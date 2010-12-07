Principles of Regenerative Medicine
2nd Edition
Description
Virtually any disease that results from malfunctioning, damaged, or failing tissues may be potentially cured through regenerative medicine therapies, by either regenerating the damaged tissues in vivo, or by growing the tissues and organs in vitro and implanting them into the patient. Principles of Regenerative Medicine discusses the latest advances in technology and medicine for replacing tissues and organs damaged by disease and of developing therapies for previously untreatable conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease, liver disease, and renal failure.
Key Features
- Key for all researchers and instituions in Stem Cell Biology, Bioengineering, and Developmental Biology
- The first of its kind to offer an advanced understanding of the latest technologies in regenerative medicine
- New discoveries from leading researchers on restoration of diseased tissues and organs
Readership
Advanced researchers in bioengineering, stem cell biology, and developmental biology.
Table of Contents
1 Molecular Organization of Cells
2 Cell-ECM interactions In Repair and Regeneration
3 Developmental Mechanisms of Regeneration
4 The molecular basis of pluripotency in Principles of Regenerative Medicine
5 How cells change their phenotype
6 Scarless Wound Healing
7 Somatic Cloning and Epigenetic Reprogramming in Mammals
8 Engineered Proteins for Manipulating Gene Expression and Genome Sequence
9 Genetic Approaches in Human Embryonic Stem Cells and Their Derivatives
10 Embryonic Stem Cells: Derivation and Properties
11 Alternate Sources of human embryonic stem cells
12 Stem cells derived from amniotic fluid and placenta
13 Induced Pluripotent stem cells
14 Mesenchymal Stem cells Derived from Bone Marrow
15 Multipotent adult progenitor cells
16 Mesenchymal Stem cells
17 Hepatic Stem Cells and Therapy
18 Cardiac stem cells
19 Skeletal muscle stem cells
20 Stem Cells Derived from Fat
21 Stem Cells Derived from Peripheral Blood
22 Islet Cell Therapy and Pancreatic Stem Cells
23 Regenerative Medicine for Diseases of the Retina
24 Somatic cells: Growth and expansion potential of T Lymphocytes
25 Mechanical Determinants of Tissue Development
26 Morphogenesis and Morphogenic Proteins
27 Physical stress as a factor in tissue growth and remodeling
28 Intelligent Surfaces for Cell Sheet Engineering
29 Applications of Nanotechnology in Regenerative Medicine
30 Design Principles in Biomaterials and Scaffolds
31 Natural Origin Materials- Processing, Modification and Performance
32 Synthetic Polymers
33 Collagen Based Scaffold Materials
34 Hydrogels
35 Surface Modification of Biomaterials
36 Histogenesis in Three-Dimensional Scaffolds
37 Biocompatibility and Bioresponse to biomaterials
38 Mechano-inducible systems for stem cells
39 Biomineralization and Bone Regeneration
40 Cell therapy for blood substitutes
41 Articular Cartilage
42 Implantation of Myogenic Cells in Skeletal Muscles
43 Clinical islet transplantation
44 Fetal Tissues
45 Engineering of Large Diameter Vessels
46 Engineering of Small Diameter Vessels
47 Cardiac Tissue
48 Regenerative Medicine in the Cornea
49 Alimentary Tract
50 Extracorporeal Kidney Support
51 Tissue Engineering of the Reproductive System
52 Cartilage Tissue Engineering
53 Functional Tissue Engineering of Ligament and Tendon Injuries
54 Central Nervous System
55 Peripheral Nervous System
56 Tissue Engineeing of Skin
57 Tissue Engineering of the Respiratory Tree
58 Ethical Considerations
59 US Stem Cell Research Policy
60 Overview of FDA Regulatory Process
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1202
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2011
- Published:
- 7th December 2010
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123814234
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123814227
About the Editor
Anthony Atala
Anthony Atala, M.D., is the Director of the Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine, and the W.H. Boyce Professor and Chair of the Department of Urology at Wake Forest University. Dr. Atala is a practicing surgeon and a researcher in the area of regenerative medicine. His current work focuses on growing new human cells, tissues and organs.
