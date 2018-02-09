Principles of Pulmonary Medicine - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323523714, 9780323523738

Principles of Pulmonary Medicine

7th Edition

Authors: Steven Weinberger Barbara Cockrill Jess Mandel
Paperback ISBN: 9780323523714
eBook ISBN: 9780323523738
eBook ISBN: 9780323523721
eBook ISBN: 9780323547123
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 9th February 2018
Page Count: 424
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

With an emphasis on the pathophysiologic basis of pulmonary disease, Principles of Pulmonary Medicine, 7th Edition, by Drs. Steven E Weinberger, Barbara A Cockrill, and Jess Mandel, provides a superbly illustrated introduction to this fast-changing field. This essential text employs a concise and understandable approach, integrating clinical topics with underlying physiologic, pathophysiologic, and basic science concepts critical for medical students, trainees, and those looking for a practical update on both acute and chronic pulmonary diseases

Key Features

  • Offers access to extensive online resources, including author commentaries, video clips, audio recordings of lung sounds, and 200 case-based self-assessment questions – covering topics including pulmonary function tests, physiologic data, and arterial blood gas testing and modeled after the USMLE exam.

  • Discusses therapeutic strategies, including the available evidence for assessing relative benefits, harms, and costs, where appropriate.

  • Provides an excellent visual basis for understanding and interpreting pulmonary disease with easy-to-understand anatomic illustrations and accompanying radiologic and pathophysiologic images.

Table of Contents

Contents

 1 Pulmonary Anatomy and Physiology: The Basics

 2 Presentation of the Patient with Pulmonary Disease

 3 Evaluation of the Patient with Pulmonary Disease

 4 Anatomic and Physiologic Aspects of Airways

 5 Asthma

 6 Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

 7 Miscellaneous Airway Diseases

 8 Anatomic and Physiologic Aspects of the Pulmonary Parenchyma

 9 Overview of Diffuse Parenchymal Lung Diseases

10 Diffuse Parenchymal Lung Diseases Associated with Known Etiologic Agents

11 Diffuse Parenchymal Lung Diseases of Unknown Etiology

12 Anatomic and Physiologic Aspects of the Pulmonary Vasculature

13 Pulmonary Embolism

14 Pulmonary Hypertension

15 Pleural Disease

16 Mediastinal Disease

17 Anatomic and Physiologic Aspects of Neural, Muscular, and Chest Wall Interactions with the Lungs

18 Disorders of Ventilatory Control

19 Disorders of the Respiratory Pump

20 Lung Cancer: Etiologic and Pathologic Aspects

21 Lung Cancer: Clinical Aspects

22 Lung Defense Mechanisms

23 Pneumonia

24 Tuberculosis and Nontuberculous Mycobacteria 

25 Miscellaneous Infections Caused by Fungi and Pneumocystis

26 Pulmonary Complications in the Immunocompromised Host

27 Classification and Pathophysiologic Aspects of Respiratory Failure

28 Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

29 Management of Respiratory Failure

Appendix A Sample Problems Using Respiratory Equations

Appendix B Pulmonary Function Tests: Guidelines for Interpretation and Sample Problems

Appendix C Arterial Blood Gases: Guidelines for Interpretation and Sample Problems

Details

No. of pages:
424
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780323523714
eBook ISBN:
9780323523738
eBook ISBN:
9780323523721
eBook ISBN:
9780323547123

About the Author

Steven Weinberger

Affiliations and Expertise

Executive Vice President and Chief Executive Officer, American College of Physicians; Adjunct Professor of Medicine, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Senior Lecturer on Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts

Barbara Cockrill

Affiliations and Expertise

Pulmonary Vascular Disease Center, Brigham and Women's Hospital; Assistant Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts

Jess Mandel

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Associate Dean for Undergraduate Medical Education, University of California San Diego School of Medicine, La Jolla, California

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.