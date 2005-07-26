Principles of Molecular Virology (Standard Edition) - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780120887873, 9780080470726

Principles of Molecular Virology (Standard Edition)

4th Edition

Authors: Alan Cann
eBook ISBN: 9780080470726
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 26th July 2005
Page Count: 352
Description

Principles of Molecular Virology, Fourth Edition provides an essential introduction to modern virology in a clear and concise manner. It is a highly enjoyable and readable text with numerous illustrations that enhance the reader's understanding of important principles.

Key Features

  • New material on virus structure, virus evolution, zoonoses, bushmeat, SARS and bioterrorism

Readership

Undergraduates and graduates in virology, molecular biology and microbiology; Medical students and infectious disease clinicians and immunologists; Those entering the virology research area, including plant virology and AIDS research

Table of Contents

Introduction Particles Genomes Replication Expression Infection Pathogenesis Subviral Agents: Genomes Without Viruses, Viruses Without Genomes Glossary and Abbreviations Appendix 2: Classification of Subcellular Infectious Agents Appendix 3: The History of Virology Index

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080470726

About the Author

Alan Cann

Alan Cann

Dr. Alan J. Cann has worked in both the U.K. and U.S.A. teaching undergraduate, postgraduate, and medical students. He is currently a Senior Lecturer in Biological Sciences at the University of Leicester where his research interests include pedagogic research and science communication.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, Department of Microbiology and Immunology, University of Leicester, UK

Reviews

"This book provides undergraduates with an excellent overview of molecular virology. This is an absolutely necessary book for students who have not been exposed to this topic and require a book that provides this information in a clear and concise manner. Updated editions are extremely important in such a rapidly changing field. New discoveries have been included in this edition which enables students to feel that they are receiving the latest information." - DOODY'S - 4 Stars (2006)

