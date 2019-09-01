Principles of Nutrigenetics and Nutrigenomics
1st Edition
Fundamentals of Individualized Nutrition
Description
Principles of Nutrigenetics and Nutrigenomics: Fundamentals for Individualized Nutrition is the most comprehensive foundational text on the complex topics of nutrigenetics and nutrigenomics. Edited by three leaders in the field with contributions from the most well-cited researchers conducting groundbreaking research in the field, the book covers how the genetic makeup influences the response to foods and nutrients and how nutrients affect gene expression. Principles of Nutrigenetics and Nutrigenomics: Fundamentals for Individualized Nutrition is broken into four parts providing a valuable overview of genetics, nutrigenetics, and nutrigenomics, and a conclusion that helps to translate research into practice.
With an overview of the background, evidence, challenges, and opportunities in the field, readers will come away with a strong understanding of how this new science is the frontier of medical nutrition. Principles of Nutrigenetics and Nutrigenomics: Fundamentals for Individualized Nutrition is a valuable reference for students and researchers studying nutrition, genetics, medicine, and related fields.
Key Features
- Uniquely foundational, comprehensive, and systematic approach with full evidence-based coverage of established and emerging topics in nutrigenetics and nutrigenomics
- Includes a valuable guide to ethics for genetic testing for nutritional advice
- Chapters include definitions, methods, summaries, figures, and tables to help students, researchers, and faculty grasp key concepts
- Companion website includes slide decks, images, questions, and other teaching and learning aids designed to facilitate communication and comprehension of the content presented in the book
Readership
Researchers and students studying nutrition, genetics, genomics, personalized nutrition; clinicians including physicians, dieticians; food scientists and supplement professionals pioneering personalized functional food and nutraceuticals product development
Table of Contents
Preface
Catherina Geissler
Introduction
Raffaele De Caterina, J. Alfredo Martinez and Martin Kohlmeier
Section 1: The biological basis of heritability and diversity
1. The nature of traits, genes and variation
Jose Luis, Vizmanos, Nick Cross and Francisco J. Novo
2. Molecular biology of genetic variants
Martin Kohlmeier
3. Regulation of Gene Expression
Maria L. Bonet and Andreu Palou
4. The role of nutrition in DNA replication, DNA damage prevention and DNA repair
Michael Fenech
5. Genotyping and sequencing
Xabier Aguirre and others
6. RNA analyses
Angel Gil, Francisco Javier Ruiz-Ojeda Sr. and Julio Plaza Díaz
7. Methods in Nutrigenomics for precision nutrition
Adela Chirita-Emandi and Mihai Niculescu
8. Epigenetics: Methodology and tools for nutrition research
María Luisa Mansego, J. Alfredo Martinez and Fermin I. Milagro
9. Proteomic analyses
Fernando J. Corrales and Leticia Odriozola
10. Metabolomic analyses
Susan Sumner
11. Metagenomics
Isabel Moreno-Indias and Francisco José Tinahones
12. A Broader View on Omics and Systems Biology
Cristina Andres-Lacueva and others
13. Study design in genomic epidemiology
Jose L. Santos and Fernando Rivadenerira
14. Epistemology of nutrigenetic knowledge
Martin Kohlmeier
Section 2: Nutrigenetics
15. Nutrigenetics and the early life origins of health and disease: effects of protein restriction
Simon Langley-Evans
16. Perinatal nutrition
Paul Cordero Sánchez, M Vinciguerra and Jude Oben
17. Epigenetics Mechanisms
Sang Woon Choi and Lara K. Hyde
18. Genetics of Chrononutrition
Marta Garaulet
19. Newborn screening
Adela Chirita-Emandi
20. Genomics of Eating Behavior and Appetite Regulation
Nanette I. Steinle
21. Genetics of Body Composition: From Severe Obesity to Extreme Leanness
Jose L. Santos and Victor Cortés
22. Genetic regulation of energy homeostasis: obesity implications
Itziar Abete, Navas-Carretero, Zulet MA and Martínez JA
23. Genetic variations in the response to weight-loss diets
Daniel A. de Luis, Aller R, Izaola O, Martínez JA
24. Genetic variations in the response to exercise: impact on physical fitness and performance
Louis Perusse
25. Genetic variations impacting the response to defined diets
Tiange Wang and Lu Qi
26. Carbohydrates
Ana Ramírez de Molina and Clara Ibáñez
27. Monounsaturated and Saturated Fatty Acids
Jose M. Ordovás
28. Omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids
William S. Harris
29. Blood cholesterol
Peter Jones
30. Genetic Individuality and Alcoholic Consumption
Rosa M. Lamuela-Raventós, Ramón Estruch Riba and Richard Kirwan
31. Vitamin A and other carotenoids
Johannes von Lintig and Darwin Babino
32. Vitamin D
Karina Fischer
33. Vitamin E
Patrick Borel, Charles Desmarchelier
34. Vitamin K
Jorg Saupe
35. Vitamins as Cofactors for Energy Homeostasis: Biotin, Thiamine and Pantothenic Acid
Antonio Velázquez-Arellano and Alain de J. Hernández-Vazquez
36. Vitamin C
Martin Kohlmeier
37. Vitamin B2
Annet M. Bosch
38. Niacin
George Rasti, Nicolas G. Simonet and Alejandro Vaquero
39. Folate, vitamin B6, vitamin B12
Natalia Krupenko
40. Choline
Steven H. Zeisel
41. Electrolytes
Olivia Dong
42. Iron
Martin Kohlmeier
43. Trace elements
Martin Kohlmeier
44. Polyphenols and Nutrigenetic/Nutrigenomic Associations with Obesity-Related Metabolic Diseases
