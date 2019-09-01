Principles of Nutrigenetics and Nutrigenomics

Preface

Catherina Geissler

Introduction

Raffaele De Caterina, J. Alfredo Martinez and Martin Kohlmeier

Section 1: The biological basis of heritability and diversity

1. The nature of traits, genes and variation

Jose Luis, Vizmanos, Nick Cross and Francisco J. Novo

2. Molecular biology of genetic variants

Martin Kohlmeier

3. Regulation of Gene Expression

Maria L. Bonet and Andreu Palou

4. The role of nutrition in DNA replication, DNA damage prevention and DNA repair

Michael Fenech

5. Genotyping and sequencing

Xabier Aguirre and others

6. RNA analyses

Angel Gil, Francisco Javier Ruiz-Ojeda Sr. and Julio Plaza Díaz

7. Methods in Nutrigenomics for precision nutrition

Adela Chirita-Emandi and Mihai Niculescu

8. Epigenetics: Methodology and tools for nutrition research

María Luisa Mansego, J. Alfredo Martinez and Fermin I. Milagro

9. Proteomic analyses

Fernando J. Corrales and Leticia Odriozola

10. Metabolomic analyses

Susan Sumner

11. Metagenomics

Isabel Moreno-Indias and Francisco José Tinahones

12. A Broader View on Omics and Systems Biology

Cristina Andres-Lacueva and others

13. Study design in genomic epidemiology

Jose L. Santos and Fernando Rivadenerira

14. Epistemology of nutrigenetic knowledge

Martin Kohlmeier

Section 2: Nutrigenetics

15. Nutrigenetics and the early life origins of health and disease: effects of protein restriction

Simon Langley-Evans

16. Perinatal nutrition

Paul Cordero Sánchez, M Vinciguerra and Jude Oben

17. Epigenetics Mechanisms

Sang Woon Choi and Lara K. Hyde

18. Genetics of Chrononutrition

Marta Garaulet

19. Newborn screening

Adela Chirita-Emandi

20. Genomics of Eating Behavior and Appetite Regulation

Nanette I. Steinle

21. Genetics of Body Composition: From Severe Obesity to Extreme Leanness

Jose L. Santos and Victor Cortés

22. Genetic regulation of energy homeostasis: obesity implications

Itziar Abete, Navas-Carretero, Zulet MA and Martínez JA

23. Genetic variations in the response to weight-loss diets

Daniel A. de Luis, Aller R, Izaola O, Martínez JA

24. Genetic variations in the response to exercise: impact on physical fitness and performance

Louis Perusse

25. Genetic variations impacting the response to defined diets

Tiange Wang and Lu Qi

26. Carbohydrates

Ana Ramírez de Molina and Clara Ibáñez

27. Monounsaturated and Saturated Fatty Acids

Jose M. Ordovás

28. Omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids

William S. Harris

29. Blood cholesterol

Peter Jones

30. Genetic Individuality and Alcoholic Consumption

Rosa M. Lamuela-Raventós, Ramón Estruch Riba and Richard Kirwan

31. Vitamin A and other carotenoids

Johannes von Lintig and Darwin Babino

32. Vitamin D

Karina Fischer

33. Vitamin E

Patrick Borel, Charles Desmarchelier

34. Vitamin K

Jorg Saupe

35. Vitamins as Cofactors for Energy Homeostasis: Biotin, Thiamine and Pantothenic Acid

Antonio Velázquez-Arellano and Alain de J. Hernández-Vazquez

36. Vitamin C

Martin Kohlmeier

37. Vitamin B2

Annet M. Bosch

38. Niacin

George Rasti, Nicolas G. Simonet and Alejandro Vaquero

39. Folate, vitamin B6, vitamin B12

Natalia Krupenko

40. Choline

Steven H. Zeisel

41. Electrolytes

Olivia Dong

42. Iron

Martin Kohlmeier

43. Trace elements

Martin Kohlmeier

44. Polyphenols and Nutrigenetic/Nutrigenomic Associations with Obesity-Related Metabolic Diseases

Myung-Sook Choi and Eun-Young Kwon

45. Caffeine

Raffaele De Caterina

46. Phytanic acid

Ronald J.A. Wanders

47. Cognitive function

Carol L. Cheatham

48. Cardiovascular Disease

Raffaele De Caterina and Rosalinda Madonna

49. Hemostasis and thrombosis

Antonio Capurso and Cristiano Capurso

50. Diabetes mellitus

Helen M. Roche

51. Bone health

Jose-Luis Perez-Castrillon and Jose A. Riancho

52. Nutrients and Genes in the Liver

Marice Cariello, Eleno Piccinin, Oihane García-Irigoyen and Antonio Moschetta

53. Hyperuricemia and gout

Venkata Saroja Voruganti and Geetha Chittoor

54. Aging

Deyang Yu, Luigi Fontana and D.W Lamming

55. Epigenetics in food allergies: the missing piece of the puzzle

Shimrit Bar-El and Ram Reifen

56. Gut microbiota and their influence on the response to foods

Yolanda Sanz, Kevin Portune and Alfonso Benítez-Paez

Section 3: Nutrigenomics

57. Nutrients and Gene Expression in Development

Dolores Busso, Nicolas Santander, Francisca Salas and Jose L. Santos

58. Nutrients and gene expression in Obesity

Fermin I. Milagro, Moreno-Aliaga MJ and Martinez JA

59. Nutrients and gene expression in Diabetes

Dominique Langin

60. Gene expression in dyslipidemias

Rui Curi and Catia Lira Amaral

61. Nutrients and gene expression in Inflammation

Charles N. Serhan

62. Nutrients and gene expression in Cardiovascular Disease

Raffaele De Caterina

63. Nutrients and Gene Expression in Cancer

Ana B. Crujeiras and David de Lorenzo

64. Nutrients and Gene Expression Affecting Bone Metabolism

Jose-Luis Perez-Castrillon and others

Section 4: Translational nutrigenetics and nutrigenomics

65. Nutrigenetics-based intervention studies

Rodrigo San-Cristobal, Santiago Navas-Carretero, Martin Kohlmeier and J. Alfredo Martinez

66. Genome-based nutrition guidance

Martin Kohlmeier

67. Nutrigenomics of food pesticides

Rosita Gabbianelli and Laura Bordoni

68. Pharmaconutrigenetics: the impact of genetics on nutrient-drug interactions

Olivia Dong and Tim Wiltshire

69. Setting genome-directed guidelines and algorithms

Martin Kohlmeier

70. Direct-to-consumer services

Lynnette Ferguson

71. Privacy risks and protective measures

Francesco Visioli

72. Ethical considerations in nutrigenetics and nutrigenomics

Ulf Gorman

73. Impact of Nutrigenetics and Nutrigenomics on Society

Artemis Simopoulous