Dr. Atala works with several journals and serves in various roles, including Editor-in-Chief of Current Stem Cell Research and Therapy, and Therapeutic Advances in Urology; as Associate Editor of the Journal of Tissue Engineering and Regenerative Medicine, The Journal of Rejuvenation Research, Nanotechnology in Engineering and Medicine, Gene Therapy and Regulation, and Current Reviews in Urology; as Executive Board Member or Section Editor of the journal Tissue Engineering and International Journal of Artificial Organs, and as Editorial Board member of the International Journal of Stem Cells, Stem Cell Review Letters, Expert Opinion on Biological Therapy, Biomedical Materials, Recent Patents on Regenerative Medicine, the Journal of the American College of Surgeons, the Journal of Urology, BMC Urology, Urology, and Current Opinion in Urology.
Dr. Atala is a recipient of the US Congress funded Christopher Columbus Foundation Award, bestowed on a living American who is currently working on a discovery that will significantly affect society, and the Gold Cystoscope Award for advances in his field. Dr. Atala was named by Scientific American as a Medical Treatments Leader of the Year for his contributions to the fields of cell, tissue and organ regeneration. In 2006, he was named by Fast Company magazine as one of 50 people who “will change how we work and live over the next 10 years. Dr. Atala’s work was listed as Discover Magazine`s Number 1 Top Science Story of the Year in the field of medicine, and as Time Magazine’s top 10 medical breakthroughs of the year in 2007. A Time Magazine poll ranked Dr. Atala as the 56th most influential person of the year in 2007. Esquire Magazine in 2008 named Dr. Atala one of the 75 most influential persons of the 21st century. Fast Company Magazine named Dr. Atala one of 100 Most Creative People in Business in 2009. Dr. Atala was featured in U.S. News & World Report as one of “14 Medical Pioneers Who Aren’t Holding Back.”
Dr. Atala has led or served several national professional and government committees, including the National Institutes of Health working group on Cells and Developmental Biology, and the National Institutes of Health Bioengineering Consortium. He is currently an NIH “Quantum Grant” awardee. Dr. Atala heads a team of over 250 physicians and researchers. Ten applications of technologies developed in Dr. Atala's laboratory have been used clinically. He is the editor of nine books, including Minimally Invasive Urology, Methods of Tissue Engineering, Principles of Regenerative Medicine, and Foundations of Regenerative Medicine, and has published more than 300 journal articles and has applied for or received over 200 national and international patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Wake Forest Institute for Regenerative Medicine, Wake Forest University School of Medicine, Winston-Salem, NC, USA
Robert Lanza
Robert Lanza, M.D. is currently Chief Scientific Officer at Advanced Cell Technology, and Adjunct Professor of Surgical Sciences at Wake Forest University School of Medicine. He has several hundred scientific publications and patents, and over 30 books, including Principles of Tissue Engineering (1st through 4th Editions), Methods of Tissue Engineering, Principles of Cloning (1st and 2nd Editions), Essentials of Stem Cell Biology (1st and 2nd Editions), XENO, Yearbook of Cell & Tissue Transplantation, One World: The Health & Survival of the Human Species in the 21st Century (as editor, with forewords by C. Everett Koop and former President Jimmy Carter), and Medical Science & the Advancement of World Health. Dr. Lanza received his B.A. and M.D. degrees from the University of Pennsylvania, where he was both a University Scholar and Benjamin Franklin Scholar. He is a former Fulbright Scholar, and studied as a student in the laboratory of Richard Hynes (MIT), Jonas Salk (The Salk Institute), and Nobel laureates Gerald Edelman (Rockefeller University) and Rodney Porter (Oxford University). He also worked closely (and coauthored a series of papers) with the late Harvard psychologist B.F. Skinner and heart transplant pioneer Christiaan Barnard. Dr. Lanza's current area of research focuses on the use of stem cells in regenerative medicine.
Affiliations and Expertise
Advanced Cell Technology, MA, USA
James Thomson
Affiliations and Expertise
Wisconsin Regional Primate Research Center, University of Wisconsin, Madison, USA