Myung-Sook Choi and Eun-Young Kwon
45. Caffeine
Raffaele De Caterina
46. Phytanic acid
Ronald J.A. Wanders
47. Cognitive function
Carol L. Cheatham
48. Cardiovascular Disease
Raffaele De Caterina and Rosalinda Madonna
49. Hemostasis and thrombosis
Antonio Capurso and Cristiano Capurso
50. Diabetes mellitus
Helen M. Roche
51. Bone health
Jose-Luis Perez-Castrillon and Jose A. Riancho
52. Nutrients and Genes in the Liver
Marice Cariello, Eleno Piccinin, Oihane García-Irigoyen and Antonio Moschetta
53. Hyperuricemia and gout
Venkata Saroja Voruganti and Geetha Chittoor
54. Aging
Deyang Yu, Luigi Fontana and D.W Lamming
55. Epigenetics in food allergies: the missing piece of the puzzle
Shimrit Bar-El and Ram Reifen
56. Gut microbiota and their influence on the response to foods
Yolanda Sanz, Kevin Portune and Alfonso Benítez-Paez
Section 3: Nutrigenomics
57. Nutrients and Gene Expression in Development
Dolores Busso, Nicolas Santander, Francisca Salas and Jose L. Santos
58. Nutrients and gene expression in Obesity
Fermin I. Milagro, Moreno-Aliaga MJ and Martinez JA
59. Nutrients and gene expression in Diabetes
Dominique Langin
60. Gene expression in dyslipidemias
Rui Curi and Catia Lira Amaral
61. Nutrients and gene expression in Inflammation
Charles N. Serhan
62. Nutrients and gene expression in Cardiovascular Disease
Raffaele De Caterina
63. Nutrients and Gene Expression in Cancer
Ana B. Crujeiras and David de Lorenzo
64. Nutrients and Gene Expression Affecting Bone Metabolism
Jose-Luis Perez-Castrillon and others
Section 4: Translational nutrigenetics and nutrigenomics
65. Nutrigenetics-based intervention studies
Rodrigo San-Cristobal, Santiago Navas-Carretero, Martin Kohlmeier and J. Alfredo Martinez
66. Genome-based nutrition guidance
Martin Kohlmeier
67. Nutrigenomics of food pesticides
Rosita Gabbianelli and Laura Bordoni
68. Pharmaconutrigenetics: the impact of genetics on nutrient-drug interactions
Olivia Dong and Tim Wiltshire
69. Setting genome-directed guidelines and algorithms
Martin Kohlmeier
70. Direct-to-consumer services
Lynnette Ferguson
71. Privacy risks and protective measures
Francesco Visioli
72. Ethical considerations in nutrigenetics and nutrigenomics
Ulf Gorman
73. Impact of Nutrigenetics and Nutrigenomics on Society
Artemis Simopoulous
Details
- No. of pages:
- 736
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128045725
About the Editor
Raffaele De Caterina
Raffaele De Caterina is a Professor of Cardiology at the University of Pisa and Director of the University Cardiology Division at Pisa University Hospital, Pisa, Italy. He has been President of the International Society on Nutrigenetics/Nutrigenomics (2009-2013) and vice-President of the European Society of Cardiology (2008-2010). He is Editor-in-Chief of the journal Vascular Pharmacology and author of over 600 peer-reviewed manuscripts. His major research interests include cardiovascular pharmacology, atrial fibrillation, coronary artery disease, and cardiovascular thrombosis, as well as nutrigenetics and nutrigenomics.
Affiliations and Expertise
University Cardiology Division, University of Pisa, Pisa, Italy
J. Alfredo Martinez
Prof. J. Alfredo Martínez has been involved in several landmark intervention trials and more than 50 national and international projects. He has supervised more than 70 PhD students and published more than 800 peer-reviewed manuscripts and book chapters in the areas of obesity and personalized nutrition, including precision nutritional omics. His works have been cited more than 26,000 times, and his HFactor is over 64. He has been President of the International Society of Nutrigenetics/Nutrigenomics (2015-2017) and is President of the International Union of Nutritional Sciences (IUNS) for the 2017-2021 period. Prof. Martínez has enjoyed training or invited stays at the University of Nottingham, Berkeley College, MIT, Harvard University, Oxford University, and King’s College London. He has been an advisor for EU Projects or a guest speaker or main keynote lecturer in important forums concerning precision nutrition in obesity and cardiometabolic diseases, including IUNS, ISNN, OMS, FAO, IAEA, NIH, SLAN, and FENS.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Nutrition, University of Navarra, Pamplona, Spain IMDEA food (CEI UAM + CSIC) and CIBERobn, Madrid, Spain
Martin Kohlmeier
Dr. Martin Kohlmeier, MD, PhD, is a Professor of Nutrition; Director of the Human Research Core and the Nutrigenetics Laboratory at the UNC Nutrition Research Institute in Kannapolis, NC; Director of Nutrition in Medicine for online nutrition education of medical students and health professionals; visiting fellow of Wolfson College at Cambridge University, UK; founding Editor-in-Chief of BMJ Nutrition, Prevention and Health; and President of the International Society of Nutrigenetics/Nutrigenomics (ISNN). His professional interests include investigating genotype-specific nutrition responses of humans in health and disease, developing decision-support algorithms and tools for precision nutrition, and teaching health care professionals how to use nutrigenetics in practice. His previously authored textbooks in the field include Nutrigenetics (Academic Press, 2013) and Nutrient Metabolism (2nd Edition, Academic Press, 2015).
Affiliations and Expertise
UNC Nutrition Research Institute, and Department of Nutrition, University of North Carolina School of Medicine and Gillings School of Global Public Health, Chapel Hill, NC, USA