Principles of Physiological Measurement
1st Edition
Description
Principles of Physiological Measurement examines the basic principles underlying the techniques and instruments used in making measurements, including tracer methods and compartmental analysis. It describes measurements of oxygen, carbon dioxide, pH, ammonia, and miscellaneous gases such as hydrogen and nitrogen. The book also describes the general concepts of electrical transduction, amplification, and recording.
Organized into 15 chapters, this volume begins with an overview of some fundamental concepts of measurement, including basic gas and solution concepts, electronics relevant to measurement methods, and error in designing experiments. Some chapters are dedicated to the measurement of oxygen in gases and in aqueous solutions, partial pressure measurement of carbon dioxide in liquids, measurement of intracellular pH, and measurement of ammonia in gases and in solutions. Other chapters discuss the blood gas measurement, problems of controlling the gaseous environment, and basic principles of flow, velocity, force, displacement, and pressure, along with common methods for their measurement. The final chapters deal with ions and solutions, radioisotope concepts and techniques, and tracer kinetics. This book will be of interest to natural scientists and students in physiology courses.
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1 Making Measurements
1.1 Introduction
1.2 The Distribution of Error
1.3 Pipetting: A Basic Laboratory Technique
1.4 Acknowledging Error When Designing Experiments
Literature Cited
Chapter 2 Basic Gas and Solution Concepts
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Gases
2.3 Liquids
2.4 Dissolution of Gases in Liquids
2.5 Diffusion
2.6 The Atmosphere
2.7 Convection: The Bulk Flow of Fluids
2.8 The Properties of Water and Aqueous Solutions
Literature Cited
Suggested Further Reading
Chapter 3 Basic Electronics of Measurement
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Simple Circuits
3.3 Amplification
3.4 Power Supplies
3.5 The Wheatstone Bridge
3.6 Electrical Measurements: Voltage, Current, Resistance
3.7 Electrical Recording
3.8 The Oscilloscope
3.9 Digital Techniques
Literature Cited
Suggested Further Reading
Chapter 4 Oxygen Measurement
4.1 Basic Properties
4.2 History
4.3 Oxygen Measurement in Gases
4.4 Oxygen Measurement in Aqueous Solution
Literature Cited
Chapter 5 Carbon Dioxide Measurement
5.1 Basic Properties
5.2 The Chemistry of CO2 in Water
5.3 Useful Reactions of CO2
5.4 Measurement of CO2 in Gases
5.5 Partial Pressure Measurement in Liquids
5.6 Measurement in Liquids: Total Content
5.7 Conclusions
Literature Cited
Chapter 6 pH
6.1 The Concept of pH
6.2 Buffering
6.3 Measuring pH in Bulk Solutions
6.4 Measurement of Intracellular pH
6.5 Miscellaneous pH Methods
Literature Cited
Chapter 7 Ammonia
7.1 Basic Properties
7.2 Introduction
7.3 Ammonia Solubility
7.4 The Chemistry of Ammonia in Solution
7.5 Measurement of Ammonia in Gases
7.6 Measurement of Ammonia in Solution
7.7 Ammonia Contamination
Literature Cited
Suggested Further Reading
Chapter 8 Miscellaneous Gases
8.1 Hydrogen
8.2 Carbon Monoxide
8.3 Helium
8.4 Nitrogen
Literature Cited
Chapter 9 Controlling the Gaseous Environment
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Controlling Humidity (Water Vapor)
9.3 Mixing Gases
9.4 Gas Washout and Changeover
9.5 Controlling Gases in Solutions
Literature Cited
Chapter 10 Measurement of Physiological Gases in Blood
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Blood and Plasma Sampling
10.3 Oxygen in Blood
10.4 Carbon Dioxide in Blood
10.5 Other Gases
10.6 Dissociation Curve Measurement
Literature Cited
Suggested Further Reading
Chapter 11 Flow and Velocity Measurement
11.1 Flow Measurement in Gases
11.2 Measurement of Flow in Liquids
Literature Cited
Chapter 12 Force, Displacement, and Pressure Measurement
12.1 Basic Units
12.2 Displacement Transducers
12.3 Pressure Transducers
Literature Cited
Chapter 13 Measurement of Ions and Solution Properties
13.1 Osmotic Pressure
13.2 Salinity Measurement
13.3 Measurement of Water Content
13.4 Measurement of Specific Inorganic Ions
13.5 Specific Ion Electrodes
13.6 Ion Chromatography
Literature Cited
Chapter 14 Radioisotope Techniques
14.1 Types of Radiation
14.2 Detection of Radiation: Interaction with Matter
14.3 Radioactive Half-Life
14.4 Units of Radiation
14.5 Practical Aspects of Gamma Counting
14.6 Practical Aspects of Liquid Scintillation Counting
14.7 Quenching and Efficiency Correction
14.8 Radiation Safety and Handling
Literature Cited
Chapter 15 Tracer Methods and Compartmental Analysis
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Single Compartment Kinetics: The Dye Wash-Out Example
15.3 Single Compartment Analysis: A Chemical Pool Example
15.4 Two-Compartment Kinetics
15.5 The Use of Tracers for Ion Movements
15.6 Multi-Compartment Analyses
Literature Cited
Suggested Further Reading
Appendices
Appendix 1 Units of Pressure and Conversion Factors
Appendix 2 Solubility of O2 and CO2 at Different Temperatures and Salinities
Appendix 3 Vapor Pressure of Water at Different Temperatures
Appendix 4 BASIC Computer Program for Calculating the Time Course of Washout or Changeover from One Concentration to Another
Appendix 5 Composition and Characteristics of Some Standard Buffers
Appendix 6 Nomograms for Assessment of Radiation Counting Errors
Appendix 7 Calculations for Dual-Isotope Counting
Appendix 8 Table of Electrical Symbols
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1986
- Published:
- 17th April 1986
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323157438