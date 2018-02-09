Principles of Pulmonary Medicine
7th Edition
Description
With an emphasis on the pathophysiologic basis of pulmonary disease, Principles of Pulmonary Medicine, 7th Edition, by Drs. Steven E Weinberger, Barbara A Cockrill, and Jess Mandel, provides a superbly illustrated introduction to this fast-changing field. This essential text employs a concise and understandable approach, integrating clinical topics with underlying physiologic, pathophysiologic, and basic science concepts critical for medical students, trainees, and those looking for a practical update on both acute and chronic pulmonary diseases
Key Features
- Offers access to extensive online resources, including author commentaries, video clips, audio recordings of lung sounds, and 200 case-based self-assessment questions – covering topics including pulmonary function tests, physiologic data, and arterial blood gas testing and modeled after the USMLE exam.
- Discusses therapeutic strategies, including the available evidence for assessing relative benefits, harms, and costs, where appropriate.
- Provides an excellent visual basis for understanding and interpreting pulmonary disease with easy-to-understand anatomic illustrations and accompanying radiologic and pathophysiologic images.
Table of Contents
Contents
1 Pulmonary Anatomy and Physiology: The Basics
2 Presentation of the Patient with Pulmonary Disease
3 Evaluation of the Patient with Pulmonary Disease
4 Anatomic and Physiologic Aspects of Airways
5 Asthma
6 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
7 Miscellaneous Airway Diseases
8 Anatomic and Physiologic Aspects of the Pulmonary Parenchyma
9 Overview of Diffuse Parenchymal Lung Diseases
10 Diffuse Parenchymal Lung Diseases Associated with Known Etiologic Agents
11 Diffuse Parenchymal Lung Diseases of Unknown Etiology
12 Anatomic and Physiologic Aspects of the Pulmonary Vasculature
13 Pulmonary Embolism
14 Pulmonary Hypertension
15 Pleural Disease
16 Mediastinal Disease
17 Anatomic and Physiologic Aspects of Neural, Muscular, and Chest Wall Interactions with the Lungs
18 Disorders of Ventilatory Control
19 Disorders of the Respiratory Pump
20 Lung Cancer: Etiologic and Pathologic Aspects
21 Lung Cancer: Clinical Aspects
22 Lung Defense Mechanisms
23 Pneumonia
24 Tuberculosis and Nontuberculous Mycobacteria
25 Miscellaneous Infections Caused by Fungi and Pneumocystis
26 Pulmonary Complications in the Immunocompromised Host
27 Classification and Pathophysiologic Aspects of Respiratory Failure
28 Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome
29 Management of Respiratory Failure
Appendix A Sample Problems Using Respiratory Equations
Appendix B Pulmonary Function Tests: Guidelines for Interpretation and Sample Problems
Appendix C Arterial Blood Gases: Guidelines for Interpretation and Sample Problems
Details
- No. of pages:
- 424
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 9th February 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323523714
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323523738
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323523721
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323547123
About the Author
Steven Weinberger
Affiliations and Expertise
Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer, American College of Physicians; Adjunct Professor of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Senior Lecturer on Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts
Barbara Cockrill
Affiliations and Expertise
Pulmonary Vascular Disease Center, Brigham and Women's Hospital; Assistant Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts
Jess Mandel
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Associate Dean for Undergraduate Medical Education, University of California San Diego School of Medicine, La Jolla, California