medicine.
Affiliations and Expertise
Advanced Cell Technology, MA, USA
Tony Mikos
Antonios G. Mikos is the Louis Calder Professor of Bioengineering and Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at Rice University. He is the Director of the J.W. Cox Laboratory for Biomedical Engineering and the Director of the Center for Excellence in Tissue Engineering at Rice University. He received his Dipl.Eng. (1983) from the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, Greece, and his Ph.D. (1988) in chemical engineering from Purdue University. He was a postdoctoral researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the Harvard Medical School before joining the Rice faculty in 1992 as an assistant professor. Mikos is a Member of the National Academy of Engineering; a Member of the National Academy of Medicine; a Member of the Academy of Medicine, Engineering and Science of Texas; and a Member of the Academy of Athens. He is a Founding Fellow of the Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine International Society, a Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science, a Fellow of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, a Fellow of the American Institute for Medical and Biological Engineering, a Fellow of the Biomedical Engineering Society, a Fellow of the Controlled Release Society, a Fellow of the International Union of Societies for Biomaterials Science and Engineering, and a Fellow of the National Academy of Inventors. Mikos is a founding editor and editor-in-chief of the journals Tissue Engineering Part A, Tissue Engineering Part B: Reviews, and Tissue Engineering Part C: Methods and a member of the editorial boards of the journals Advanced Drug Delivery Reviews, Journal of Biomaterials Science Polymer Edition, Journal of Biomedical Materials Research (Part A and B), and Journal of Controlled Release. He is Past-President of the Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine International Society-Americas and the Society For Biomaterials.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Center for Excellence in Tissue Engineering; Louis Calder Professor of Bioengineering, Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering; Director, J.W. Cox Laboratory for Biomedical Engineering; Rice University