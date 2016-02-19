Principles of Ocean Physics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120588664, 9780080570747

Principles of Ocean Physics, Volume 38

1st Edition

Authors: John Apel
eBook ISBN: 9780080570747
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1987
Page Count: 634
Table of Contents

Preface. Acknowledgements. Physical Oceanography. Forcing Functions and Responses. Hydrodynamic Equations of the Sea. Thermodynamics and Energy Relations. Geophysical Fluid Dynamics I. Waves and Tides. Geophysical Fluid Dynamics II. Currents and Circulation. Acoustical Oceanography. Electromagnetics and the Sea. Optics of the Sea. Fundamental Physical Constants. Astronomical and Geodetic Parameters. Representative Values for Oceanic and Atmospheric Parameters. Electrical Parameters. Dimensionless Numbers for Fluids. Index.

Description

In recent years, significant advances in both the theoretical and observational sides of physical oceanography have allowed the ocean's physical behavior to be described more quantitatively. This book discusses the physical mechanisms and processes of the sea, and will be valuable not only to oceanographers but also physicists, graduate students, and scientists working in dynamics or optics of the marine environment.

Readership

Physicists, graduate students, and scientists from allied disciplines working on specific aspects of the marine environment such as dynamics or optics.

John Apel

John Apel Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Johns Hopkins University, Laurel, Maryland

