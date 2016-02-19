Principles of Quantum Electronics focuses on the concept of quantum electronics as the application of quantum theory to engineering problems. It examines the principles that govern specific quantum electronics devices and presents their theoretical applications to typical problems. Comprised of 10 chapters, this book starts with an overview of the Dirac formulation of quantum mechanics. This text then considers the derivation of the formalism of field quantization and discusses the properties of photons and phonons. Other chapters examine the interaction between the electromagnetic field and charged particles. This book discusses as well the interaction of radiation with free and bound electrons, with focus on the spontaneous and stimulated emission of radiation by bound electrons. The final chapter provides the investigation that Maxwell's theory can be regarded as the quantum theory of a single photon. This book is a valuable resource for graduate students, specialists, and engineers who are interested in the field of quantum electrodynamics.

Table of Contents



Preface

1. Review of Quantum Mechanics

1.1 Hamiltonian Mechanics

1.2 Operators and State Vectors

1.3 Quantization Rules

1.4 The Harmonic Oscillator

Problems

2. Field Quantization

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Quantization of an LC Circuit

2.3 Quantization of Transverse Electromagnetic Fields

2.4 The Photon

2.5 Phonons of a Linear Lattice Model

2.6 Phonons of the Three-Dimensional Lattice

Problems

3. Interaction between Fields and Charges

3.1 Interacting Systems

3.2 The Quantized Field Excited by a Classical Current

Problems

4. Photon Emission by "Free" Electrons

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Transit Time LC Oscillator, Quantum-Mechanical Treatment

4.3 Transit Time LC Oscillator, Classical Treatment

4.4 Discussion of the Transit Time LC Oscillator

4.5 Stimulated Emission of Bremsstrahlung

4.6 Čerenkov Radiation

Problems

5. Interaction of Bound Electrons with Radiation

5.1 Spontaneous and Stimulated Emission and Absorption by Bound Electrons

5.2 A Simple, One-Dimensional Maser Model

5.3 The Natural Line-width

5.4 Interference of the Light of Two Independent Lasers

5.5 The Doppler Effect

Problems

6. Noise and Counting Statistics

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Thermal Noise

6.3 Quantum Noise

6.4 Shot Noise

6.5 Noise Performance of Light Detectors

6.6 Noise Performance of Light Amplifiers

6.7 The Poisson Distribution

6.8 Photon Counting Statistics

Problems

7. The Density Matrix Method

7.1 Definition of the Density Matrix

7.2 Properties of the Density Matrix

7.3 Laser Treated by Means of the Density Matrix

7.4 Laser Saturation

7.5 Nonlinear Effects Treated with the Help of the Density Matrix

7.6 Second Harmonic Generation

7.7 Parametric Up- and Down-Conversion and Amplification

7.8 Raman Effect

Problems

8. Multiple-Photon Processes

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Emission and Absorption of More than One Photon

8.3 Rayleigh Scattering

8.4 Raman Scattering

8.5 A Different Approach to the Raman Effect

8.6 The Raman Effect in Crystals

8.7 Discussion of the Raman Effect in Crystals

8.8 Brillouin Scattering

8.9 Parametric Processes

Problems

9. Losses in Quantum Electronics

9.1 Loss Description in Classical and Quantum Mechanics

9.2 Modes in a Lossy Cavity

9.3 Propagation of Modes in a Lossy Waveguide

9.4 Thermal Noise and the Loss Model

Problems

10. Maxwell's Theory as Quantum Theory of the Photon

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Maxwell's Equations in Momentum Representation

10.3 Schrödinger Equation of the Photon

10.4 Photon Energy

10.5 The Normalization Factor

10.6 Photon Momentum

10.7 Angular Momentum and Spin

10.8 Photon Wave Function in Real Space

Problems

References

Supplementary References

Index